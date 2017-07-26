Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Quitting Economy

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things dept.
From an essay on Aeon magazing: [...] The CEO of Me, Inc is a job-quitter for a good reason -- the business world has come to realize that market value is the best measure of value. As a consequence, a career means a string of jobs at different companies. So workers respond in kind, thinking about how to shape their career in a world where you can expect so little from employers. In a society where market rules rule, the only way for an employee to know her value is to look for another job and, if she finds one, usually to quit. If you are a white-collar worker, it is simply rational to view yourself first and foremost as a job quitter -- someone who takes a job for a certain amount of time when the best outcome is that you quit for another job (and the worst is that you get laid off). So how does work change when everyone is trying to become a quitter? First of all, in the society of perpetual job searches, different criteria make a job good or not. Good jobs used to be ones with a good salary, benefits, location, hours, boss, co-workers, and a clear path towards promotion. Now, a good job is one that prepares you for your next job, almost always with another company. Your job might be a space to learn skills that you can use in the future. Or, it might be a job with a company that has a good-enough reputation that other companies are keen to hire away its employees. On the other hand, it isn't as good a job if everything you learn there is too specific to that company, if you aren't learning easily transferrable skills. It isn't a good job if it enmeshes you in local regulatory schemes and keeps you tied to a particular location. And it isn't a good job if you have to work such long hours that you never have time to look for the next job. In short, a job becomes a good job if it will lead to another job, likely with another company or organisation. You start choosing a job for how good it will be for you to quit it.

The Quitting Economy

  • Truth (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If things are that temporal, then things are goalless.

    If there's are goalless, then why not just be communist.

    If it's all just a game, why not just say that the US is gaminist and have fair play.

    If it's more complicated than that, what the fuck are good people supposed to do?

    • NPR's All Things Considered produced a story that drew a correlation [npr.org] between IT People jumping from Job to Job in Silicon Valley as the catalyst for the California Companies to become the leading Tech Center -versus- the stifling of raw talent by strict anti-competitive laws in New Jersey.

  • Not that different (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ranton ( 36917 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:48PM (#54886103)

    Good jobs used to be ones with a good salary, benefits, location, hours, boss, co-workers, and a clear path towards promotion.
    Now, a good job is one that prepares you for your next job, almost always with another company

    So what your saying is: Good jobs are now ones with a good salary, benefits, location, hours, boss,co-workers, and that prepares you for your next job either at your current employer or future employer.

    This doesn't seem much different to me. Workers are simply taking more responsibility for their career development instead of just taking for granted that their company is doing it for them. Sounds like an all together better situation to me.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Your summary is much better.

      • The difference between today and 30/40 years ago is that companies are no longer loyal to employees. Hence, the logical step of employees no longer being loyal to companies.

        Where I disagree with TFA is in the suggestion that you don't want certain types of experience, and he rattles off quite a bit. Much of which I would say is good experience and can look good on a resume as long as you were successful in that job.

  • "As a consequence, a career means a string of jobs at different companies."

    And all the failing companies have a large percentage of freshly hired people, who need training, mentoring, learning on the job before being able to do some useful work, but before that time comes, they are off to the next job.

    While the tech companies who dodge taxes have the money to offer free massages and ludicrous wages and other benefits additional to non-compete agreements.

    • It's amazing how little value companies assign to domain (industry) knowledge in IT workers. I often look back at the apps/systems/designs I've done when a newbie at a given org, and laugh at how naive I was about the domain, and thus how clunky the results were.

      PHB's are dazzled by the newfangled UI/UX the newbies often bring in, functionality and maintainability be damned; for those fall on somebody else. The shiny red ball wins the monkeys' attention.

  • I quit one job after another and now I earn $50k doing IT in Silicon Valley. It works!
  • is when you already have one

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      This is definitely true. I got hit a couple of times with layoffs before and around the dot-com bust, and it was a desperate scramble trying to find the next thing, and filling the gaps with whatever lousy thing I could get, alternating between unemployed and underemployed for quite a while. In later years I've only moved on a couple of times, but did so of my own volition, and in both cases not only felt a lot more relaxed about the situation, but was also able to more clearly make it a step up.

  • This has been the case for the past 20 years.
  • To me the quitting economy seems to be all about narcissists and bullshitters. The job interview is not about who has the most skill, it is about who can talk themselves up the best.
    • If that's all the interview is, then the company doing the interview sucks at it and deserves what they get. If you're going to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in expensive developers or software professionals, you'd think it would be a good idea to spend some effort on the process designed to help you choose those individuals to ensure that it's effective.

    • This is written by a startup 'CEO' so what do you expect? Narcissists and bullshitters are their poster children.

      Serial quitters are usually the ones with little actual skills who just lie through their teeth to get a good looking position for their CV, then proceed to screw it up terribly due to incompetence, then try and flee before the shit hits the fan.
      It usually takes a while for that to catch up with people, and you can get away with it for a while in a bubble economy.
      But once things turn down in thei

  • Magazing, nice! (Score:3)

    by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Wednesday July 26, 2017 @04:58PM (#54886235)
    This article could also be called: "Paging Captain Obvious"

    Companies seem have learned to not promote internally or give raises when raises are probably overdue, either via merit or that particular job market nice salary rising overall. That's not every company but even companies that paid me well hemmed and hawed when it came to promotions AND salary increase. It's usually just simpler to leave.

    • Any company which will not do hikes unless someone gets a competing job offer is one where HR and COmp are not doing their job. Its their job to study the competitive market and have a number ready for what a person's market value is and then raise it to 15% less than Market. Noone leaves for less than 15%. If HR is not providing this number to the reporting manager they are not doing their job. Rather they are depending on the HR of other companies to come up with a suitable comp for their own employees an

  • I work for money and job satisfaction. I've been doing this in Silicon Valley since 1998. This is a newsflash to some people??

  • The key to transforming yourself -- Robert Greene, Author of 48 Laws of Power at TEDxBrixton

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • system analyst
    senior developer
    senior developer /team lead/ senior developer
    developer
    developer
    developer
    R&D lab tech (chem industry)
    pilot plant tech(chem industry)
    plant worker(chem.)
    plant worker (chem)
    landscaper
    pizza delivery
    pet store
    amusement park cook/operator
  • One thing that has accelerated this trend is the lack of upward mobility many workers find within their company. There is no bonus for being an internal candidate, and in some cases it seems to be a stigma (In one case I know of, a state agency requires extra paperwork if an internal candidate is selected for an open position, to prove they were better qualified). In these cases it's risky to wait years for a possible opening for advancement, better to search around as soon as you feel you are qualified.

  • If you flit from job to job, you can only do that so many times before hiring managers and employees at the companies you're interviewing at catch on. It's a big red flag, and a good reason to trash a resume without ever inviting that person to an interview. We have no interest in putting a lot of training time and ramp-up time for someone uninterested in staying, so that's an easy way to separate the wheat from the chaff.

    These days you also can't call former employers to figure out if someone was fired. U

But it does move! -- Galileo Galilei

