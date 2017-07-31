Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


United Kingdom EU Transportation News

Free Movement of EU Citizens To Britain Will End in 2019 (standard.co.uk) 94

Posted by msmash from the more-restrictions dept.
Free movement of EU citizens to Britain will end when the country leaves the EU in March 2019, Theresa May's spokesman said Monday, moving to contain a Cabinet row over immigration after Brexit. From a report: Downing Street (headquarters of the government of the United Kingdom) said on Monday it was "wrong" to suggest free movement would "continue as it is now" once Britain leaves the EU. It comes following days of confusion and rumours of infighting between Cabinet colleagues over the crucial issue of immigration after Brexit.

  • Irish passport (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    British, but got an Irish passport... Still free to travel and work in europe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Lucky!

      • Here in the US, I'm wondering what the big deal is for requiring an passport to move between sovereign countries over there?

        I thought that was pretty much the norm for most of the world....?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by OhPlz ( 168413 )

          Think of requiring the same to go from state to state. EU.. US, same type of thing.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            Except in reality, not.

            States within the US do not have wildly different values, cultures, and fiscal/financial policy like the "states" of the EU. The EU is comprised of independent COUNTRIES. States within the US may vary slightly and of course there are cultural difference left to right and top to bottom but not as wild as, say, the difference between crossing the border between Georgia and Florida or Georgia and Tennessee compared to crossing the border between Germany and Poland or Germany and France.

            B

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by OhPlz ( 168413 )

              True, but if the EU were given a couple hundred years of open border movement it probably would start to look like the US of today. It would become a "melting pot" as well. I was thinking more in terms of travel between member states, less so of the cultural aspects. Canada might be a slightly better example with Québec versus the other provinces, and also somewhat with the maritimes.

              As for "independent countries", are they really? The US is a collection of (supposedly) sovereign states. The membe

          • Think of requiring the same to go from state to state. EU.. US, same type of thing.

            Not a direct comparison....states are not sovereign countries.

            Hence the name "United States"....

            There is not a difference in the states of customs, languages, etc....so, not quite the same thing.

        • It's not about the passport. It's about the ability for any EU citizen, to move to any other EU country and take a job there, and live there.

        • Here in the US, I'm wondering what the big deal is for requiring an passport to move between sovereign countries over there?

          I thought that was pretty much the norm for most of the world....?

          As another poster has already said, you should be thinking in terms of states.

          One of the reasons for the US's global dominance in the 20th century was the size of the country, and the amount of economic activity that could be carried out within its borders. Free movement of workers between states allowed the workforce to move very rapidly, and any "goldrush" (Detroit becoming "motor city", the birth of Hollywood) saw mass migrations from all over. Now imagine what would have happened in Hollywood if anyone

          • As another poster has already said, you should be thinking in terms of states.

            But not the same thing....states are not comparable to sovereign countries.

            Between the states in the US, there aren't major differences in culture, language, history, etc.

            States are not small countries in the sense of how I think of different countries.

        • No, in plenty of countries a simple id is enough, because they have treaties with the surrounding countries.
          Inside of the EU/Schengen you don't need a passport, and inside of Schengen there aren't even border controls for EU citizens.
          And if you are from a country where you require a Visa to enter the EU, you usually get a "Schengen Visa" and can travel freely in the Schengen area. Of course, AFAIK UK does not belong to the Schengen area and you would need an extra Visa if you want to travel from Paris to Lo

  • It was going to end on Friday. Then it wasn't. Now it is again. Anyone who responds to anything coming out of Downing Street at the moment with anything other than resigned bemusement is far too trusting. The government is as split as the country was and I'll be astonished if both major parties manage to survive Brexit. Worth bearing in mind that the man who holds the purse strings, Phillip Hammond, is not a fan.

    • Indeed. The Tory government is on such shaky ground right now that I think any grand proclamations from anyone within the government should be viewed with skepticism. This is a government lead by the lamest of duck PMs, who is almost certainly not going to survive to fight another general election, with a fairly significant contingent of Remainers on the back benches, and a goodly number of remainers on the Opposition benches (Corbyn's personal views notwithstanding). And really, there's every indication th

  • Query whether Theresa May will still be PM in 2019...

  • Next week they will say something different. The only thing that this current UK government has been consistent about is pissing into the wind.

  • Actually quite tragic (Score:5, Interesting)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday July 31, 2017 @01:49PM (#54914433)

    The British joined the EU with special conditions because their economy was in really bad shape. And now they want to leave to improve their economic position? This is really tragic. They seem to have decided that fucking themselves with a wire-brush is a really good idea. And now their moron-in-chief also wants a "hard" exit in addition? Well, we will miss you in the 1st world, that's for sure. And I am well aware that about half of you are _not_ terminally stupid. Makes it even more tragic.

    • That the EU became much more than a "Trade Union" to help free trade between nations and became a supernational government acting well beyond the limits of economics.

      I believe you have a very one sided view of who exactly screwed themselves with a wire brush. Numerous countries in the EU are taking issue with the Social policies the EU is trying to force on them.

      I wonder why people who promote the EU continuously ignore the first Nation to leave, and what a positive impact it has had on them. Hint: the UK

      • The entire point of the Common Market, and ultimately the EU was more than simply to have a trading bloc. It is to create extremely tight economic integration. There's a rather good reason for this, seeing as Europe had just gone through two cataclysmic general wars, and if you cast the net back a bit further, you have also have the Napoleonic Wars and major conflicts like the Franco-Prussian War. In other words, this is a region that was blown to bits multiple times over the last few centuries.

        Tight econom

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by s.petry ( 762400 )

          I never said that Britain was a canary, I sad they left for reasons you omitted. You then, and before, toss around appeal to emotion, ad hominem, and appeals to authority because you dislike their decision.

          You still, even after I pointed out, ignore the first country to leave the EU and how it has benefited that country greatly.

      • That was the intent, and the intent was achieved. It's a government of the elites constraining the sovereignty of the plebs. As a result, it is doomed to failure. The peoples constituting it will reject the loss of sovereignty eventually, based upon its lack of a dominating military force. The willy-nilly accession of nations which really weren't comparable to the original EEC members also did them no favors.

        It seemed unstoppable as long as the economic forces constrained politics. Then 2008 happened,

      • What positive effect did it have on Algeria?

    • Theresa May has little real political capital anymore, and likely just as little power. There seem to be two competing groups in cabinet; with the Chancellor leading a Soft Brexit bloc and Boris Johnson and Michael Gove being among the chief Brexiteers. My wager is that in the end, with the PM really a dead woman walking, that Hammond's bloc will gain the upper hand, though Johnson, Gove and the 1922 Committee backbenchers will make his life grief. What does seem to be happening, which may have some interes

  • I don't any longer feel for contributing to their economy when they make it difficult to get in.
    My Pension date will be January 2018 so I can quit their new society of scare for and fear of their neighbours before it becomes problematic.

    Not that I believe they will impose great barriers to EU citizen, even in the Maggie Thatcher days there were no real issues getting in.
    The Bexiteers say they want to improve their standards of living by removing the EU rules and workers, well let me say there isn't a s

