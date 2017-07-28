Congress Asks US Agencies For Kaspersky Lab Cyber Documents (reuters.com) 8
Reuters reports: A U.S. congressional panel this week asked 22 government agencies to share documents on Moscow-based cyber firm Kaspersky Lab, saying its products could be used to carry out "nefarious activities against the United States," according to letters seen by Reuters. The requests made on Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space and Technology are the latest blow to the antivirus company, which has been countering accusations by U.S. officials that it may be vulnerable to Russian government influence. The committee asked the agencies for all documents and communications about Kaspersky Lab products dating back to Jan. 1, 2013, including any internal risk assessments. It also requested lists of any systems that use Kaspersky products and the names of any U.S. government contractors or subcontractors that do so. Kaspersky has repeatedly denied that it has ties to any government and said it would not help any government with cyber espionage. It said there is no evidence for the accusations made by U.S. officials. The committee "is concerned that Kaspersky Lab is susceptible to manipulation by the Russian government, and that its products could be used as a tool for espionage, sabotage, or other nefarious activities against the United States," wrote the panel's Republican chairman, Lamar Smith, in the letters.
Cyber Documents (Score:3)
Dumbasses. (Score:1)
Kapersky can't be involved. That would be way too obvious. This has got to be a distraction. I fear it will be a costly one too...
Re: (Score:2)
Kapersky can't be involved. That would be way too obvious. This has got to be a distraction. I fear it will be a costly one too...
Unless there's some equivalent culpability involving a US-based anti-virus concern that's in jeopardy of exposure. I mean, then it could be a preemptive strike.
I don't have my tin hat on, but it's within reach, on the desk.
Suuuuure.... (Score:2)
Kaspersky has repeatedly denied that it has ties to any government and said it would not help any government with cyber espionage.
Like they would have any choice in the matter.
Used it for years ... (Score:2)
... and .