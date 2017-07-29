LibreOffice 5.4 Adds More New Features, Improves Office File Format Compatibility (betanews.com) 100
The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 5.4. Again, it's on time, arriving six months after the release of LibreOffice 5.3. From a report: LibreOffice 5.4 is "the last major release of the LibreOffice 5.x family," and like other point releases is a major one, adding features across all components and incrementally improving compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats. Highlights include a new standard color palette based on the RYB (Red Yellow Blue) color model. File format compatibility improvements include better support for EMF vector images and higher quality rendering of imported PDF files (with support for embedding video in exported PDFs from Writer and Impress). Also added is OpenPGP key support for signing ODF documents in Linux. LibreOffice Writer adds new context menu items for working with sections, footnotes, endnotes and styles. Users can now import AutoText entries from Microsoft Word .dotm templates. The full structure of bulleted and numbered lists is now preserved when pasted as plain text, and users gain the ability to create custom watermarks for their documents via the Format menu.
Re:Too much, too late (Score:5, Funny)
It also lacks an init system, a mail server, a DNS resolver, a process monitor, an ssh client and an init system.
Re: (Score:3)
It also lacks an init system, a mail server, a DNS resolver, a process monitor, an ssh client and an init system.
I'm fairly certain it can send e-mail already, and I wouldn't be surprised if it offers sshfs support through fuse, or have plans for it in the next release.
Give it time, and it will surely have all of the above. At the expense of being able to do simple work in a timely manner.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
So it's not quite equal to emacs yet?
Re: (Score:2)
Haa haaaa
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know why, but I find the parent amusing. Normally I hate irrelevant off-topic nonsense, but this is just so totally surreal.
Hence:
https://www.andysinger.com/ima... [andysinger.com]
Re: (Score:2)
You should try one on a random story. I've done one or two of them. As AC of course. It's really just a fun tweak of how serious some people are on these topics.
Moooo.
PS. Love the comic.
Are you using it on a 1999 Mac? (Score:5, Insightful)
It kind of looks like you are making them up unless you are using it on hardware from last century.
Re: (Score:1)
Since I can use it on a eeepc netbook I can't see where your speed complaints are coming from.
It kind of looks like you are making them up unless you are using it on hardware from last century.
Ah, the "works for me" fallacy.
Perhaps you just are a slower person.
Re: (Score:2)
Haha you came back to respond as an AC? Two can play at that game!
For the record, two can, but two didn't. The above was not posted by me. (You'll never see me use words like "Haha" or frivolous exclamation marks.)
Which version? (Score:2, Insightful)
Are you actually talking about Open Office or go-OO or the newer Libreofice? or are you trying to conflate a decade old issue to tarnish a modern product?
The original Sun OpenOffice download for a number of reasons (like Sun) was a slower than the patched go-OO version which was used by the major Linux distributions. It had a reputation for being glacial in comparison, and go-OO wasn't fast by any means, Apache have really hardly started fixing this yet.
Go-OO and early Libreofice still had a number of qui
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
My pc from 2009 opens it in about a second.
What's "it"? A 100,000 word book?
My dads first generation atom takes about 5 seconds... in what world does this count as slow?
In the world of computer engineering, the frustration thresholds are usually defined as 0.1, 1 and 10 seconds. 5 seconds is way above the second frustration threshold.
Re: (Score:3)
Anyone with a frustration level of 1 second (much less
Re: (Score:2)
In the world of computer engineering, the frustration thresholds are usually defined as 0.1, 1 and 10 seconds. 5 seconds is way above the second frustration threshold.
Interesting, I've always taught it as 3 sec = perceived as slow, 7 seconds = people will go do something else.
Re: (Score:3)
Interesting, I've always taught it as 3 sec = perceived as slow, 7 seconds = people will go do something else.
It depends on what the operation is. For things like scrolling or rendering a complex menu, 0.1 seconds might be acceptable, but for typing, 0.1 second latency will hit the frustration threshold for many. For other operations, like seeing a web site start to render, or doing a sort, 1 second can be fine. And 10 seconds can be ok to load a level in a game, but if it takes longer, people will start bitching. Yes, there are plenty of games that take longer, and yes, there are plenty of people bitching too
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, the "works for me" fallacy.
Works for me is not a fallacy, it's an anecdote. It's also an important piece of information for those people who think everything is someone else's fault. Perhaps he doesn't have a computer from the last century. Perhaps he knows how to setup his computer in a way that didn't break it.
Re: (Score:2)
You can take your phallusy and stick it.
Re: (Score:3)
Having a thesaurus integrated is a near must for a writer. And most publishing houses don't take typeset - they want to do that part themselves, at least if you're not a famous author with lots of clout.
An ideal writer's program is one that is chapter-oriented and doesn't impose the tyranny of pages. With good support for version control, footnotes, internal notes, syllabus and other indices, a searchable bin to toss snippets and outtakes in, but most of all, one that doesn't lag behind. Libreoffice is p
Re: (Score:2)
Scrivener was originally a Mac product, so it's not just for Windows. I'd bet that it wouldn't be difficult to get it running in WINE or a VM of some sort. Even in a VM it might be snappier than LibreOffice.
It actually is snappier in a VM than LibreOffice is natively - I use Scrivener in a VMware WIndows guest sometimes. But it'd be nice to have something native, and not have to import/export through the extra pain of VMs. I haven't tried whether it'll work through WINE, but that might be worth trying - good thinking!
Re: Too much, too late (Score:2)
I was bored and feeling helpful. Winehq gives it gold and platinum ratings, depending on the version.
Re: (Score:2)
Yay, good news.
I don't mind using commercial software when it provides something open source doesn't do. Would I prefer Open Source? Absolutely. But I prefer productivity even more.
Thanks! I can uninstall abiword soon then (or only use it for quick format conversions).
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently that's changed since OO. I don't have any page numbering lag issues and I'm not one who starts page one and writes to end. I jump all over the place.
Re: (Score:2)
Apparently that's changed since OO. I don't have any page numbering lag issues and I'm not one who starts page one and writes to end. I jump all over the place.
If that's improved, it's a good thing! I remember writing in the middle of a "page" and every time I caused a line break, it would push the bottom line off the page and cause a 1+ second delay, and even more if there were plenty of pages until the next hard break.
The lagging of OO.o was pretty much why I switched to abiword back in the days; despite abiword being horrible in many other ways, it was always much more responsive.
Re: (Score:2)
As well as a dictionary and (for OO & LO) secondary dictionaries you get ot populate specific to your writing with auto-correct keyed to them.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be a nice thing to have a open standard for marking up and defining the such structures within the text files itself which every office package and production system of the publishers would understand and choose their own, preferred method of presentation to the user.
Like SGML [wikipedia.org], you mean?
Unfortunately, it never caught on due to what seems to be NIH Syndrome [wikipedia.org] for the market leaders at the time, like Word/QuarkExpress/WordPerfect. Can't encourage lock-ins and anti-competitive practice with open standards.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, so assuming you're correct and current Libre versions still take 3 seconds to paste (in your use case) and 10 seconds to open the book you're writing. Well, then Libre may not be for you. Or... rather than spend a hundred bucks or so for MSOffice, you could plow that into a higher spec'd machine that runs Libre okay for you. Presumably you have some desire to run it - or you wouldn't be commenting here. Or you have some desire to use Linux, but the lack of MSOffice is holding you back - in which c
Re:Too much, too late (Score:5, Informative)
I don't know, he might have something to bitch about. It took me over a minute to open a 50,805 page document in libreoffice 5.3, 230mb file. Lord knows what I would do if I had to open a serous document
....
Yes, I'm being sarcastic, but on another note. I did just now open a 50,000 page log file. While it did take it over a minute to open and display that file, but 50,000 pages. That is damn impressive.
Re:Too much, too late (Score:5, Informative)
I turned around and loaded the same document in to Word 2016. Word crashed.
:)
Um, have you never used OO or Libre (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
What kills Libreoffice is bloat and feeping creaturitis.
Nothing "kills" Libreoffice. It is a staple feature of any Linux installation, widely used on Windows, and a credible threat to Necrosoft's cozy monopoly.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing "kills" Libreoffice. It is a staple feature of any Linux installation, widely used on Windows, and a credible threat to Necrosoft's cozy monopoly.
Libreoffice is also cited as the main reason why the city of Munich decided to revert to Microsoft Windows and Office after three years - people who complained about severe issues related to software rose from 15% with Microsoft Office to 18-28% with Libreoffice.
Not that I think that was the right move, but Libreoffice unfortunately isn't a "just works" product for everybody.
Re: (Score:2)
as much as I detest MS and Windows, I'm still tied to it because the FOSS apps are really nice, but not quite good enough
Whatever works for you - some people just seem ok with hitting themselves on the head with a hammer. For the vast majority of casual office suite users, Libreoffice is in fact good enough. Actually, Libreoffice is better in many subtle ways. Have you ever noticed how seriously cut and paste sucks in Excel?
Re: (Score:3)
aoo is just better
In September 2016, OpenOffice's project management committee chair Dennis Hamilton began a discussion of possibly discontinuing the project, after the Apache board had put them on monthly reporting due to the project's ongoing problems handling security issues [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft employee = fake news.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
wrong, most businesses use microsoft office as the main office suite. And more companies use Microsoft's cloud offering than google's, look it up.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
let's talk about human beings.
10 million google doc users versus 1.2 billion MS office users.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
>
By "book", do you mean literally a book, with hundreds of pages? 10 seconds are kind of an eternity in current technology. I'd suggest an SSD drive if you're facing such problems.
Yeah, book with hundreds of "pages", or in the 100 kword ballpark is typically what I work on.
I just tested it on the latest "stable" libreoffice version for my distro, 5.2.7.2, and it took around 5 seconds to open a plain text file that size, and 8 seconds for a document file, on a i7-4600U laptop with SSD. If it had been on my other laptop with an i5 and HDD, it would have been more than 10 seconds.
The problem is that it continues "loading" and doesn't render the first page (or last edited page) and gi
Re:Too much, too late (Score:5, Informative)
The problem is that it continues "loading" and doesn't render the first page (or last edited page) and give control to the user while loading the rest in the background. It appears to want to parse ALL of it before displaying SOME of it, which is a design flaw in my opinion.
Yes, I can actually see where this could be a design flaw. I just loaded a random log file in to libreoffice to see if it could handle it. The log file was over 50,000 pages long. While I was actually impressed that it could load the file at all, I did notice it took it several more minutes before I could actually do anything with the file. Libreoffice seemed to want to format the tire file in memory before letting me access any of it.
While I don't work on documents every day of even a few 100 pages, I could see where this process could be frustrating if you had to do it all day. It may only add a few seconds to your work time but to a professional that few seconds can add up very quickly.
But at least libreoffice did load and handle the 50,000 page document. After it got through loading and formatting I found that it to be quiet responsive. I was even able to search and replace in the file with a good response time. On the other page Word 2016 loaded the file and I was able to start work in it almost instantly, but promptly crashed when I paged into the file.
Re: (Score:2)
Saving the file also takes time -- and this has a greater impact than loading, because we usually load just once and save several times to avoid losing edits.
Saving should never be a problem, at least not on any semi-modern system. Any good design would do the actual save in the background at low priority, allowing you to continue working the moment you initiate the save. One shortcut for save and one for committed (foreground) save covers when you want to wait for the save, like when you need to feed the document into something after it has completed saving. It's not uncommon that "Save As" doubles as a committed save.
Backgrounded saving[*] is not hard to im
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Plucked? or unplucked?
I've had much more luck since I stopped plucking them. The feathers have a vibe of their own I think.
Now if they could only... (Score:3)
...stop crashing my file explorer in Windows 7 with their crappy API hooks.
Re: (Score:3)
Did you report this issue to them?
PSA: 64-bit available (Score:4, Informative)
New Feature Request (Score:1)
Dear LibreOffice,
Please add the following feature: fixing bugs. Every bug I ever reported is designated "enhancement request." There it sits, for years, decades, centuries, while new features, like emoji creation submodules, aperitif selection menus, and lace curtains are added.
Re:New Feature Request (Score:4, Funny)
They got the lace curtains I asked for?!?! Awesome!
Can't write proper documents in Libre (Score:1)
It's document paradigm is a "paragraph". In TeX/LaTeX you can structure a document in chapters and sections and subsections. Doesn't work in Libre. In Libre everything is a friggin paragraph. When you try to create a proper document with Libre, it makes you fuss around with low level details that aren't needed in in more intelligent document systems.
Libre is OK for memos and a short articles.
Outline numbering (Score:3)