United Airlines Claims TSA Banned Comic Books In Checked Luggage For Comic-Con, TSA Denies It (boardingarea.com) 55

Posted by BeauHD from the he-said-she-said dept.
schwit1 shares a report: San Diego Comic-Con has become so much more than just a comic book convention. But comic books remain the heart and soul of Comic-Con. In addition to attendees being there to buy comic books, vendors flock to Comic-Con to sell their comic books as well. That's why participants in Comic-Con were shocked to find a notice waiting for them at the San Diego airport after Comic-Con: "COMIC-CON ATTENDEES: REMOVE ALL BOOKS FROM CHECKED BAGS." On Twitter, United Airlines confirmed the ban: "The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA. ^MD" Consumerist reached out to TSA and were told by a spokeswoman that the warnings about not allowing comic books -- or any kind of book -- in checked bags were simply not true. There is "no restriction on anything related to putting comics or any type of books" in baggage, and TSA never put out any guidance to that effect, she said. "In fact, they are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage," the spokeswoman told Consumerist, adding that there were no delays in the processing of checked bags out of San Diego yesterday.

    • Re: Usual United Airlines shenanigans (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And hard to break, dammit.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And even harder to read

    • Books are heavy.

      Isn't there a weight limit on checked bags? If so it doesn't matter.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        It does matter if not every bag is usually right on the weight limit - except for Comic Con. But that's not the passenger's problem. That's the airlines problem - they need to sort out their shit, not play stupid games.
  • The comic book I bought is da bomb, dude!
  • I think this was in the book of Revelations. Page 75, Paragraph 8b.

  • Er meh gerd, who to believe?!?!? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tanman ( 90298 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @06:25PM (#54870491)

    On the one hand, we have United Airlines. On the other hand we have the TSA.

    Let's just assume they are both somehow lying, incompetent, or both.

    • Both are Both....

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Turns out United is taking full credit for this one:

      "While TSA is recommending that customers keep their comic books in their carry-on bags, there are no restrictions on packing them in checked luggage,” reads the statement. “We misunderstood TSA’s instructions and regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers."

      So basically TSA said "We really recommend you keep your valuable comics in your carry on." and United ran with it as "NO COMICS IN CHECKED BAGS!! BLARGHHH!!!!"

      • More likely, it was something like this:

        TSA: Passengers should not check their comics.

        United: No comics in checked bags.

        Quite possibly there was a meeting where the whys and hows were discussed, and someone taking notes just wrote "Passengers should not check comics" because obviously, everyone reading that would just understand that this is specific case #157 of the general advice to always keep your valuables in your carry-on. But then the person reading the notes sees "TSA says no comics in checked ba

  • First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.

    Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for the comic books fans—and there was no one left to speak for me.

    Where will it end?

  • As if millions of comic-book nerds suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

  • Hard to tell what to believe (Score:3)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @06:40PM (#54870575) Homepage
    On the one hand is a lazy, incompetent and mendacious corporation and on the other hand is a lazy, incompetent and mendacious government agency. Whom should I trust?

  • ESRI User Conference had the same sign (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I was there the week before for the ESRI User Conference and the same signs were posted in the airport. They said something like all books from the ESRI UC must be removed from checked baggage. I flew American Airlines.

  • It appears this meant that books should be removed before the carry-on was scanned as part of the security check, and not that the books were not allowed back in the carry-on after the scanning and security check was complete.

    It was likely a part of this pilot the TSA did, but United didn't get the message that the pilot was over with, or they didn't know the scope of the pilot:
    https://www.insidehighered.com... [insidehighered.com]

  • TSA = security theatre (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The stooges that were stated to be the hijackers on 9/11 (in the official conspircay theory) were almost all Saudi citizens, but the dumb dumb Americans have been mislead by zionist outlets like slashdot into thinking them Iraqis, or Libyans, or Syrians, or Palestinians (the owners of slashdot and other zionist outlets know that the sheeple never read the 'fine print'- so while the Saudi nationality of the 'hijackers' isn't a secret, post 9/11 zionist reporting tricks ensure few US sheeple know this fact).

    9

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      Why just fixate on ONE incident in the West. Islamist terrorists kill other Muslims pretty much daily They are a diverse bunch from many countries. It's not just the Wahabis. The Palestinians themselves were innovators in this area. Anyone that wasn't born yesterday remembers this. The same goes for Libya.

      Syria just has a lot of poor fundies that refuse to use a toilet properly and breed like mice.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by murdocj ( 543661 )

      Thanks for making it clear you're an antisemite in the first paragraph, so I didn't have to read your whole racist diatribe. Now go crawl back under your rock.

  • Every time an airline claims their policy is dictated by the TSA and it's not, they reduce respect for and confidence in the TSA. They're going to keep pulling this shit until they start getting some hefty fines, or the idiots behind it do some jail time.

  • It appears that United Airlines posted a statement retracting the ban before the Slashdot article was posted.

    From United Airlines spokesperson earlier this afternoon:
    “While TSA is recommending that customers keep their comic books in their carry-on bags, there are no restrictions on packing them in checked luggage,” reads the statement. “We misunderstood TSA’s instructions and regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.”

    At 4:55 PM:
    https://consumerist.com/2017/0 [consumerist.com]

