Free Movement of EU Citizens To Britain Will End in 2019 (standard.co.uk) 94
Free movement of EU citizens to Britain will end when the country leaves the EU in March 2019, Theresa May's spokesman said Monday, moving to contain a Cabinet row over immigration after Brexit. From a report: Downing Street (headquarters of the government of the United Kingdom) said on Monday it was "wrong" to suggest free movement would "continue as it is now" once Britain leaves the EU. It comes following days of confusion and rumours of infighting between Cabinet colleagues over the crucial issue of immigration after Brexit.
Re:Muslims already won (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: Muslims already won (Score:2)
Proof this prediction happened long ago?
The huge increase of Muslim temples tells the real story, whatever people theorized back then, it's happening now.
Mosques are Muslim temples. (Score:1, Interesting)
How did the parent comment get modded to 5, Informative?! Mosques [wikipedia.org] are Muslim temples.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Most Muslims in the UK come from the Commonwealth.
With very little paper work they receive an UK resident permit, even citizenship and also a passport if they want.
The EU has absolutely nothing to do with the UK's perceived "Muslim problem".
Re: (Score:2)
Look, you can't keep your religion alive unless you convince everyone there is a war against it. It's either that or talking about the end times.
Look to Dearborn and Hamtramck, Michigan. (Score:1)
Demographic change can happen much quicker than one expects.
Look at Hamtramck, Michigan [wikipedia.org] and Dearborn, Michigan [wikipedia.org] for examples of this happening recently.
Even as late as the 1970s, the residents of Hamtramck were nearly all (90%) from Poland, or of Polish descent. But by 2000, Poles made up only about 10% of the population. By 2015 it had the first majority Muslim city council in the US.
Dearborn is similar. Once mainly populated by people of European origin or descent, as of 2010 over 40% of its population was
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
They're projected to be the majority in GB now within 10 years. The whole point of leaving the EU and it didn't work.
Oh good. Should be easier to find some nice beef shawarma when I go home. Get nice Taco trucks whilst in America and Shawarma in the UK. Things are looking up.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
4.4% of the population of the United Kingdom is Muslims. That would mean the birth rate of British Muslim women of childbearing age over the next 10 years would have to be astronomical.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Either scenario, or a combination of the two, would require unbelievably high birth rates and levels of emigration that only happen in countries with civil wars or mass famines.
In other words, no, Britain is not going to be majority Muslim in 10 years. To believe so requires such an intense degree of stupidity that it's difficult to imagine how one would have the cognitive function sufficient to operate a keyboard... or a flush toilet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or people can convert to Islam.
Islam is a religion that accepts conversion.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you think it's probable that there would be tens of millions of converts to Islam?
Or to put this another way, just how far you willing to go down Stupid Street to justify what is clearly an absurd, even idiotic claim?
Re: Muslims already won (Score:2)
They're only at 4% after 7 decades of immigration so they'd better get a move on
Irish passport (Score:1)
British, but got an Irish passport... Still free to travel and work in europe
Re: (Score:2)
Lucky!
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that was pretty much the norm for most of the world....?
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is not so much "must show passport on holiday" as it is "cannot get work permit abroad".
Re: (Score:3)
Think of requiring the same to go from state to state. EU.. US, same type of thing.
Re: (Score:1)
Except in reality, not.
States within the US do not have wildly different values, cultures, and fiscal/financial policy like the "states" of the EU. The EU is comprised of independent COUNTRIES. States within the US may vary slightly and of course there are cultural difference left to right and top to bottom but not as wild as, say, the difference between crossing the border between Georgia and Florida or Georgia and Tennessee compared to crossing the border between Germany and Poland or Germany and France.
B
Re: (Score:2)
True, but if the EU were given a couple hundred years of open border movement it probably would start to look like the US of today. It would become a "melting pot" as well. I was thinking more in terms of travel between member states, less so of the cultural aspects. Canada might be a slightly better example with Québec versus the other provinces, and also somewhat with the maritimes.
As for "independent countries", are they really? The US is a collection of (supposedly) sovereign states. The membe
Re: (Score:3)
Not a direct comparison....states are not sovereign countries.
Hence the name "United States"....
There is not a difference in the states of customs, languages, etc....so, not quite the same thing.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not about the passport. It's about the ability for any EU citizen, to move to any other EU country and take a job there, and live there.
Re: (Score:2)
Here in the US, I'm wondering what the big deal is for requiring an passport to move between sovereign countries over there?
I thought that was pretty much the norm for most of the world....?
As another poster has already said, you should be thinking in terms of states.
One of the reasons for the US's global dominance in the 20th century was the size of the country, and the amount of economic activity that could be carried out within its borders. Free movement of workers between states allowed the workforce to move very rapidly, and any "goldrush" (Detroit becoming "motor city", the birth of Hollywood) saw mass migrations from all over. Now imagine what would have happened in Hollywood if anyone
Re: (Score:2)
But not the same thing....states are not comparable to sovereign countries.
Between the states in the US, there aren't major differences in culture, language, history, etc.
States are not small countries in the sense of how I think of different countries.
Re: (Score:2)
No, in plenty of countries a simple id is enough, because they have treaties with the surrounding countries.
Inside of the EU/Schengen you don't need a passport, and inside of Schengen there aren't even border controls for EU citizens.
And if you are from a country where you require a Visa to enter the EU, you usually get a "Schengen Visa" and can travel freely in the Schengen area. Of course, AFAIK UK does not belong to the Schengen area and you would need an extra Visa if you want to travel from Paris to Lo
Re: (Score:2)
The claim EU regulations make it impossible or difficult to expel them is bull, it is their own British laws that need fixing plus you can never send someone to a country that doesn't want them.
Re: (Score:1)
The old saying that "nobody surrenders like the French" should be modified to "nobody is as fucking stupid as the English". After all, new millenium, new saying.
Indeed. "British" is to become a trendy term for "stupid". Well, they have to live in that little island with foul weather and not much better food, after all.
Re: (Score:2)
The old saying that "nobody surrenders like the French" should be modified to "nobody is as fucking stupid as the English". After all, new millenium, new saying.
Indeed. "British" is to become a trendy term for "stupid". Well, they have to live in that little island with foul weather and not much better food, after all.
and a great dental plan.
Consistent Inconsistency (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. The Tory government is on such shaky ground right now that I think any grand proclamations from anyone within the government should be viewed with skepticism. This is a government lead by the lamest of duck PMs, who is almost certainly not going to survive to fight another general election, with a fairly significant contingent of Remainers on the back benches, and a goodly number of remainers on the Opposition benches (Corbyn's personal views notwithstanding). And really, there's every indication th
Re: (Score:1)
"Whaddya mean I need a visa?! I'm British!!"
Yo no comprendo, visa per favor.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Did you see the idiot Conservative MEP who suggested the solution was simply to have a hard border between the whole British Isles and the EU.
Yeah, that'll go down splendidly.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It all depends on whether the British keep dragging their feet with regard to the exit "deal". If there is no agreement or it doesn't include a visa waiver treaty with the EU, British people will need visa. US citizens don't need one because of the bilateral visa waiver program.
Re: (Score:2)
Really, all of those would need a visa? I'm from the US, I've been to most of those countries and I've never needed a visa. And the US isn't part of the EU. We've just had to go through customs.
By default, yes.
The UK has very few visa waiver agreements in place, mostly relying on the EU agreements.
On leaving the EU, it's not likely we will have any visa waiver agreements in place with our former partners, and many of our non-EU agreements may well also lapse.
Imagine if your state ceded from the union. Would you still have visa-free travel? No -- it would have to be negotiated.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh bullshit. Before the EU you didn't need visas either. You had to queue up at the border, they looked at your passport and waved you through. There was life before the EU, you know.
Re: Free movement of Brits to the EU also ends in (Score:2)
Why do you think it will be the same afterwards? The EU won't just give it to us, it will be part of the negotiations which at the moment don't seem to be going too well.
Re: (Score:2)
Will May be Around? (Score:2)
Query whether Theresa May will still be PM in 2019...
Until next week (Score:2)
Actually quite tragic (Score:5, Interesting)
The British joined the EU with special conditions because their economy was in really bad shape. And now they want to leave to improve their economic position? This is really tragic. They seem to have decided that fucking themselves with a wire-brush is a really good idea. And now their moron-in-chief also wants a "hard" exit in addition? Well, we will miss you in the 1st world, that's for sure. And I am well aware that about half of you are _not_ terminally stupid. Makes it even more tragic.
Omitting of course... (Score:2)
That the EU became much more than a "Trade Union" to help free trade between nations and became a supernational government acting well beyond the limits of economics.
I believe you have a very one sided view of who exactly screwed themselves with a wire brush. Numerous countries in the EU are taking issue with the Social policies the EU is trying to force on them.
I wonder why people who promote the EU continuously ignore the first Nation to leave, and what a positive impact it has had on them. Hint: the UK
Re: (Score:2)
The entire point of the Common Market, and ultimately the EU was more than simply to have a trading bloc. It is to create extremely tight economic integration. There's a rather good reason for this, seeing as Europe had just gone through two cataclysmic general wars, and if you cast the net back a bit further, you have also have the Napoleonic Wars and major conflicts like the Franco-Prussian War. In other words, this is a region that was blown to bits multiple times over the last few centuries.
Tight econom
Re: (Score:2)
I never said that Britain was a canary, I sad they left for reasons you omitted. You then, and before, toss around appeal to emotion, ad hominem, and appeals to authority because you dislike their decision.
You still, even after I pointed out, ignore the first country to leave the EU and how it has benefited that country greatly.
Re: (Score:2)
Britain left out of what amounts to a voter pique, a sort of rage against Westminster.
EU is anti-democratic (Score:2)
That was the intent, and the intent was achieved. It's a government of the elites constraining the sovereignty of the plebs. As a result, it is doomed to failure. The peoples constituting it will reject the loss of sovereignty eventually, based upon its lack of a dominating military force. The willy-nilly accession of nations which really weren't comparable to the original EEC members also did them no favors.
It seemed unstoppable as long as the economic forces constrained politics. Then 2008 happened,
Re: Omitting of course... (Score:2)
What positive effect did it have on Algeria?
Re: (Score:2)
Theresa May has little real political capital anymore, and likely just as little power. There seem to be two competing groups in cabinet; with the Chancellor leading a Soft Brexit bloc and Boris Johnson and Michael Gove being among the chief Brexiteers. My wager is that in the end, with the PM really a dead woman walking, that Hammond's bloc will gain the upper hand, though Johnson, Gove and the 1922 Committee backbenchers will make his life grief. What does seem to be happening, which may have some interes
Just as well my pension date is January 2018 (Score:2)
My Pension date will be January 2018 so I can quit their new society of scare for and fear of their neighbours before it becomes problematic.
Not that I believe they will impose great barriers to EU citizen, even in the Maggie Thatcher days there were no real issues getting in.
The Bexiteers say they want to improve their standards of living by removing the EU rules and workers, well let me say there isn't a s