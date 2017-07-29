Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 5.4. Again, it's on time, arriving six months after the release of LibreOffice 5.3. From a report: LibreOffice 5.4 is "the last major release of the LibreOffice 5.x family," and like other point releases is a major one, adding features across all components and incrementally improving compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats. Highlights include a new standard color palette based on the RYB (Red Yellow Blue) color model. File format compatibility improvements include better support for EMF vector images and higher quality rendering of imported PDF files (with support for embedding video in exported PDFs from Writer and Impress). Also added is OpenPGP key support for signing ODF documents in Linux. LibreOffice Writer adds new context menu items for working with sections, footnotes, endnotes and styles. Users can now import AutoText entries from Microsoft Word .dotm templates. The full structure of bulleted and numbered lists is now preserved when pasted as plain text, and users gain the ability to create custom watermarks for their documents via the Format menu.

  • Now if they could only... (Score:3)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @11:46AM (#54904023)

    ...stop crashing my file explorer in Windows 7 with their crappy API hooks.

  • PSA: 64-bit available (Score:4, Informative)

    by nowsharing ( 2732637 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @12:16PM (#54904183)
    You can get a 64-bit version of LibreOffice, but you have to select it at the download page. On my system it starts much faster and handles large documents perfectly.

  • New Feature Request (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Dear LibreOffice,

    Please add the following feature: fixing bugs. Every bug I ever reported is designated "enhancement request." There it sits, for years, decades, centuries, while new features, like emoji creation submodules, aperitif selection menus, and lace curtains are added.

  • Can't write proper documents in Libre (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's document paradigm is a "paragraph". In TeX/LaTeX you can structure a document in chapters and sections and subsections. Doesn't work in Libre. In Libre everything is a friggin paragraph. When you try to create a proper document with Libre, it makes you fuss around with low level details that aren't needed in in more intelligent document systems.

    Libre is OK for memos and a short articles.

  • Outline numbering (Score:3)

    by peterofoz ( 1038508 ) on Saturday July 29, 2017 @01:30PM (#54904641) Homepage Journal
    I've been using LIbreOffice and previously OpenOffice for over 5 years now for writing requirements and system documentation. One of the features that is seriously confusing and frustrating is how outline numbering and heading numbering works (or doesn't). Near as I can figure there are 2 subsystems/modules to handle numbering: one for bullet/list numbering, and the other for headings, and they don't play well together.

