Jeff Bezos Surpasses Bill Gates as World's Richest Person (bloomberg.com) 30
An anonymous reader shares a report: A surge in Amazon shares Thursday morning in advance of the online retailer's earnings report has propelled founder Jeff Bezos past Bill Gates as the world's richest person. Shares of the online retailer rose 1.3 percent to $1,065.92 at 10:10 a.m. in New York, giving Bezos a net worth of $90.9 billion, versus $90.7 billion for Gates. If that holds through the 4 p.m. close, Bezos, 53, will leapfrog Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Gates, 61, has held the top spot since May 2013.
Nobody should have that much money. (Score:1)
We have anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws. Why not laws that break up the estate of people that accumulate more than say 1000x the median net worth?
Because Capitalism is America's religion and the dollar its God.
You could make the next Amazon if you weren't too busy worrying about stopping other people from trying because of your butthurt.
Isn't this true for you as well? Clearly, you could make the next Amazon, but for some reason you prefer to quarrel with people on slashdot.
We have anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws. Why not laws that break up the estate of people that accumulate more than say 1000x the median net worth?
Interesting idea.. So, lets apply that everywhere.. Maybe sports franchises? So, if your team is consistently winning because they're hitting a winning formula and they surpass the median wins per venue, then they should have X amount of their titles, winnings, trophies, awards, etc. divvied up to lesser teams.
How about individual athletes that train hard and are just good at their game? Same deal, sorry guys/gals, you were simply too good in your area, so we're stripping you of some of it and giving it to
If Amazon ever sees a profit, he'll be even richer (Score:2)
[sings] Someday, somewhere, somehow!
