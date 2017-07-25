Roomba's Next Big Step Is Selling Maps of Your Home to the Highest Bidder (gizmodo.com) 23
The maker of the Roomba robotic vacuum, iRobot -- which we have talked about several times in the past -- has found itself embroiled in a privacy row after its chief executive suggested it may begin selling floor plans of customers' homes, derived from the movement data of their autonomous servants. From a report: While it may seem like the information that a Roomba could gather is minimal, there's a lot to be gleaned from the maps it's constantly updating. It knows the floor plan of your home, the basic shape of everything on your floor, what areas require the most maintenance, and how often you require cleaning cycles, along with many other data points. [...] If a company like Amazon, for example, wanted to improve its Echo smart speaker, the Roomba's mapping info could certainly help out. Spatial mapping could improve audio performance by taking advantage of the room's acoustics. Do you have a large room that's practically empty? Targeted furniture ads might be quite effective. The laser and camera sensors would paint a nice portrait for lighting needs that would factor into smart lights that adjust in real time. Smart AC units could better control airflow. And additional sensors added in the future would gather even more data from this live-in double agent.
I hope THEY don't start selling this info....!!!
why is this thing connected to the internet in the first place?
Mine isn't - and I didn't go bottom of the line either.
My SIL showed me the app for her unit over the weekend. She seemed particularly excited over being able to order a cleaning cycle from the restaurant. She was also proud of the map she could pull up and show us of the floor plan and cleaning results, but it was the remote control that seemed to be the selling point. As long as these types of features excite people, they'll be available.
because when you're trying to sex up the female you co-habitate with and she's not in the mood cause she didn't have time to clean, you can order it to clean the house over the internet from the phone beside you
But this is the big myth perpetuated by the internet of things so they can sell YOU. All the functions of IOT gadgets can be had just as well from within your own home with VPN's and apps that don't have to tie into big brother but instead connect directly to the IOT thing.
I will NEVER be OK with asking a company for login or control permission for a thing that sits inside my own network.
I have an older version of the Roomba. It doesn't, and has no way to, connect to the internet.
Well, I do, but I do so using my own hardware and software. The Roomba doesn't get to talk to the internet except through me.
How can I fuck with the data being sent? (Score:3)
Appliances shouldn't report on their owners.
Having said that, it could be fun having the Roomba send data that indicates:
- Our bathrooms are the size of Airplane hangers
- The master bedroom is actually a dungeon
- Our pets consist of only magical creatures
- My workroom contains nuclear materials
I've been using and loving Roombas for years now (Score:2)
And my response to this idea is: Nope.
Mapping Out Home Invasions (Score:2)
What do we get out of it? (Score:1)
Why should I spend money on a Roomba so it can tell me to spend more money?
I'm fully capable of buying furniture on my own, thank you very much.
They mention Amazon as a buyer, but let's get real, spam ads would eventually show up.
Lastly, I'd just disable my Roomba's internet capabilities if I somehow got too lazy to vacuum.