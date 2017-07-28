India is Betting On Compulsory Internships To Improve Its Unemployable Engineers (qz.com) 53
India has come up with a solution to improve the quality of the engineers it churns out. From a report: Over 60 percent of the 800,000 engineering graduates that India produces annually remain unemployed, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex body for technical education in India, says. So, to make them more employable, engineering colleges across the country will now have to ensure that undergraduate students complete three internships lasting between four and eight weeks each during the course of their programme. Currently, less than one percent participate in summer internships. [...] Indians are obsessed with engineering, particularly since the IT boom. The mid-1990s saw a huge spike in the number of engineering graduates as demand increased in sectors ranging from IT to infrastructure.
Great Idea (Score:4, Interesting)
This is a super good idea. I was very aggressive towards internships, and it paid off big time. Many of my classmates had higher grades, but couldn't get a full time job after graduation due to their lack of experience (and ambition?)
As a nerdy engineering type, often times the softer skills associated with getting, and keeping, a job are more difficult than the technical aspects of performing that job. I think mandatory internships for all engineering disciplines, at least in my home state, would be a great idea.
Next great idea would be to improve the original education, as it is woefully lacking. At least in Electrical Engineering we see quite a number of awful candidates from Indian schools. Fundamentals of how to make basic transistor level circuits easily stump most.Hands on skills are rarer than even the lousy Berkeley graduates I've had to interview.
A couple years back we had the benefit of having a really good Indian engineer who could decypher the school names on a resume. Many schools apparently are kno
Many schools apparently are known to be glorified degree mills
One reason for these degree mills is the Indian marriage market. Dowries are common, where the bride's family will give money and assets to the groom's family. A son can bring in a bigger dowry if he has a degree, but it is less important that he actually learn anything useful. Degree mills provide credentials that cost less than the expected bump in the dowry value.
Another problem is gender imbalance. China's shortage of females is well known, but the problem in India is almost as severe, especially in
Since you know a lot about the area (Score:2)
Does this ever come up in political discussions in India? I see a flow of issues from this:
1. Population Control
a. Yes, we need it, our population is so large that said population is not an asset
b. But we're having our best and brightest practice population control, which is self-defeating
And so on...
Even in a large metropolis like Mumbai, many colleges (think grad schools for B.S. equivalent) have a hard time attracting good or even decent teaching staff for technical positions. I'm not up to date with their current state, but they even had people just hired to fill in positions so there was a teacher present for the subject - people who would just 'explain' stuff from textbooks, and do a worse job than students just reading from it! Naturally this also means that most practical assignments (coding, EE
Here's a better thought: find non-engineering work for these engineers.
Training 800,000 engineers annually is over-saturating the market, at least for design type engineering work.
If these graduates can work in sales (tech marketing), support, maintenance, hands-on roles with technology in the field, then, sure, they might need more than 800,000 per year. If these 800,000 kids all think that they're going to be working to design skyscrapers, bridges, next generation digital hardware, etc. then they've miss
I'm sure India has an equivalent IQ to European populations
You're free to believe whatever you want without a shred of doubt, but the data says your faith is misplaced. The average IQ in India is 82, more than one standard deviation below any European people.
The only thing IQ tests measure is the ability to take IQ tests. The only thing a particular IQ test measures is the ability to take that IQ test.
The cultural biases of IQ tests - all IQ tests - are very well documented, and have been for a century.
I've seen numbers like this for many countries, and I wonder if it's a side effect of giving an English-language test such as WISC to a non-native speaker? I suspect this because at 80 a personal qualifies for special ed in my (US) state, so this seems doubly suspect. Finally, the standard deviation is, by definition, 15.
India has the lowest average IQ outside of Africa. If IQ can't predict whether or not people drink from the same river they shit in, what is it good for?
Unintended consequence? (Score:1)
Interns have a high turnover rate. This in general puts some stress on the institution, as they are always training. And they will not be around long enough to put on larger big picture projects.
Why would I pay an engineer fresh out of school when I can hire 5 undergrads for free?
Because the interns are gone at the end of the summer. Companies view internships as extended job interviews (interns should view them the same) not as a source of labor. By the time the intern is trained and productive, the internship is almost over.
Also, unpaid internships are generally illegal in America. I don't know how it works in India, but I doubt if these interns are working "for free".
Remember the cheating scandal? (Score:3)
Same thing's going to happen with internships.
College should align with its marketing. (Score:3, Insightful)
Most colleges will advertise how a degree will be good for a job. However once in college the professors will often go, this is an education institution not a job placement firm, or vocational school.
Most colleges train students to be professors to train students to be professors. The educational inbreeding problem.
Colleges and professors will need to realize that a lot of students want jobs outside of academia. Internships are excellent in nearly all ways.
The student gets real world experience, and gets exposure to the company.
The college gets support from these companies who like these students.
The companies gets cheap educated labor under the term internship.
Incompetent? Or 800,000/yr oversupply? (Score:4, Insightful)
this, I don't know but sounds like a shit load of engineers.
Ok a quick google search shows the US graduated 99k in 2014.... So India is producing EIGHT times the number we are.
I think we found the issue.
Re: (Score:1)
I agree that's likely correct, but India does have 3-4x the population AND the US is allegedly under-supplied.
Well given that India has more than 3x the US population, and then taking into account the fact that 60% of the grads are unemployable. That actually works out fairly equal when you think about it. Per capita, India would still be somewhat higher (~2x if my math is right -- always a questionable assumption) but that's within the realm of local variability, especially since India is still one of the big outsourcing countries (that is, their excess engineers are filling in for jobs in the US and other natio
Re: Incompetent? Or 800,000/yr oversupply? (Score:2)
H1-B visas maybe?
This is Genius (Score:3)
Also, good to know India has the same B.S. narrative about why folks can't find work as the US.
Where I work, interns do not generally lower the overall need for experienced headcount, usually slightly the opposite.
Not that having interns is a net-negative for the company, they stretch us to do things we otherwise wouldn't, but for every hour of essential work that an intern takes on, it seems that two hours are spent training them or checking the work before allowing it to be used.
That works fine (Score:2)
The dynamic changes drastically when you suddenly mandate 800,000 people get an internship or don't graduate. It's the same thing as that schmuk in Chicago who wants to mandate a 'plan' before high schoolers can graduate. Businesses will take advantage of the students need for an internship to
Why not Germans? (Score:5, Interesting)
First, I will say that the program seems like a great idea and I wish them success.
Next, I can say that in my company, we had very, very bad luck with Indian engineers and SW developers. I am not talking about H1 imports either. Ultimately, I think it came down to cultural differences which created a mismatch of expectations from both sides.
After the 5th one, we more or less stopped considering those applications.
We are not a large company, but we do tend to have 5 to 10 interns at any one time. We did accept a few interns from India as well. We sponsored the visas and all that. Didn't really work out.
Then, we starting bringing German interns in. Maybe some people will get offended by this statement, but I can say in about 95% of the cases, the German interns we got were far superior engineers than our full time US master degree engineers. Their problem solving skills, critical thinking and overall work ethics were, for us, amazing.
For nearly all of them, at the end of their internship we offered them a contract plus visas. Of course, this is much easier to handle with Germans because of the visa treaty.
The thing is, they also ask for much less money than out of school Americans and they are vastly better engineers. Whatever they are doing in their schools seems to be working.
Basically what I am saying is, why do so many companies jump through hoops to bring in scores of cheap Indian guys when way better engineers are also willing to come?
I mostly see your point and agree.
As to your final question, I can give a pretty straight forward yet long answer: because of a mix of 1. employers/managers wanting to maximize opex vs revenue, by just throwing cheap labour to the problem (IT's way of throwing money at the problem); and 2. because the HR teams/companies (i.e. recruiters) are so blindly incompetent by wanting them recruitment commission, they mostly have 0 filtering other than an IT degree check.
Companies should have 1to1 technical interview
And people wonder why the US is lagging in international test performance....
One anecdotal data point; worked with a fraud. (Score:2)
I worked with one Indian in my time as a network engineer, and he was a fraud. He lied extensively on his resume and could do very little of what he claimed.
But, take that with a huge grain of salt for the singular data point it is.
Having done phone screening on a bunch of intern positions, I can vouch for the high fraud level among foreign resumes in general, but especially Indian resumes. Alarming numbers of eye catching experiences crumbled after slight probing. Why tell blatant lies if you can't even bluff your way through follow up questions?!
"What can you possibly get out of 8-week internships?"
In two weeks I could teach you everything you need to know about basic electronic repair and diagnosis. I did this when employed at Solectron. That alone gives you the skills needed to handle most any general board-level repair.
Only place to intern them is ... (Score:2)
I am from India, and I *know* the abysmal quality of what passes for an engineering college there.
The poor and lower middle class of India know viscerally that education is the ticket out of poverty. They are willing to mortgage their family wealth, spend 40% of the meagre income on college tuition. They hope somehow their child, usually the eldest son, will somehow make it and pull their family out of poverty.
But
Now if only... (Score:2)
Not enough *employable* engineers?????? (Score:1)
How can there be a shortage of employable engineers getting churned out of the University system of India? I thought they all come to the United States on a "We don't have enough employable applicants in the U.S. for our corporations" H1B Visa.
Of course, it's a corporate lie that there are enough suitable applicants -- they just don't want to pay the US applicants what they deserve, so they are willing to have the gov't let ship in engineers from India for pennies on the dollar.
Could be a good thing (Score:3)
Having worked with many degreed "engineers" from Asia and India, there is a huge variation in competence. Typically those that went through grad school in the US are solid engineers, however, those still in their home country are usually sub par for the field.
The article contains the problem. Engineering is very popular in India, thus, there are a lot of people getting the degree who have no business being engineers (this happens with any popular/trendy profession). However, engineering requires a certain mindset and a certain inherent intelligence. https://www.quora.com/How-do-t... [quora.com] If you don't have an IQ of at least 120 or higher, you will likely not do well as an engineer (your best hope is to get rapidly promoted to management, I have seen it happen numerous times). Since the median IQ is theoretically 100, and engineering is popular, you wind up with a sizable fraction who were able to cram their way through school, but who don't have the inherent capacity to do the job.
Hopefully with internships this will become more apparent to the affected students, allowing them to shift into other valuable but less intelligence intensive fields before they spend all 4 years on a field that they won't be successful in.
