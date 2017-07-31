Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


GitHub Faces 'Major Service Outage'

Posted by msmash
Code repository GitHub is facing a major service outage, it said moments ago. Earlier today, the company said it was facing a minor service outage. The downtime comes less than two weeks after it was facing another "minor service outage," which lasted for several hours. The cause for today's disruption remains unknown. The open source company's Twitter feed suggests it has faced several issues over the past few months.

GitHub Faces 'Major Service Outage'

  • Maybe is down, because everyone is checking if is really down...

