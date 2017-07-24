United Airlines Claims TSA Banned Comic Books In Checked Luggage For Comic-Con, TSA Denies It (boardingarea.com) 55
schwit1 shares a report: San Diego Comic-Con has become so much more than just a comic book convention. But comic books remain the heart and soul of Comic-Con. In addition to attendees being there to buy comic books, vendors flock to Comic-Con to sell their comic books as well. That's why participants in Comic-Con were shocked to find a notice waiting for them at the San Diego airport after Comic-Con: "COMIC-CON ATTENDEES: REMOVE ALL BOOKS FROM CHECKED BAGS." On Twitter, United Airlines confirmed the ban: "The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA. ^MD" Consumerist reached out to TSA and were told by a spokeswoman that the warnings about not allowing comic books -- or any kind of book -- in checked bags were simply not true. There is "no restriction on anything related to putting comics or any type of books" in baggage, and TSA never put out any guidance to that effect, she said. "In fact, they are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage," the spokeswoman told Consumerist, adding that there were no delays in the processing of checked bags out of San Diego yesterday.
And hard to break, dammit.
And even harder to read
Airline employees don't have to pick them up if they're in your carry on. This is probably one of those great ideas some union guy had "and we can blame it on the TSA".
Union guys are already protected from overweight baggage.
Most airports will refuse to check-in bags weighing over 32 kg (even if you're willing to pay the overweight charges - most airlines accept up to 20 kg before starting to charge you extra fees), because that is the max. weight their employees are insured to lift, i.e. the insurance company wont pay for injuries resulting from lifting heavier things, so they don't lift heavier things.
I was told this once when I had a ticket which had unlimited baggage.
I've had problems with checked bags that have a lot of books. They aren't opposed to books as books. They become a black box on the X-ray machines that checked bags go through. I've watched TSA scan my bag and then search exactly the place where the books are, pulling each one out and looking them over. I almost wanted to shout over "it's a book, maybe if you knew how to read you'd know that..." but better judgement prevailed. Other bags packed
Books are heavy.
Isn't there a weight limit on checked bags? If so it doesn't matter.
depends on how many comic books you can buy with 40£
This is how the end begins (Score:2)
If you're gonna quote fake bible passages, at least get the syntax right.
Um, they replaced their unix/linux machines with MICROSOFT.
Yes, they messed up systemd.
My dad worked for them for 35 years starting just before the transition to jets, and I can assure you there is nothing I've seen so far, they cannot mess up with stupid mismanagement and/or lack of caring. They've even managed to mess up aircraft maintenance a time or two and crash a couple of planes as a result... But that's how big organizations always are. Inept, inefficient and dangerous if not well managed.
I will say this though, for an airline, they are one of the better managed carriers for it's s
Er meh gerd, who to believe?!?!? (Score:5, Insightful)
On the one hand, we have United Airlines. On the other hand we have the TSA.
Let's just assume they are both somehow lying, incompetent, or both.
"While TSA is recommending that customers keep their comic books in their carry-on bags, there are no restrictions on packing them in checked luggage,” reads the statement. “We misunderstood TSA’s instructions and regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers."
So basically TSA said "We really recommend you keep your valuable comics in your carry on." and United ran with it as "NO COMICS IN CHECKED BAGS!! BLARGHHH!!!!"
More likely, it was something like this:
TSA: Passengers should not check their comics.
United: No comics in checked bags.
Quite possibly there was a meeting where the whys and hows were discussed, and someone taking notes just wrote "Passengers should not check comics" because obviously, everyone reading that would just understand that this is specific case #157 of the general advice to always keep your valuables in your carry-on. But then the person reading the notes sees "TSA says no comics in checked ba
Yep, no ban. United's official Twitter first called it a "restriction on checking comic books...", then later clarified that "You can still place the books in your carry-on."
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for the comic books fans—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Where will it end?
I felt a great disturbance in the Force (Score:2)
As if millions of comic-book nerds suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
Hard to tell what to believe (Score:3)
ESRI User Conference had the same sign (Score:1)
I was there the week before for the ESRI User Conference and the same signs were posted in the airport. They said something like all books from the ESRI UC must be removed from checked baggage. I flew American Airlines.
Remove for security check (Score:2)
It appears this meant that books should be removed before the carry-on was scanned as part of the security check, and not that the books were not allowed back in the carry-on after the scanning and security check was complete.
It was likely a part of this pilot the TSA did, but United didn't get the message that the pilot was over with, or they didn't know the scope of the pilot:
https://www.insidehighered.com... [insidehighered.com]
TSA = security theatre (Score:1)
We should be able to charge them with something (Score:2)
Every time an airline claims their policy is dictated by the TSA and it's not, they reduce respect for and confidence in the TSA. They're going to keep pulling this shit until they start getting some hefty fines, or the idiots behind it do some jail time.
United retracted ban before slashdot article poste (Score:2)
It appears that United Airlines posted a statement retracting the ban before the Slashdot article was posted.
From United Airlines spokesperson earlier this afternoon:
“While TSA is recommending that customers keep their comic books in their carry-on bags, there are no restrictions on packing them in checked luggage,” reads the statement. “We misunderstood TSA’s instructions and regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.”
At 4:55 PM:
https://consumerist.com/2017/0 [consumerist.com]