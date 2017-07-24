Unemployment in the UK is Now So Low It's in Danger of Exposing the Lie Used To Create the Numbers (businessinsider.com) 18
Unemployment in Britain is now just 4.5 percent. There are only 1.49 million unemployed people in the UK, versus 32 million people with jobs. This is almost unheard of. Unemployment was most recently this low in December 1973, when the UK set an unrepeated record of just 3.4 percent. From a report: The problem with this record is that the statistical definition of "unemployment" relies on a fiction that economists tell themselves about the nature of work. As the rate gets lower and lower, it tests that lie. Because -- as anyone who has studied basic economics knows -- the official definition of unemployment disguises the true rate. In reality, about 21.5 percent of all working-age people (defined as ages 16 to 64) are without jobs, or 8.83 million people, according to the Office for National Statistics. That's more than four times the official number. For decades, economists have agreed on an artificial definition of what unemployment means. Their argument is that people who are taking time off, or have given up looking for work, or work at home to look after their family, don't count as part of the workforce.
To call it a "lie" implies some sort of bias. Assumptions are often built in to such statistical analysis. Why is it a lie this time?
"... don't count as part of the workforce" what is the lie? at worst it might be a case of badly defined? what is the lie?
people not looking for work... are not part of workforce. it would be a "lie" to include those that don't want/cant work as well!!
>people not looking for work... are not part of workforce. it would be a "lie" to include those that don't want/cant work as well!!
Except most employment stats (at least the ones governments tout) don't include people who'd really like a full time position but have grabbed a part time job just to keep from losing everything. And when things are in the shitter and the unemployment rate would otherwise be high... people give up and drop out and suddenly the 'unemployment rate' improves.
Stay at home parents are employed. Why would you count then as unemployed?
If they were called "nanny" and received an official salary, you would call them employed. But because they are called "mom" or "dad" and simply have access to all the resources (money, food, shelter, etc) of the working spouse you don't want to count them?
That is my question as well. My wife hasn't worked in close to 20 years, and isn't looking to get a job any time soon. My 16 year old kid doesn't have a job, cause they are still in school. Looks like unemployment in my house is 66%. But if you aren't trying to work in the first place...hard to call them unemployed.
