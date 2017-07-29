LibreOffice 5.4 Adds More New Features, Improves Office File Format Compatibility (betanews.com) 17
The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 5.4. Again, it's on time, arriving six months after the release of LibreOffice 5.3. From a report: LibreOffice 5.4 is "the last major release of the LibreOffice 5.x family," and like other point releases is a major one, adding features across all components and incrementally improving compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats. Highlights include a new standard color palette based on the RYB (Red Yellow Blue) color model. File format compatibility improvements include better support for EMF vector images and higher quality rendering of imported PDF files (with support for embedding video in exported PDFs from Writer and Impress). Also added is OpenPGP key support for signing ODF documents in Linux. LibreOffice Writer adds new context menu items for working with sections, footnotes, endnotes and styles. Users can now import AutoText entries from Microsoft Word .dotm templates. The full structure of bulleted and numbered lists is now preserved when pasted as plain text, and users gain the ability to create custom watermarks for their documents via the Format menu.
Seriously, who gives an airborne copulation about the color scheme? What kills Libreoffice is bloat and feeping creaturitis.
With the new version, can i now type at full speed on a mid-range laptop without the display lagging behind?
Does it still take 3 seconds to paste because it tries to analyze and transform what you paste?
Does it still take 10+ seconds to open a book you write?
It also lacks an init system, a mail server, a DNS resolver, a process monitor, an ssh client and an init system.
I'm fairly certain it can send e-mail already, and I wouldn't be surprised if it offers sshfs support through fuse, or have plans for it in the next release.
Give it time, and it will surely have all of the above. At the expense of being able to do simple work in a timely manner.
So it's not quite equal to emacs yet?
It kind of looks like you are making them up unless you are using it on hardware from last century.
Since I can use it on a eeepc netbook I can't see where your speed complaints are coming from.
Ah, the "works for me" fallacy.
Perhaps you just are a slower person.