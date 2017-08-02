Tesla Factory Workers Pushing For a Union Send Letter of Requests To Company's Board Members (phys.org) 22
One of the many challenges facing Tesla right now is the escalating worker complaints about pay and safety. At its California factory, a move to unionize is gaining steam. Workers recently sent a letter to Tesla's independent board members requesting access to the automaker's safety plan as well as clarity on compensation and a promise of no retaliation against employees as they try to form a union. From a report via Phys.Org: The United Auto Workers is in the process of trying to unionize the 10,000 Tesla workers at the Fremont plant, alleging the company has a poor safety record -- a charge it vehemently denies. "We're tired of suffering preventable injury after preventable injury. It impacts morale, it slows down production and it's of course traumatizing," said Michael Catura, a Tesla production worker who signed the letter. Starting pay for production associates in the Fremont facility is $18 an hour, far below the national average for auto workers of $25.58 and even farther below the living wage in Alameda County, California, where the average wage is $28.10, according to the letter sent by workers. In addition, the letter said the paths to promotion are not clear. "Many of us have worked for years with the vague promise of a raise, with nothing to show for it," said Richard Ortiz, who works in the paint shop. "We have no idea what the criteria is to move forward, and no idea of what defines success. We've raised these issues repeatedly, and have gotten no response," he added.
Anyone? Okay, fine, I will. [greencarreports.com]
On the other hand, UAW doesn't bother to mention in their overwork claims that during crunch times Musk has been known to sleep in a sleeping bag at the factory,
It's his company, he can work if he wants to. What he doesn't have the right to do is demand that people waste away their lives for him. Hire enough people to do the work.
and has pledged (and at least so far, upheld) to work on any line where any employee gets injured.
What purpose does that serve? It certainly doesn't un-injure anyone.
Don't like the job....find another one...
Don't get paid what everyone else gets paid - because of 'just because I want more money'....find another one...
I think that people should be free to unionize if they like, but I can't help but feel like UAW has grown hungry and needs fresh prey.
UAW has been a millstone around the neck of Detroit auto workers, while auto workers outside of Detroit are in need of protection.
Many of the people objecting aren't against unionizing, they're just against UAW. Why doesn't anyone attempt to unionize WITHOUT UAW?
If they don't like the working condition then they should quit and go work for ford. If they unionize Tesla should move the whole plant out of the country. Ive had to work around unions. They are crybabies. I used to install servers but on union sites I wasn't permitted to assembly my own rack or everyone would walk off the site together. Supposedly some high school dropout was more qualified because of communism.
I have to say, I'm always amused when I see the left jerking one off over their Tesla, given the numerous complaints about awful conditions for the workers.
Then again, Commies were never worried about using products made in the gulags.
All coming from the union that's trying to unionize them, and a tiny number of workers supporting the unionization. Funny that.
Where's your actual statistics that Tesla's rate of accidents is higher than average? Because Tesla cites OSHA data [greencarreports.com] saying that their accident rate is a little over 2/3rds that of the industry average.
In addition, the letter said the paths to promotion are not clear. "Many of us have worked for years with the vague promise of a raise, with nothing to show for it,"
if you unionize, what promotion is there? Isn't the idea behind the union that everyone's equal? Also, why would you work for years without a raise? Is it possibly because you can't find another job that pays more than Tesla?
My goodness, you don't know the first thing about labor unions, do you? They do not seek "equality", they seek the best wage for their members. They seek seniority rules, benefits guarantees and worker safety. And they've got an amazing record of success in these areas.
A union seeks to aggregate labor for leverage in the workplace the same way corporations aggregate capital in the marketplace.
Anyone who believes that unions are the cause of the pr
I keep seeing the same story replayed over and over the last few weeks.
Poor workers paid unfair wages at giant tech companies while living in the highest cost of living areas of the country.
They would be forced to pay better wages if you guys stopped taking the jobs at low pay!
You being employed means you have a skill. Leave CA or NY or WA, or suck it up and get papered for the better jobs and crushing debt.
It sucks. I don't want to leave home anymore than you do, but the companies don't owe you better wage
