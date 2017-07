Petition Asks Adobe To Open-Source Flash To Preserve Internet History

An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer:A reporter at ZDNet counters that " the only way to really secure Flash is to get rid of it ... If Flash lives, people will continue to use it, and without security support, it will be even more insecure than ever." He points out there's already several programs that convert Flash into other formats -- and that Adobe already open sourced its Flex framework for building Flash applications back in 2008 (now supported by the Apache Software Foundation as Apache Flex ). "In other words, we don't need the Flash source code to convert or create Flash files. Just let Flash go already...!"Usually, I'm favor with open-sourcing everything and anything. Not this time. Flash has proven to be a net of endless security holes. It's time to let it go for once and for all.