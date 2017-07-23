Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


United Kingdom Government Transportation

UK To Require Drone Registration And Safety Exams (bloomberg.com) 28

Posted by EditorDavid from the flight-plans dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Drones will have to be registered and their users required to pass safety tests under new rules to be announced by the U.K.'s Department for Transport... Registration will be mandated for owners of drones 250 grams (8.8 ounces) or larger after research found that drones as small as 400 grams (14 ounces) could damage the windscreens of helicopters. Other security measures like "geo-fencing" -- GPS-based technology programmed into drones to prevent them from flying into sensitive areas such as prisons and airports -- are also under consideration, according to a statement from the department.
The BBC points out that "There is no time frame or firm plans as to how the new rules will be enforced and the Department of Transport admitted that 'the nuts and bolts still have to be ironed out.'"

"The UK government says 22 incidents involving commercial airliners and drones were investigated between January and April of this year," adds TechRadar, "with police unable to trace the owners of the drones -- one of the reasons for the new legislation."

  • It's only for the Brits, because they drive on the left.

    • It's only for the Brits, because they drive on the left.

      No it's not. Similar measures are being proposed to be implemented in Portugal [rr.sapo.pt]. And I reckon more countries will follow suit, soon.

      • Well if people weren't idiots when flying them then we wouldn't need to have to get registered and have laws in place. Governments are almost always reactive. They are writing these laws because people are flying drones into the flightpaths of planes (which even if it doesn't cause harm to the plane it causes the pilots to react), using drones to deliver contraband into prison areas, and generally fly them into areas where they shouldn't.

        There are plenty of people that are using them responsibly. However en

  • if droners had acted responsibly.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If drone flyers had acted responsible, this would not be necessary.

    They didn't, and now it is [arstechnica.com]. Do not complain droners [arstechnica.com], you made your own bed [telegraph.co.uk] to sleep in.

  • because last drone scare turned out to be one.

  • Casey Neistat did a video review [youtube.com] of the DJI Spark drone [amzn.to]. Unfortunately, he can't fly it in New York City since he's under investigation by the FAA [youtube.com]. I guess NYC is a no fly zone with the Trumps out of town.
  • AKA "toy RC aircraft".
    Why was this not required before?

