Ina Fried, reporting for Axios: Shares of Microsoft hit record territory in after-hours trading on Thursday, topping $75 a share, after the software giant's better-than-expected financial results. As has been the case for the last several quarters, strength in Microsoft's cloud business, including Office 365 and Windows Azure, was the key to the company's growth. Of note, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood told analysts that, for the first time, Microsoft got more revenue from Office 365 subscriptions than from traditional Office software licensing. Why it matters: Microsoft has shown an ability to grow its business even as the PC market has stalled, reflecting moves the company made in the cloud both since Satya Nadella took over as CEO as well as some that were in place before he took over the top spot.
Vendor lock-in stick (Score:4, Interesting)
Because they practically force MS-Cloud down your throat. They know you need MS-Office to be compatible with all your existing MS documents, yet you can't go to another vendor if you want reasonable desktop pricing.
Absolutely baffling (Score:5, Interesting)
98% of the people who use office simply type letters and notes, maybe make a simple spreadsheet or two. Openoffice is entirely up to the task. [openoffice.org]
I really have to give Microsoft credit, figuring out a way to make people pay rent on something as simple as a word processor.
Only indefinite monthly reoccurring expenses for appy subscriptions can type a few letters for documents and numbers in a spreadsheet and app app, unlike free perpetual use luddite software like open and libre office.
Apps!
upgrade every year or two
Something absolutely unnecessary nowadays for 99.9% of the user base. Back when tech was young - hell yeah, you needed to upgrade constantly or you'd miss that critical new functionality. Now every few years brings marginal increments in "features" and very little new. Unless we're talking about that radical decision of making ALL THE MENUS IN CAPS...
My generation is the one that grew up with the constant upgrade drive. Fortunately (or not), we're starting to leave the workforce as we get older. Heck, do
Re:Absolutely baffling (Score:4, Informative)
The issue is that 98% of people who use office exchange documents with the other 2%.
The other issue is that office 365 includes outlook, which open office does NOT match in any capacity. And the subscription includes a decent mailbox, with alll the bells and whistles - webmail/calendar/contact
mobile sync, windows active directory integration, etc... its a hell of a lot more than 'renting a word processor'.
Sorry, I have (been forced to) used Office and recently Office 365 - they are no prize whatsoever. 3+ years ago I worked at a shop that used Google's office suite, it works better, faster and more reliably. I haven't used "local" POP3 mail clients for over a decade, but when I did, Thunderbird and Eudora ran flaming rings around Office.
The only reason I see to prefer Office to any other mail and calendaring solutions is because it's integrated into the company directory, and if the company would divorce i
So logically it's the 98% that must adapt and keep up with the 2%, right? Something is wrong with the logic here. At some point the 2% need to realize that the tail doesn't wag the dog anymore.
It's a bit of a cascading network effect. Some people at work use the advanced features of MS Office or interchange documents with other businesses that use MS Office and the people they hire are more likely to have used MS Office, thus the workplace standardizes on MS Office. Since people use MS Office at work, it's easier to get MS Office at home because everything is in the same place and they can apply any free practice/training they got at work.
You might think it would be a trivial effort to switch or
I talked with an engineer in ~2005 who "wanted to try Linux" - he asked how he would do things like Word, Excel (Open Office) Photoshop (GIMP), Internet Explorer (Firefox), etc. in Linux. I told him about the equivalent software, his response:
"You mean I'd have to learn new names and icons for the programs? I don't think I'm up for that much effort..."
While you may be right, maybe most people just think it's a better model for paying for software. I can get Office for my entire family (up to 5 people) for only $100 a year. Considering how much this would have cost with the old 1 Licence = 1 Computer method of pricing, it's actually much more cost effective to just pay $100 a year and always have your software up to date.
Businesses also get a pretty good deal at about $10-$15 a month depending on the extras that you want, but even at $10 a month, you g
It is a lower pain threshold way of paying, but ultimately quite costly, especially compared to using FOSS.
Openoffice is unfortunately a pretty dead project and should probably not be touched or recommended to anyone who do not know what they are doing.
Instead, go with LibreOffice [libreoffice.org] (a fork of Openoffice) that is maintained and have a good amount of developers behind it.
Outlook. Without that, we could switch reasonably easily.
Problem for MS is they botched up with the recent update and our users are pissed.
Personally, I could go either way. The subscription cost is lower than the upkeep cost of stand-alone installs, as end users can be 90% responsible for it. But, we have GoogleDocs included with our email subscription so... something might need to give.
And the amazing thing is Outlook is such a steaming pile of bloated buggy horseshit. And yet apparently no one can get rid of it.
And if you "need the Cloud" Google Docs, for 10+ years, outperforming Office 365 even today.
If all you want is a simple word processor, then use WordPad. It's free and has come with every version of windows since Windows 95 I believe.
Unless of course, you really don't want just a simple word processor, then you need to look for something more advanced like Word.
It's the business licensing. If your licensing more than a few seats you have to buy the enterprise license and Microsoft forced everyone with an enterprise license to upgrade. Our IT was sending out emails telling everyone to upgrade because of it.
IMO it's not a legitimate metric when you force every existing business license to upgrade.
That sounds pretty harsh. What exactly do "have to buy" and "force to upgrade" mean here?
It's not just Microsoft though. Adobe does it too for their products, and others do too. They're all figuring out they can charge you many times the price of the software by getting you on a subscription. I always avoid subscriptions in general.
Music is the same way. How many hundreds of dollars are being thrown away by people on things like Spotify? Companies aren't stupid. They know if they can get you paying for the same product every month they make more money than just charging you once and most
It's not the figuring out that surprises me but the fact that they don't die of shame doing this.
No surprise there (Score:3)
I ended up converting last year and it is actually a better deal all around. If you work in the business world you inevitably have to deal with MS Word documents and MS Excel spreadsheets and MS Powerpoint sludge.
What I like is that I can install multiple legal copies on different devices including family members.
Although it is an annual rent which is going to turn off a lot of people I now consider it a regular business related sense such as dry cleaning or a commute-capable car or for that matter taxes on income. If you want to be a grown up there are things you have to pay for.
Re:No surprise there (Score:5, Insightful)
It is precisely THAT kind of thinking that is going to possibly eventually *doom* us all to perpetual, rental of software, rather than ownership (perpetual license if you're picky)...and that is NOT a good thing for consumers.
Once the companies have you trapped in rental..they really have no incentive to improve and innovate now do they?
We've seen it with Adobe's Creative Cloud rental system....you haven't seen any truly breakthrough improvements to date. Yes, they roll out some nice things here and there, but nothing that is earthshaking. I've certainly not found I miss anything by still using my CS6 apps I bought.
And we've seen problems with Adobe CC...they will roll stuff out that breaks on peoples systems, and well....you're SOL till they can get an online fix out, meanwhile, you lose business.
There are also people who've lost out by having their registration get lost in the system or broken, and again...they are SOL till customer service can help, and well, I think with most of these places we know the terms "customer service" and "help" are mutually exclusive terms.
I can see it going this way with ANY software rental.
The best way to avoid this is to pay with your wallet.
Re:No surprise there (Score:5, Interesting)
Okay. I bought a retail boxed copy of Office 2010 Home some years ago. Let's say 2012, since otherwise it would be Office 2013. It specifically allows me to install it on multiple computers (three to five, I can't remember; I only have it one two). I don't remember exactly what I paid anymore, but let's pretend it was $150 (that's what a standalone copy costs now). That means I've had use of this software for five years at an amortized cost of $30/year. That cost per year continues going down every year that I still use 2010--and I will, because at the moment, I don't perceive that there have been any great advances in word processing technology in the last 7 years. The cost of Office 365 Home is $100 per year. That really doesn't sound like a better deal to me.
And if you want to be a smart grown up, you don't pay more for things than you need to, especially by paying over and over again for things you can just pay for once.
If you work in the business world you inevitably have to deal with MS Word documents and MS Excel spreadsheets and MS Powerpoint sludge.
This is a lot less true than it used to be. None of the day-to-day data that I deal with has been in any of those formats for a long time.
The sad thing is, it still only needs one or two exceptions -- say, exporting a spreadsheet to send to your accountant or a contract for review and markup by your lawyers -- to make it worth the cost of buying MS rather than risking data loss in translation. Fortunately, for us it's only things like legal/finance work where any avoidable risk is highly undesirable because
North Korea, China, and Donald Trump (Score:2)
It's called PR. If you write your PR release like a news article, some media companies will publish the PR under their own byline with a simple copy-and-paste and no further editing.
..which is how people think so-called 'AI' is actual 'AI', and that by extension so-called 'self driving cars' are actually going to be a good thing instead of a disaster.
Not sure it will last... (Score:4, Interesting)
We switched to Office365 this month from 2010, and our end users are sick of it. They complain about re-authentication, along with bugs and other issues. Many people are switching back to our Google webmail instead.
For us, the price point is higher than where we want to be, given all the SaaS crap we are stuck with. I expect a defection inside a year.
You did it wrong.
Maybe they did. Maybe they didn't. If their users are so unhappy with the change that they are making other arrangements, does it really matter? The result is still the same.
Confirmed (Score:2)
Microsoft is irrelevant and dying.. oh wait..
if you don't like it, *donate* to LibreOffice (Score:5, Insightful)
If we want good, open, free alternatives, it helps a lot to donate to the projects.
I donate to Debian, KDE, LibreOffice, GnuPG, and more.
Even for OSS projects, being able to fund developers makes a big difference. Put your money where your mouth is. Stop giving money to Microsoft, start giving money to OSS. At least the latter will respect your rights (*) and not treat you as the enemy.
(*) insert systemd joke here.
LibreOffice is superior (Score:1)
It can do everything Office 365 can do, and more. It's also free.
If you really must have Office, just pirate it.
Not a sign of MS growth per se (Score:2)
Software "ownership" is rapidly becoming a thing of the past.
That's the fear, but I'm not sure it's actually working out that way. It took what -- 2-3 years, maybe? -- from the Adobe CC switch for multiple credible competing products to be available for some of the big CS/CC applications. They aren't the same 800lb gorilla products, but rather like Google Docs compared to MS Office, they do enough for many users, and in some respects they might even be better.
Enterprise IT is often awful in terms of cost-effectiveness, because everything is worked out at a high level
