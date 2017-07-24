Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


United Airlines Claims TSA Banned Comic Books In Checked Luggage For Comic-Con, TSA Denies It (boardingarea.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the he-said-she-said dept.
schwit1 shares a report: San Diego Comic-Con has become so much more than just a comic book convention. But comic books remain the heart and soul of Comic-Con. In addition to attendees being there to buy comic books, vendors flock to Comic-Con to sell their comic books as well. That's why participants in Comic-Con were shocked to find a notice waiting for them at the San Diego airport after Comic-Con: "COMIC-CON ATTENDEES: REMOVE ALL BOOKS FROM CHECKED BAGS." On Twitter, United Airlines confirmed the ban: "The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA. ^MD" Consumerist reached out to TSA and were told by a spokeswoman that the warnings about not allowing comic books -- or any kind of book -- in checked bags were simply not true. There is "no restriction on anything related to putting comics or any type of books" in baggage, and TSA never put out any guidance to that effect, she said. "In fact, they are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage," the spokeswoman told Consumerist, adding that there were no delays in the processing of checked bags out of San Diego yesterday.

United Airlines Claims TSA Banned Comic Books In Checked Luggage For Comic-Con, TSA Denies It

    • Books are heavy.

      Isn't there a weight limit on checked bags? If so it doesn't matter.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
        It does matter if not every bag is usually right on the weight limit - except for Comic Con. But that's not the passenger's problem. That's the airlines problem - they need to sort out their shit, not play stupid games.
  • The comic book I bought is da bomb, dude!
  • I think this was in the book of Revelations. Page 75, Paragraph 8b.

  • Er meh gerd, who to believe?!?!? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tanman ( 90298 ) on Monday July 24, 2017 @06:25PM (#54870491)

    On the one hand, we have United Airlines. On the other hand we have the TSA.

    Let's just assume they are both somehow lying, incompetent, or both.

  • First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.

    Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for the comic books fans—and there was no one left to speak for me.

    Where will it end?

  • As if millions of comic-book nerds suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

  • On the one hand is a lazy, incompetent and mendacious corporation and on the other hand is a lazy, incompetent and mendacious government agency. Whom should I trust?

  • It appears this meant that books should be removed before the carry-on was scanned as part of the security check, and not that the books were not allowed back in the carry-on after the scanning and security check was complete.

    It was likely a part of this pilot the TSA did, but United didn't get the message that the pilot was over with, or they didn't know the scope of the pilot:
    https://www.insidehighered.com... [insidehighered.com]

