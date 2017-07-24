United Airlines Claims TSA Banned Comic Books In Checked Luggage For Comic-Con, TSA Denies It (boardingarea.com) 23
schwit1 shares a report: San Diego Comic-Con has become so much more than just a comic book convention. But comic books remain the heart and soul of Comic-Con. In addition to attendees being there to buy comic books, vendors flock to Comic-Con to sell their comic books as well. That's why participants in Comic-Con were shocked to find a notice waiting for them at the San Diego airport after Comic-Con: "COMIC-CON ATTENDEES: REMOVE ALL BOOKS FROM CHECKED BAGS." On Twitter, United Airlines confirmed the ban: "The restriction on checking comic books applies to all airlines operating out of San Diego this weekend and is set by the TSA. ^MD" Consumerist reached out to TSA and were told by a spokeswoman that the warnings about not allowing comic books -- or any kind of book -- in checked bags were simply not true. There is "no restriction on anything related to putting comics or any type of books" in baggage, and TSA never put out any guidance to that effect, she said. "In fact, they are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage," the spokeswoman told Consumerist, adding that there were no delays in the processing of checked bags out of San Diego yesterday.
Usual United Airlines shenanigans (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Books are heavy.
Isn't there a weight limit on checked bags? If so it doesn't matter.
Beware! (Score:2)
This is how the end begins (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Er meh gerd, who to believe?!?!? (Score:3)
On the one hand, we have United Airlines. On the other hand we have the TSA.
Let's just assume they are both somehow lying, incompetent, or both.
Slippery slope... (Score:1)
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for the comic books fans—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Where will it end?
I felt a great disturbance in the Force (Score:2)
As if millions of comic-book nerds suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
Hard to tell what to believe (Score:2)