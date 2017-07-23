The US Army Wants Distributed Bot Swarms And An 'Internet of Battlefield Things' (defenseone.com) 24
turkeydance shares a new report about the U.S. Army Research Lab: In the coming months, the Lab will fund new programs related to highly (but not fully) autonomous drones and robots that can withstand adversary electronic warfare operations... A second program called the Internet of Battlefield Things seeks to put to military use "the research that's going on in the commercial space" on distributed sensors and Internet-connected devices... One thrust will be equipping drones and other autonomous systems with bigger brains and better networking so that they can function even when an enemy jams their ability to radio back to a human controller for direction... "When you don't have bandwidth, when you're under cyber attack, when you're being jammed. That's the problem we're trying to address."
The lab's director also says they want "as much processing as possible on the node" so it can continue functioning in "contested environments."
The only kind of distributed system we can currently deploy and be relatively certain that it won't be taken over en masse and used against us is humans. And even then, there's no guarantees.
Second Variety (Score:2)
Let's hope they read 'Second Variety' by Philippe K. Dick.
Re: (Score:2)
If Custer had these at the Little Bighorn
Sitting Bull (who was a shaman as well as Lakota War Chief) would likely have hacked them.
Errors with consequences (Score:2)
This will bring a whole new meaning to the "Bluescreen of Death".
Call of Duty: Ender's Game Edition (Score:2)
FFS why would you hook up a battlefield swarm to the internet?
So you can make "Call of Duty: Ender's Game Edition"?
It's time.. (Score:1)
When there's enough of them (Score:3)
and someone (a body of people, an organization, what have you) figures out how to seize complete control of them is when the world takes a sharp turn into something nobody really wants. I don't even think this is doomsday-talk either, we're naturally progressing in this direction, have been for some time now. Our paranoia is going to drive us into oblivion if we don't shift our collective mentality soon...
...as if THAT'S going to happen! :)
genius (Score:1)
Connecting automated WEAPONS to the Web... (Score:1)
So the enemy cuts off communications... (Score:2)
and the robot/drones become (practically) useless or they have enough autonomy to kill on their own? (Which may be violation of some new UN rules on autonomous robots used in war).
Either way, it's not good. Is it likely that an adversary would be able to cut off communications? I'm wondering if there is a failsafe method of communicating with autonomous drones and robots outdoors with a clear line of sight to the sky directly above them. What you need is a satellite with a high powered maser (microwave