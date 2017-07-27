Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Jeff Bezos Surpasses Bill Gates as World's Richest Person (bloomberg.com) 30

An anonymous reader shares a report: A surge in Amazon shares Thursday morning in advance of the online retailer's earnings report has propelled founder Jeff Bezos past Bill Gates as the world's richest person. Shares of the online retailer rose 1.3 percent to $1,065.92 at 10:10 a.m. in New York, giving Bezos a net worth of $90.9 billion, versus $90.7 billion for Gates. If that holds through the 4 p.m. close, Bezos, 53, will leapfrog Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Gates, 61, has held the top spot since May 2013.

  • Nobody should have that much money. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    We have anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws. Why not laws that break up the estate of people that accumulate more than say 1000x the median net worth?

    • We have anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws. Why not laws that break up the estate of people that accumulate more than say 1000x the median net worth?

      Because Capitalism is America's religion and the dollar its God.

      • Opportunity is God here. Take it or leave it, that's up to you. Some people try and fail, some people try and succeed, that is opportunity. You could make the next Amazon if you weren't too busy worrying about stopping other people from trying because of your butthurt.

        • You could make the next Amazon if you weren't too busy worrying about stopping other people from trying because of your butthurt.

          Isn't this true for you as well? Clearly, you could make the next Amazon, but for some reason you prefer to quarrel with people on slashdot.

    • Because that would be stupid as fuck. Much like you.

    • We have anti-trust and anti-monopoly laws. Why not laws that break up the estate of people that accumulate more than say 1000x the median net worth?

      Interesting idea.. So, lets apply that everywhere.. Maybe sports franchises? So, if your team is consistently winning because they're hitting a winning formula and they surpass the median wins per venue, then they should have X amount of their titles, winnings, trophies, awards, etc. divvied up to lesser teams.

      How about individual athletes that train hard and are just good at their game? Same deal, sorry guys/gals, you were simply too good in your area, so we're stripping you of some of it and giving it to

    • It won't work. You'll end up with people finding all kinds of clever ways to avoid the problem, similar to how the rich avoid paying taxes on large amounts of their wealth by the use of various loopholes or even legal methods of minimizing their tax burdens.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      A story that my father told me... Someone asked a millionaire during the Great Depression to divide up his wealth and give to every American. The millionaire handed that person a dime for his share of the millionaire's wealth..

