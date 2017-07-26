Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Microsoft Launches Windows Bug Bounty Program With Rewards Ranging From $500 To $250,000

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the Windows Bounty Program. Rewards start at a minimum of $500 and can go up to as high as $250,000. From a report: To be clear, Microsoft already offers many bug bounty programs. This is also not the first to target Windows features -- the company has launched many Windows-specific bounties for those starting in 2012. The Windows Bounty Program, however, encompasses Windows 10 and even the Windows Insider Preview, the company's program for testing Windows 10 preview builds. Furthermore, it also has specific focus areas: Hyper-V, Mitigation bypass, Windows Defender Application Guard, and Microsoft Edge.

  • I mailed in a Windows 10 Install DVD. When do I get my check for $250k?

  • Bug: Runs LUDDITE software. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Solution: Install appy Appdows 10 S instead of LUDDITE Windows 10!

    I expect my reward of 250,000 apps to be apped as soon as appable!

    Apps!

  • I thought I would be newly rich as my technet / microsoft forums account only exists to file all the monthly bugs i find in windows. But then i read its only certain types of bugs that are eligible:

    "Any critical or important class remote code execution, elevation of privilege, or design flaws that compromises a customerâ(TM)s privacy and security will receive a bounty"

    oh well! I continue to do QA for free then i guess.

