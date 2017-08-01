Google Chrome Starts Testing a Built-in Ad Blocker on Windows, Android (mspoweruser.com) 84
An anonymous reader shares a report: Earlier this year, Google was rumored to be working on a built-in ad blocker for its Chrome browser. The new ad blocker inside Chrome won't block every ad you see on the web -- instead, it'll only block ads that are considered intrusive and go against the standards set by the Coalition for Better Ads. Google has started testing the new built-in ad blocker for Chrome today on the desktop and Android devices. The latest canary release for Google Chrome includes a new option under Chrome's Settings where you can enable the new ad blocker inside Chrome. Users can enable the new feature by going to the Content options inside Chrome's settings page (chrome://settings/content/ads). The built-in ad blocker should automatically block ads that are considered "intrusive." But Google Chrome also lets you strictly block ads on certain sites, and you can also choose to allow ads on certain sites if you'd like.
You mean... (Score:5, Insightful)
You mean, Google will block adds not owned, operated by or sold by Google.
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking strictly for myself, its worthless if it does not stop one particular set of Ads which appear to be hosted by Google - at least I get the "Ad closed by Google" when I "X" the ad. Its the Battleships ad, ubiquitous and intensely annoying.
So what does it mean if Google has the only browser which is prepared to natively block Google ads? Are there not antitrust implications there?
Re: (Score:3)
They're totally gonna get sued for this.
Re: (Score:2)
Only if someone can convince a judge that they have a monopoly. They're definitely anything their position, but they're doing it as part of an oligopoly and it seems to be perfectly legal right now (in the US).
Re: (Score:2)
Abusing their position, that is. Android swipe keyboard is biased.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It's easy to be cynical, but if they can stop the worst abuse then advertising might remain a viable way to pay for web content.
Re:You mean... (Score:5, Informative)
Sorry, but they poisoned that particular well by dumping too much toxic trash into it, so nobody wants to drink a drop from it anymore.
You want to advertise, fine. You want me to read them, no. No chance. The advertising industry abused us far too long to be granted ANY kind of tolerance anymore.
Advertisers, to play with something poisonous!
Re:You mean... (Score:5, Insightful)
I've had to resort to a strict ad blocker (uBlock Origin), but I'd really like to support the sites I like by allowing their ads through. But it seems every time I try that, I get bombarded with obnoxious or intrusive ads which force me to block them again. I think Google may be on to something. Blocking ads on a site-by-site basis doesn't give advertisers any incentive to clean up their ads since they don't really control the sites where the ads show up. But blocking ads on the basis of how intrusive they are creates a clear incentive for advertisers to move away from obnoxious ads.
Re:You mean... (Score:4, Interesting)
Agreed 100% with this. I'd be really open to have ads that follow a standard. I use uBlock Origin in conjunction with uMatrix and so I really don't have an issue if nothing is ever developed, but having a view of "behind-the-scenes" and knowing that ads are how some sites are paid for, I'd be willing to relent -- given there is a standard that is followed.
Re: (Score:1)
This would actually be really smart for Google.
They're particularly good at matching ads to viewers (which is why they were able to make so much money with text only ads when everyone else was losing money on obnoxious stuff).
By making obnoxious ads worth less money (blocked by a large percentage of viewers), they can choke the revenue from companies selling them, and increase their own value as an advertiser.
Other companies with inferior matching will no longer be able to be obnoxious to make more money, a
Re: (Score:2)
I disagree completely. Ads need to be obtrusive to be effective. If they don't steal your attention away from what you were doing, than they are not doing their job. Ads which blend into the background are not ads that anyone wants to pay for. It was demonstrated a long time ago that subliminal advertising doesn't work.
There are no ads which are unobtrusive, and there never will be.
I'd really like to support the sites I like by allowing their ads through.
Not me! If I'm on a site I'm there to enjoy the site, not have that enjoyment interrupted by parasites trying to separ
What other sites are included with my payment? (Score:2)
If I like a site enough that I value it, I'll give them money if they set up a convenient way for me to do it.
And back in the late 1990s, there was such "a convenient way": federated subscription networks. Back then, they were called "adult verification systems", on the theory that grown-ups can pay for nice things. Someone could subscribe to (say) Adult Check and get access to thousands of participating publishers' sites for $10 per month, with much of that going to the publishers. But now, without any sort of cross-site subscription, a user would end up having to pay $4 or more per month times the number of domai
Re: (Score:2)
You mean, Google will block adds not owned, operated by or sold by Google.
I don't think they will add them. Being a blocker, I'm sure the content will be subtracted instead.
Re: You mean... (Score:2)
I checked their Canary build... Google's "intrusive" ads are defined not per ad, but by a list of ad servers pretty much all belonging to an Eastern European ad syndicate
Re: (Score:2)
That's why I will never switch to Chrome. Firefox became almost completely unworkable (both on mobile and desktop), but this is the only browser that allows me to fend of all ads.
Once Firefox becomes a complete crap, I will switch to lynx.
Thanks but no thanks (Score:2)
I'll stick to ublock. Which means using Firefox because Chrome for Android doesn't support it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't use the browser for more than a few minutes so I don't think I would see any battery life difference.
But does it sync passwords and bookmarks using your chrome account?
Re: (Score:2)
it's on chrome, but not android
Chrome for Android doesn't do extensions (Score:2)
Last I checked, Chrome Web Store extensions ran in Google Chrome for Windows desktop, Google Chrome for macOS, and Google Chrome for GNU/Linux, not Google Chrome for Android/Linux.
Opera Browser (Score:3)
Opera Browser - practically the same thing as Chrome, but has a full featured built in ad-blocker already AND VPN client. Google is just now playing catch-up.
Re: (Score:2)
Google hasn't even caught up to Opera 12 yet. But then again neither has Opera.
Vivaldi FTW
:) Hasn't caught up to Opera 12 either but...closer than everything else.
An interesting development (Score:5, Interesting)
This will be a big test for all those people who claim to block ads because they have gotten so bad. Yes, this will let google's ads through, as well as other well behaving ads. This is what many people claim they have wanted for a long time. Now that they have it, will they actually allow these ads through? I will happily jump on this train simply because there are too many problems with the other adblockers. There are too many time things won't load or play because the ads are blocked that I welcome a way to block only the unruly ads and let the others through. Plus, I have always felt bad about blocking ads on sites I like since I know it is a revenue source for them. But if this really works like they claim it does, it will be an easy way to stop the bad ads and leave the rest, which is really what I think people should be striving for. But I have a feeling people will block all the ads and say screw the sites.
Re:An interesting development (Score:4, Insightful)
There is no such thing as "well behaving ads". At the very least, they cost my bandwidth. If I am interested in your products, I will go and search for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Your bandwidth is enormous and ads which aren't enormous don't cost it significantly. Some of these things are 30kB images or even text ads.
Re: (Score:3)
There is no such thing as "free content." At the very least, content costs their bandwidth. If they were interested in serving you content without ads, they would offer a subscription (that you wouldn't pay for).
It's a two-way street.
Re: (Score:2)
You must be the kind of person never muting/fast forwarding ads on TVs or doing something else. Otherwise, you wouldn't get that free content, isn't it?
Re: (Score:2)
Google just needs to limbo under the lazyness bar such that users aren't annoyed enough to block all ads.
Re: (Score:3)
I block ads because they're malware vectors and not worth the risk. How obtrusive they aren't doesn't really matter anymore. Until they actually look over the code of all ads before they offer them up, I'm not going to allow them.
Re: (Score:2)
Now that they have it
That is very premature. From past experiences with similar systems the content got through, the "good" ads got through... and a whole lot of the "bad" ads too. So I installed an hyper-aggressive ad blocker to get rid of the bad ads and the good ads disappeared too. If and only if Google blocks bad ads with a vengeance and shit list sites for trying so there's some real incentive to not try might this be successful. Meanwhile you have a lot of once bitten, twice shy people who'll continue to use the other ad
Re: (Score:2)
>This will be a big test for all those people who claim to block ads because they have gotten so bad
These stupid, stupid, stupid people. ALL ads are bad, without any exception. It's junk, it's propaganda. Kill advertisement industry with fire. I do not care if this will be a radical economical revolution.
A person has a right not to be harassed. Period. That includes ads.
What a nightmare (Score:2)
I don't use an ad blocker, but even if I did I wouldn't want one enabled by default - especially not one created by a marketing company.
I do a fair bit of front end web development, and I don't like the possibility that this could cause rendering errors when it falsely detected an ad.
Re: (Score:2)
You'd prefer that your customers hit the problem?
Re: (Score:2)
I'd prefer that they're not unknowingly using an ad blocker that can break rendering of any site without warning due to a false positive. If you intentionally install one at least there's a chance you know it did something. These problems can come up at any point down the road, but worse would be during active development.
Re: (Score:1)
Just because you design a certain website to look a certain way doesn't mean I have to see it that way. It is my computer afterall.
Feels kinda dodgy (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The only good ad... (Score:1)
...is a dead ad.
EU lawsuit in ... 3 ... 2 ... 1 (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously. How could this NOT lead to a lawsuit? Blocking the competition is something that is frowned upon, no matter the intentions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, your amazing 60 data points.
Six months of website data, four months of Amazon data, and my 10,000+ comment history (3,000+ comments this year alone).
I'd be happier with no auto-play video (Score:2)
The worst thing about using Chrome is the inability to disable HTML5 video autoplay. It's either ads that start running automatically, or videos that they stick to the top of every !@#$ news story on CNN. I've been using Chrome from its early days, but I'm honestly starting grow weary from videos that just play all the time. Yes, there are add-ons that supposedly block them. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don't. But if software won't let the user be in control of what's displayed on his computer, it
Re: (Score:2)
I would prefer the ability to pick and choose embedded objects from specific sites. i.e don't embed youtube links.
Re: (Score:2)
Auto-play is annoying, but it may not be possible to entirely prevent without also turning off all javascript that runs when the page is loaded as well, since the play functionality could be activated under program control, and if you simply disallowed that as well, then even when a user *tries* to play a video and clicks an on-screen button to start it, the js code that would otherwise start the video playing would not be able to do so.
I'd personally settle for simply not allowing any videos to play at
Re: (Score:2)
I have stopped going to CNN because of how shitty their site is. It's been a shitshow for a long time, but the auto-pay videos and related scrolling issues were the absolute last straw.
Disable HTML5 Autoplay extension [google.com].
It's a little quirky and sometimes requires you to hit play twice or advance the time 1 second to make a video start, but I much prefer that to autoplay. (The advance 1s quirk may also be related to my adblocking - quite possible it's waiting for an ad to load which n
Fails to deliver (Score:3)
The new ad blocker inside Chrome won't block every ad you see on the web
Stopped reading there. Not good enough.
NEXT!
The market at work (Score:3)
Also, by making this feature optional and culling the most obnoxious and egregious ads Google alleviates some of the friction from their users. Most slashdotters are probably already using an ad blocker and blocking all ads by default. I started using an ad blocker because of auto-playing video ads and other obnoxious time wasters that I kept running into.
Ad blocker usage seems to be increasing [businessinsider.com]. Building this feature into Chrome allows them to help control ad blocking-- block the most obnoxious stuff and make it all totally optional in order to help dissuade users from blocking all ads. Better some ads, thinks Google, than none.
But let's say Google does block all ads. They still make their money because Chrome could just track everything the user does anyway and they could just sell that data instead of old fashioned "look look click click".
Make ads STATIC! (Score:4, Interesting)
Which Slashdot ads will this block? (Score:2)
If I had more time, I'd boot my old Win7 machine with Canary to find out (and I probably will tonight).
Anybody comment on whether or not Slashdot ads meet the standards of the Coalition for Better Ads?
Probably not the right solution (Score:2)
An add blocker designed by an advertising company... Does anyone else see the problem here?
Though on the one hand I don't actually want to block every ad, especially on sites I actually get use out of, but OTOH, ads have become an assault these days, with pop overs, pop unders, autoplayed videos with cranked up sound, viruses, malware, etc. Just the other day on a site that I use regularly, a so called acceptable ad (based on ABP settings, yes I know I know) tried to serve me a zeus trjoan... The only way
Re: Probably not the right solution (Score:2)
>An add blocker designed by an advertising company... Does anyone else see the problem here?
Yeah, it is "bees against honey," "flies against shite," and Google against ads
not all (Score:2)
K'bye.