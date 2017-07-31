GitHub Faces 'Major Service Outage' (github.com) 4
Code repository GitHub is facing a major service outage, it said moments ago. Earlier today, the company said it was facing a minor service outage. The downtime comes less than two weeks after it was facing another "minor service outage," which lasted for several hours. The cause for today's disruption remains unknown. The open source company's Twitter feed suggests it has faced several issues over the past few months.
GitLab also doesn't have the growing pains that GitHub faces at scale. When GitLab reaches that scale, either 1) they'll have the same issues, or 2) it'll have already been solved by other projects (like GitHub), and they would have learned from where others implemented fixes and new solutions already.
Maybe is down, because everyone is checking if is really down...