Petition Asks Adobe To Open-Source Flash To Preserve Internet History (bleepingcomputer.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes BleepingComputer: A petition is asking Adobe to release Flash into the hands of the open-source community. Finnish developer Juha Lindstedt started the petition a day after Adobe announced plans to end Flash support by the end of 2020. "Flash is an important piece of Internet history and killing Flash means future generations can't access the past," Lindstedt explains in the petition's opening paragraph. "Games, experiments and websites would be forgotten." The developer wants Adobe to open-source Flash or parts of its technology so the open-source community could take on the job of supporting a minimal version of the Flash plugin or at least create a tool to accurately convert old SWF and FLA files to modern HTML5, canvas data, or WebAssembly code... Lindstedt is asking users to sign the petition by starring the project on GitHub. At the time of writing, the petition has garnered over 3,000 stars.
A reporter at ZDNet counters that "the only way to really secure Flash is to get rid of it... If Flash lives, people will continue to use it, and without security support, it will be even more insecure than ever." He points out there's already several programs that convert Flash into other formats -- and that Adobe already open sourced its Flex framework for building Flash applications back in 2008 (now supported by the Apache Software Foundation as Apache Flex). "In other words, we don't need the Flash source code to convert or create Flash files. Just let Flash go already...!
"Usually, I'm favor with open-sourcing everything and anything. Not this time. Flash has proven to be a net of endless security holes. It's time to let it go for once and for all.
A reporter at ZDNet counters that "the only way to really secure Flash is to get rid of it... If Flash lives, people will continue to use it, and without security support, it will be even more insecure than ever." He points out there's already several programs that convert Flash into other formats -- and that Adobe already open sourced its Flex framework for building Flash applications back in 2008 (now supported by the Apache Software Foundation as Apache Flex). "In other words, we don't need the Flash source code to convert or create Flash files. Just let Flash go already...!
"Usually, I'm favor with open-sourcing everything and anything. Not this time. Flash has proven to be a net of endless security holes. It's time to let it go for once and for all.
That reporter is a moron (Score:1)
History is history. Deleting it to chase some mythical "security" unicorn deletes a part of the internet's history.
(Let's leave aside how top-down the Flash eradication campaign has been. The users still want it, and telling them they can't have it because you want to play with your shiny new HTML5 toys is a non-starter.)
Let it die. (Score:2, Insightful)
Don't open source it. Don't share or preserve it. Shoot it and bury the remains. It needs to go away. That's the point of EOLing it.
Re: (Score:3)
EOL crap like Java or
.NET first. Flash is nowhere as insecure or bloated as these two. It at least tries to contain bad code, even if it does an imperfect job. So be wary of Flash programs, don't give them Internet access and provide additional containment when running ones from a dodgy source -- but a Flash game from Newsgrounds is safer than a regular .exe from a random website. And unlike AAA games, it's not certain to include malware.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, Flash being moribund is kind of a blessing here -- a game from 2010 or 2005 is pretty unlikely to use an exploit announced in 2017.
Kinda shortsighted counter.. (Score:2, Funny)
To the guy who countered that flash should just be forgotten rather than open-sourced, his excuse for doing so is stupid.
Yes, Flash in it's current closed-source state is riddled with security holes and vulnerabilities. However if it got open-sourced then one of the first things people would be able to do for the first time ever is pour over the source - find all those security holes - and fucking FIX them.
And so long as that's the only thing people do with flash once it's open sourced (no more feature cree
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
How does making something "open source" magically make it bug-free and highly secure? Perhaps Flash is just so old, large and convoluted that there really isn't any way to completely fix it. It could be a hopeless cause and not some product of an "evil corporation" that seeks profit over security,
Make something to convert AWAY from Flash but please don't keep Flash alive.
PS: how long before Firefox becomes a completely bug-free and highly secure version of Netscape Navigator?
Wait a second... (Score:2)
Is there a petition I can sign for Adobe to delete the source code to Flash? I know it's almost dead but why wait?
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's start an anti-petition petition!
(seriously, I'll sign it)
If 5000 so-called artists want to save Flash and 500000 programmers want to kill it, Adobe will have to go with the higher number.
OMG NO!!!!!! (Score:2)
Do NOT open source flash!@!##! Some crazy bunch will turn it into a project and keep it alive. Let the monstrosity die already!
Re: OMG NO!!!!!! (Score:2, Funny)
Systemd.flash
Re: (Score:2)
Great, now you gave them the idea. It's all your fault now, you know: The Internet Collapse of 2019, The Great Supernet Disruption of 2023 and the Meganet Crash of 2025.
Re: (Score:1)
server side flash servlets
Here's an idea (Score:1)
Wait until it's completely dead, buried, and gone, even from grandma's old Windows XP machine, THEN open-source it for the sake of history, when there's no risk anyone is ever going to start using it again.
And nothing of value was lost (nt) (Score:2)
huuuuuge can of worms there (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, you think Flash is a security problem now? Publish the source code to it. The malware writers will go over that with a fine toothed comb, and the rate of zero-days will go up by a factor of 10 until they finally exhaust it.
That, and everyone and their mom will be forking it to try to patch the holes they find. It'll be complete chaos.
Though... now that I think about it.... that will make flash SOOO much more of a security hazard that even most of the morons that are refusing to migrate their old crap will be forced to action. Maybe that'll be a net good? "Difficult to say... always in motion the future is."
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, it would make those idiots go with this solution: "This website requires OSSFlash fork 42 rev 54 to run properly".
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
SO.. what you're saying is security through obscurity actually does work?
I'd rather forget. (Score:1)
I don't even understand the premise here (Score:4, Insightful)
Someone is going to recreate Flash, Adobe lacks the power to kill it.
Moreover, whatever people use in preference to Flash in the future will be just as riddled with security issues because, news flash (ha ha ha), the security problems aren't because of Flash itself, they are endemic to remotely delivered applications with untrusted servers. Couple that with an almost entirely useless PKI infrastructure, and we're going to be blaming something other than Flash for the same security issues for years to come. Perhaps forever, unless we go to walled gardens such as Apple's IOS infrastructure or Microsoft's putative Windows Store.
Please God, No! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
That's not enough. I say we ask for presidential orders – signed in triplicate, sent in, sent back, queried, lost, found, subjected to public inquiry, lost again, and finally buried in soft peat for three months and recycled as firelighters.
Flash games stored locally (Score:1)
I have three or four little flash games that I have downloaded over the course of time, keep on my computer, and play occasionally. I could live without them, I suppose; they aren't anything super-spectacular. But I like them.
It would be nice to some kind of a local flash execution tool for that sort of thing. Right now I load them into Firefox to play them.
Re: (Score:2)
Flash doesn't have to run in a browser (Score:2)
Just download the program and run it on the Flash player on your machine.
NO (Score:2)
Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure. [cdn.meme.am]
My solution: Add Flash to Creative Cloud (Score:2)
We'r talking about Adobe here, and herein lies the solution. Add Flash to the array of popular Adobe products that are now eyedroppered out to users on a monthly rental basis only under its Creative Cloud. Make Flash CC cost $10 a month, and everyone will finally stop using it.
Meanwhile, in the real world (Score:2)