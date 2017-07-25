Amazon Jacked Up Prime Day Prices, Misleading Consumers, Says Vendor (foxbusiness.com) 46
An anonymous reader shares a report: A Charlotte-based startup says e-commerce king Amazon jacked up their suggested retail price during the company's annual discount event -- Prime Day -- to deceive consumers into thinking that they were getting a deal, when in reality, they weren't. Jason Jacobs, founder of Remodeez, a small company that specializes in non-toxic foot deodorizers and other odor stoppers, says he had an agreement with Amazon since 2015 on a suggested retail price of $9.99 for his products and was shocked after the tech giant almost doubled that on Prime Day to make it look like people were getting a discount, when they were actually paying full price. "They showed the product at $15.42 and then exed it out to put '$9.99 for Amazon Prime Day.' And on the final day, the price was like $18.44. So, we put a support ticket in right away and I rallied some friends through social media to go to their complaint board and complain," Jacobs tells FOX Business.
I pay sales tax on everything sold directly from Amazon (probably with an exception or two) and even many of the things that are not sold directly from Amazon. I think this was a valid attack on Amazon a few years ago, but it's not really applicable anymore.
If you don't think that this is how Amazon has operated for years you are fooling yourself. They almost never have the better price than competitors online, you buy from amazon for the convenience and the pre-paid 2 day shipping you signed up for with amazon prime. If you don't think you're getting sold to with AWS pricing as well you are also fooling yourself. If you think Microsoft, or any other for profit business, wouldn't do the exact same thing I'd like to start selling to you directly.
In some ways, Amazon is insufficiently managed. (Score:3)
Playing games with prices is EXTREMELY self-destructive. People buy much more from companies they know they can trust. When a company can't be trusted, customers must spend time thinking carefully about every item before buying.
Amazon abuses employees, according to news reports:
Alternate headline: (Score:2)
Nothing new... (Score:2)
See Kohl's and just about any other brick and mortar retailer too...
Diligence folks...
Rush tactics, pretty shady way to do business, there's your first clue something is up...
" and frankly we shouldn't be in a constant state of trying to make sure companies aren't ripping us off."
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, Used car salesmen love folks like you. What color is the sky in your world?
The Cheaper Assumption (Score:2)
"The future is massive efficiently managed warehouses tied to a delivery infrastructure with a catalogue dump online"
I see someone has already failed to observe and learn from history. We had this back in the day - it's called the Sears & Roebuck catalog.
Wanna know why it died? Brick and Mortar stores.
Nothing beats the convenience of being able to have the item in your hands THEN AND THERE, NO WAITING.
This is why I rarely shop online.
Yup, you need price comparison extensions in your browser if you want to only shop Amazon. If you can't install those, then you really need an extra tab open to a price comparison site. The irony is that their worst prices are for typical household items that they are pushing with their "Dash" buttons and subscriptions. Cleaning products are typically 50-100% more expensive than at Home Depot.
Amazon is no longer reliably cheaper than some brick and mortar options. I have run into this trend more and more in the last couple years.
You don't use Amazon for the prices anymore, you use it for the selection and "free" shipping.
camel camel camel (Score:2)
At risk of sounding like a cheesy advertisement: That's why I use camel camel camel!
For those who don't know; it tells you the price history of any product on amazon - so you can see if they've hiked the prices before putting it on sale or just in general if the price is lower or higher than normal.
Sneaky bastards (Score:4, Interesting)
I needed a USB drive yesterday and when I went online to get one I noticed Amazon said that since I had a Prime account it was eligible for free same day delivery. On top of that their price was about $15 less than the local retail. (This was a 5TB Seagate, now in service backing stuff up).
So I ordered, scheduled for delivery in the afternoon, and it came and I thought pretty amazing.
What I didn't notice until later is that although there was no shipping charge there was a $12 tip for the driver ordered by default. Even had I noticed I don't pull tips from working guys/gals so the end result is that the "free" shipping cost me more than had I just gone with Amazon's regular next day free shipping.
Caveat emptor and all that. I am all for regulated free market capitalism and I don't think Bezos/Amazon is evil but it is sort of ironic that real the effect (whether it was the intent or not) of AP delivery was to get me to pay the low-end worker directly for work that Amazon now doesn't have to pay for.
And that's all I have to say about that.
I like the "Buy two for the price of two!" specials.
ALWAYS shop around (Score:2)
Playing the high-low-middle game is common in sales; it's to provide the perception that you, the consumer, are getting a good deal. The reality, you're getting screwed, and it's your fault for not shopping around. I never said it makes it right, or just, but in a free market, half the onus is on the consumer as well. And no, this isn't the first time Amazon has pulled shenanigans like this. Even before the BitCoin craze, I've often found video cards to be at or exceeding MSRP by a great margin. Sometimes y
Know your prices... (Score:2)
You're about the size of a small moon, so it fits.
Have some Spam with Cheese [amzn.to] for your whine.
BestBuy lost my business the other day for worse. (Score:1)
You guys seem to think that this is bad. I was in BestBuy the other day to buy a new keyboard and mouse. I decided to look up reviews while i was standing there and noticed that the price on the BestBuy website beat the one in the store for the keyboard by $30, the mouse by $15, and the mouse pad I was also grabbing by $5. I HAD TO ASK THEM TO PRICE MATCH THEIR OWN DAMN WEBSITE!
I want to be clear that my response is not a joke. You actually found a worker to complain to? The last time I was in Best Buy I had to go to the greeter guy at the front of the store and demand that he send a drone to the only cash register they had open so we could actually check out. The 2 guys in front of me apparently had been there for 5+ minutes waiting for somebody to actually work the cash register. I saw maybe 5 or 6 workers in the entire store. One of the big problems of retail now is that t
Prime day sucked this year (Score:2)
Amazon Is Just Fulfillment (Score:1)
Any manufacturer of sufficient size should be able to put up a web-based order portal where end consumers can buy their products. All they need is fulfillment. The maker of a product should easily be able to undercut any price offered by a retailer. In the past, they never did that because distribution was extremely difficult. This is no longer the case. Wholesale pricing. Distributor pricing. Retail pricing. Bugger all that! Make your product, accurately determine your costs and sell it directly to consume