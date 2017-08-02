Why the Bitcoin Network Just Split In Half and Why It Matters (arstechnica.com) 15
In a report via Ars Technica, Timothy B. Lee explains why the Bitcoin network split into two and why it matters: On Tuesday, a faction of the Bitcoin community launched an audacious experiment: a new version of Bitcoin called Bitcoin Cash that's incompatible with the standard version. As a result, the Bitcoin network split into two mutually incompatible networks that will operate side-by-side. The confusing result is that if you owned one bitcoin before the split you own two bitcoins now: one coin on the original Bitcoin network, and a second coin on the new Bitcoin Cash network. The two coins have the same cryptographic credentials, but they have very different values if you sell them for old-fashioned dollars. On Wednesday morning, one standard Bitcoin was worth about $2,700, while -- on paper at least -- a unit of Bitcoin Cash was worth around $600. [...]
For over a year, the Bitcoin network has been bumping up against a capacity limit hard-coded into the Bitcoin software. Each block in the Bitcoin blockchain -- the network's public, shared transaction ledger -- is limited to 1 megabyte. That artificial limit prevents the network from processing more than about seven transactions per second. Technically speaking, it would be trivial to change that 1 megabyte limit to a higher value. But proposals to do so have faced opposition from traditionalists who argue the limit is actually an important feature of Bitcoin's design that protects the network's democratic character. To participate in the network's peer-to-peer process for clearing transactions, a computer needs a copy of every transaction ever made on the Bitcoin network, which adds up to gigabytes of data per month. This argument has dragged on for more than two years with no resolution. So instead of continuing to bicker, a group of big-block supporters took matters into their own hands. They forked the standard, open-source Bitcoin client to create a rival version of the software.
Some people, like the owner of this address https://bitinfocharts.com/bitc... [bitinfocharts.com] got $43million richer overnight, if they could cash out all of their bitcoin cash holdings right now.
Wow. Someone's bitter they missed out on a making a lot of money.
Regular Bitcoin is not locked into some doomed course. They can make a block size change on the timeframe they think appropriate; or if Bitcoin Cash does enjoy increasing popularity they can make the change to put an end to the defections to the other side. Either way Bitcoin Cash seems doomed. Although I'm sure some speculators will find a way to make money off the hype.
Most on the mining power for 'Bitcoin Cash' aka 'BCash' was applied as a joke; they have less than 7% of the hashing power of BTC; and could be easily taken over with a 51% attack on mining.
https://bitsonline.com/hong-ko... [bitsonline.com]
it's not split in half, it's split off a sliver.
Disclosure, I own one quarter of one Bitcoin/BCash.
Exactly to destroy it.
Its my understanding that bitcoin is not a fiat currency there is no proclamation from anyone with authority claiming its value, as well its not a currency backed by a commodity or good, so controlling the scarcity seems to be an incredibly important factor.
If I understand it correctly, previously the rate was limited to a linear function of time, but now this appears to be very broken as it can be doubled at any time?
And lastly I haven't even looked to see how the market for the currency has been affected