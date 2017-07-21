Ask Slashdot: Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Desktop Default Application Survey 63
- GNOME replaced Unity
- Bluetooth improvements with a new BlueZ
- Switched to libinput
- 4K/Multimonitor/HiDPI improvements
- Upgraded to Network Manager 1.8
- New Subiquity server installer
- Minimal images (36MB, 18% smaller)
And several others have excellent work in progress, and will be complete by 17.10:
- Autoremove old kernels from /boot
- EXT4 encryption with fscrypt
- Better GPU/CUDA support
In summary -- your feedback matters! There are hundreds of engineers and designers working for *you* to continue making Ubuntu amazing! Along with the switch from Unity to GNOME, we're also reviewing some of the desktop applications we package and ship in Ubuntu. We're looking to crowdsource input on your favorite Linux applications across a broad set of classic desktop functionality. We invite you to contribute by listing the applications you find most useful in Linux in order of preference. To help us parse your input, please copy and paste the following bullets with your preferred apps in Linux desktop environments. You're welcome to suggest multiple apps, please just order them prioritized (e.g. Web Browser: Firefox, Chrome, Chromium). If some of your functionality has moved entirely to the web, please note that too (e.g. Email Client: Gmail web, Office Suite: Office360 web). If the software isn't free/open source, please note that (e.g. Music Player: Spotify client non-free). If I've missed a category, please add it in the same format. If your favorites aren't packaged for Ubuntu yet, please let us know, as we're creating hundreds of new snap packages for Ubuntu desktop applications, and we're keen to learn what key snaps we're missing.
- Web Browser: ???
- Email Client: ???
- Terminal: ???
- IDE: ???
- File manager: ???
- Basic Text Editor: ???
- IRC/Messaging Client: ???
- PDF Reader: ???
- Office Suite: ???
- Calendar: ???
- Video Player: ???
- Music Player: ???
- Photo Viewer: ???
- Screen recording: ???
In the interest of opening this survey as widely as possible, we've cross-posted this thread to HackerNews, Reddit, and Slashdot. We very much look forward to another friendly, energetic, collaborative discussion. Thank you! @DustinKirkland On behalf of @Canonical and @Ubuntu
My Ubuntu Gripe List (Score:3)
There are other less dramatic problems I've run into, but these are the two that eat the most of my time. Other than that Ubuntu has been a real pleasure.
I've switched to Linux Mint and never looked back. So...
Dearest Ubuntu,
if you want to get users back, move the buttons back to the correct side.
Retarded though that is, isn't that in the options somewhere? I think in Gnome you can even switch the order somehow, so close is between minimise and maximise, though why anyone would want to is anybody's guess. Is it like that on Macs?
I vaguely remember accidentally setting it and thinking "this totally fucking sucks" then switching it back and nearly forgetting about it.
Wow. (Score:5, Funny)
Peas too close to your potatoes, or just having a bad morning?
bring ifconfig back (Score:2)
many of us have typed 'ifconfig' for decades. its sad to see a perfectly good command go away. yes, I know I can re-add it back, but taking it away because its not 100% perfect was just stupid.
CD burning? (Score:3)
Time to update my Buzzword Bingo card (Score:3)
Why can't you just say "survey"?
On second thought, why can't you just post this on some crappy survey site and point anyone who cares to it instead of dropping a wall of text here?
Snap Apps?!? (Score:2)
I understand the need for Snap and Flatpak for closed source. It makes it much easier for say Spotify to distribute their app, but there is NO FREAKING REASON to package up open source apps that are being maintained by a distro. They are MUCH larger, and you can't theme them. WTF is Ubuntu thinking. This *has* been my distro of choice, but I guess it is time to start looking elsewhere.
seriously (Score:2)
WTF
Autoremove old kernels from /boot (Score:3)
I don't entirely disagree, but please make autoremoval of old kernels opt-in. Or maybe an option you have to explicitly choose after installing a new kernel (although that would not be quite "auto" anymore
;)
I can see the value to keeping one fallback kernel. I can't see the value to keeping a half dozen of them.
Thanks For Asking (Score:2)
Thanks for doing this, and thanks for doing this in this way. I appreciate especially the idea that this place has any currency
:)
Flavor (Score:2)
Ubuntu... meh... (Score:2)
Why did you need to update video drivers on a file server? Just switch to a basic video driver, don't run X, and don't connect a screen.
In & out (Score:4, Insightful)
Chromium (Score:2)
Web browser - Chromium. Not Chrome; I've been using open-source Chromium, and it logs into Google and acts like Chrome just fine.
Real GNOME, not that Mate/Cinnamon bullshit.
Evolution is no longer the horrible horse shit it used to be. E-mail, calendar, and the lot go fine in Evo. Just make sure you get the latest versions of the plug-ins for things like Google Calendar and any Office 365 integration (Outlook365) available; Google Calendar broke for multiple releases in Ubuntu! Likewise, Evo kept br
My Response (Score:2)
A few things (Score:2)
Do less, but more reliably. Let spins like ubuntustudio or kubuntu add the packages. Have metapackages corresponding to them on the installer, with a simple choice (think of the chooser in Noobs), with some spins requiring a network connection. Have an install tab creator which lets you easily choose defaults.
Then have a very minimal default desktop and an easy way to choose bundles. Put GNOME and LXDE on the standard I so, use GNOME as the default choice. Put Firefox and chromium on as browsers by default.