AT&T Loses Record Number of Traditional TV Subscribers In Q2, Drops 156,000 DirecTV Satellite Customers (variety.com) 5
According to Variety, AT&T's pay-TV business has lost a record 351,000 traditional video customers in the second quarter, with the internet-delivered DirecTV Now service failing to fully offset the losses. From the report: In Q2, historically a seasonally weak period for the pay-TV business, DirecTV's U.S. satellite division lost 156,000 customers sequentially, dropping to 20.86 million, compared with a gain of 342,000 in the year-earlier quarter. AT&T's U-verse lost 195,000 subs in the quarter, which was actually an improvement over the 391,000 it lost in Q2 of 2016. AT&T touted that it gained 152,000 DirecTV Now customers in Q2, after adding just 72,000 in the first quarter of 2017. Overall, it had signed up 491,000 DirecTV Now subs as of the end of June, after the OTT service launched seven months ago.
Cord-cutting! (Score:3)
I'm about to do the same to Comcast.. I'll just keep their internet.
Honestly, the only things I watch on "TV" (and these are DVR'd, due to this and that are.. The Amazing World of Gumball, Mighty Magiswords, Formula One racing, the odd thing on Science, and CNN's The "insert decade here"...
I'm *this* close to doing it.. to cutting the cord. Why haven't I done so yet? Dunno.. inertia? Nostalgia? Certainly nothing *rational* that I can think of..
Sorry, network / cable guys.. TV lost. It has become irrelevant.
Re: Cord-cutting! (Score:1)
I haven't had cable since 2011 - it's never been an issue.
Fuck ATT (Score:1)
I swore I'd never give them another penny so long as I lived, then they went and bought DirecTV before my contract was over. Once it's done I'm out, never again. Those cock suckers can rot.