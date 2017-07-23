UK To Require Drone Registration And Safety Exams (bloomberg.com) 28
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Drones will have to be registered and their users required to pass safety tests under new rules to be announced by the U.K.'s Department for Transport... Registration will be mandated for owners of drones 250 grams (8.8 ounces) or larger after research found that drones as small as 400 grams (14 ounces) could damage the windscreens of helicopters. Other security measures like "geo-fencing" -- GPS-based technology programmed into drones to prevent them from flying into sensitive areas such as prisons and airports -- are also under consideration, according to a statement from the department.
The BBC points out that "There is no time frame or firm plans as to how the new rules will be enforced and the Department of Transport admitted that 'the nuts and bolts still have to be ironed out.'"
"The UK government says 22 incidents involving commercial airliners and drones were investigated between January and April of this year," adds TechRadar, "with police unable to trace the owners of the drones -- one of the reasons for the new legislation."
Mandatory registration is usually the first step toward criminalization.
Eh? We do registration and licencing for cars/driving, and there's a fairly clear parallel here. Unless you think driving licences are an unacceptable curtailment of your freedom, I can't get worked up about this. There's plenty of terrible things that the government are doing to rile against, this isn't one.
Step away from the bong, dude. You've had enough already.
You already have a driver('s) license, and your automobile already has a government issued tag that requires periodic inspection, and you're required to purchase insurance for damage that your vehicle may cause whether you're behind the wheel or not. Aside from the "self-driving cars are going to take our freedomz!" nut-jobs, nobody's claiming that they're going to criminalize driving. (When level 5 self-driving cars are mainstream, it'll just cost yo
Like cars, for example.
Oh, wait.
..yet I don't need to register those.
Everything is relative. We have on of the highest murder rates in Europe, yet the murder rate is quarter of that in the USA. Because of our strict gun controls*, crime involving knives is going to be higher - it's the next best weapon. They're also something really available in households for on-the-spur domestic attacks.
* Gang members actually have to share a single firearm in places because of the cost and lack of availability.
Why does Vermont, with no gun controls, have a lower murder rate?
Why does Venezuela, with a total gun prohibition, have some of the worlds highest murder rates?
You also aren't permitted to carry more than a small pocket knife unless you have a good reason (eg you just bought it, you're transporting it, etc). So while you don't have to register it, there are laws against just keeping dangerous items around.
It's only for the Brits, because they drive on the left.
No it's not. Similar measures are being proposed to be implemented in Portugal [rr.sapo.pt]. And I reckon more countries will follow suit, soon.
Well if people weren't idiots when flying them then we wouldn't need to have to get registered and have laws in place. Governments are almost always reactive. They are writing these laws because people are flying drones into the flightpaths of planes (which even if it doesn't cause harm to the plane it causes the pilots to react), using drones to deliver contraband into prison areas, and generally fly them into areas where they shouldn't.
There are plenty of people that are using them responsibly. However en
Do you often go on to public forums seeking homosexual encounters?
If drone flyers had acted responsible, this would not be necessary.
They didn't, and now it is [arstechnica.com]. Do not complain droners [arstechnica.com], you made your own bed [telegraph.co.uk] to sleep in.
because last drone scare turned out to be one.
Why was this not required before?