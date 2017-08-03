Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Earth Science

Being Outside Could Become Deadly In South Asia, Says Study (go.com) 268

Posted by BeauHD from the new-extremes dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: Venturing outdoors may become deadly across wide swaths of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh by the end of the century as climate change drives heat and humidity to new extremes, according to a new study. These conditions could affect up to a third of the people living throughout the Indo-Gangetic Plain unless the global community ramps up efforts to rein in climate-warming carbon emissions. Today, that vast region is home to some 1.5 billion people. While most climate studies have been based on temperature projections, this one -- published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances -- is somewhat unique in also considering humidity as well as the body's ability to cool down in response. Most of those at risk in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are poor farmworkers or outdoor construction laborers. They are unlikely to have air conditioners -- up to 25 percent in of India's population still has no access to electricity. In some areas that have been deforested for industry or agriculture, they may not even have very much shade.

For the study, the researchers carried out computer simulations using global atmospheric circulation models under two scenarios -- one in which the world comes close to meeting its goal of curbing emissions to limit Earth's average temperature rise to 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees F) above pre-industrial levels, and one in it continues emitting at current levels. Both scenarios play out dangerously for South Asia. But with no limit on global warming, about 30 percent of the region could see dangerous wet bulb temperatures above 31 degrees C (88 degrees F) on a regular basis within just a few decades. That's nearly half a billion people by today's population levels, though the full scale could change as the population grows. Meanwhile, 4 percent of the population -- or 60 million in today's population -- would face deadly highs at or above 35 degrees C (95 degrees F) by 2100. But if the world can limit global warming, that risk exposure declines drastically. About 2 percent of the population would face average wet bulb temperatures of 31 degrees C (88 degrees F) or higher.

Being Outside Could Become Deadly In South Asia, Says Study

  • Weather (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SpaghettiPattern ( 609814 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @03:09AM (#54931453)

    As long as authoritative people call global warming "Just Weather"...

    As long as we vote said authoritative people into office...

    Our hope lies in education. Lots of it. Regardless of anything.

    • Education? Can't have that - said authoritative people would be voted right out. Clearly education must only be attainable for privileged kids.

  • Siberia looks cool (Score:4, Funny)

    by aberglas ( 991072 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @03:36AM (#54931547)

    I met a Russian back packer from Siberia who thought global warming was a great idea.

    • I was just about to say.
      Also, Greenland would be quite nice.. and it's largely uninhabited.

      • Re:Siberia looks cool (Score:5, Informative)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @04:06AM (#54931639)

        Also, Greenland would be quite nice.. and it's largely uninhabited.

        Once the ice pack melts, Greenland will be largely underwater. Much of the actual land is below sea level.

        • Also Greenland isn't as big as most people think. Thanks to the Mercator projection used on most world maps it appears to be twice as large as Australia, when in reality it has less than a third of its area.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by aevan ( 903814 )
          What about majority of say, northern asia and upper (haha, okay, all of) canada? Pretty sure the Shield is above sea level, being the remains of mountains. That said, no clue on the soil quality.

        • Much of the actual land is below sea level.

          Where in the world did you get that idea? Unless the parts of Greenland I've been to just happen to be completely outside the norm, your claim seems to be total bullshit.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Muros ( 1167213 )

            Much of the actual land is below sea level.

            Where in the world did you get that idea? Unless the parts of Greenland I've been to just happen to be completely outside the norm, your claim seems to be total bullshit.

            He is correct, much of the bedrock underneath the icecap is below sea level. It would rebound if the ice cap melted, but would take millenia to do so.

        • Canada wins from global warming. An area of tundra the size of the entire USA gets converted into desirable and resource rich prime real estate. It will have plenty of room for all the Americans who have to move when large sections of the USA turn into desert.

          • I wouldn't consider real estate anywhere near prime when you have no daylight for half a year. I've lived near Helsinki for a while, the utter lack of sunlight in winter made me even more depressive and the very bright summer nights made sleeping well difficult. Global warming will probably make the area even more depressing due to clouds and rain.

      • Re:Siberia looks cool (Score:4, Informative)

        by jandersen ( 462034 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @06:27AM (#54931903)

        The current estimates are that the inland ice will take millennia to melt, so you will have to be patient. Same goes for the arctic tundras - there will be a long time in which underground permafrost is melting, making the ground unstable, swampy etc. I take it you've never actually been to the high arctic? It does in fact get surprisingly warm in many areas during the summer, at which time you will experience the main feature of tundra + warm temperatures: insects in their hundreds of billions, all want to get to know you very intemately. Put in another way: if you walk around with your mouth open, you'll end up putting on weight. I don't know about you, but I would probably not want to live there.

    • Re:Siberia looks cool (Score:4, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Thursday August 03, 2017 @08:52AM (#54932453) Homepage Journal

      I met a Russian back packer from Siberia who thought global warming was a great idea.

      He'll change his tune when he finds out how much of the stuff in Siberia is built on so-called permafrost. Hint: Permafrost isn't permanent, especially during global warming. It's already becoming a major issue in Alaska.

  • being outside is a problem in australia

    yes the wildlife will kill you

    yes the sun will cause cancer

    but honestly australia does not have a clue with regards to weather we only have 600 weather stations for an entire continent and apparently we cant calibrate them...

    accurate weather stations that people can purchase would be nice...

    regards

    John Jones

  • Need to put an end to climate change denial (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @03:38AM (#54931561)
    We need to put an end to climate change denial - by environmentalists. Their advocacy of renewables as the only solution to climate change is based on there being just the right amount of climate change. Enough for us to have to abandon fossil fuels, but not enough that we have to do it immediately thereby leaving us enough time to develop renewable technologies.*

    The projections are growing more and more dire. Environmentalists need to stop using climate change as a means to advance their renewables agenda, thereby putting the survival of humanity (and a bunch of animal species) at risk. We need to phase out fossil fuels ASAP and switch over to the only power generation technology available which can provide enough base load cheaply enough to satisfy our modern needs - nuclear.

    Once we've switched to nuclear and have arrested global warming, then we can work on developing renewables. And as renewables improve in scalability, come down in cost, and battery technology improves allowing us to even out time-variances in renewable production, then we can start using renewables to phase out nuclear plants. Their current tactic of blocking nuclear power, thereby leaving fossil fuels and renewables as our only choices, is literally playing chicken with the survival of the human race. It's like being on a sinking ship but preventing anyone from using the life rafts, insisting that the only solution is that everyone needs to learn how to swim in the short time we have.

    *(This is why a lot of climate change deniers don't believe environmentalists about climate change. They figure if environmentalists really believed climate change threatened our existence, they wouldn't be advocating half measures which will take decades to develop and implement. They'd be advocating eliminating fossil fuels immediately, without caring what replaces it short-term as long as it doesn't emit CO2. But since they are opposed to nuclear, climate change deniers logically reason that the environmentalists are lying about climate change.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Cryacin ( 657549 )
      Yep, liquid metal reactors, or Gen IV all the way.

      • Re:Need to put an end to climate change denial (Score:4, Interesting)

        by dunkelfalke ( 91624 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @07:08AM (#54931981)

        Look up why the Americans replaced liquid metal reactors in their only liquid metal reactor submarine with conventional pressurised water reactors and why the Soviets never again built liquid metal reactor submarines after the Alfa class and the K-27 accident, with the first submarine of the Alfa class being scrapped just a couple of years after comissioning and second one having its reactors replaced with PWRs. While you are at that, read about the Monju reactor accident.
        Please also note that all Gen IV reactors only exist on paper. Not one of these has been built.

    • Re: Need to put an end to climate change denial (Score:5, Insightful)

      by cyber-vandal ( 148830 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @04:02AM (#54931627) Homepage

      There's nothing short term about nuclear, either in building the reactors or dealing with the waste. Nuclear power would be awesome if we could trust humans not to fuck it up but we can't.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Misagon ( 1135 )

      The big problem with nuclear (as well as with some renewables at some extent) is that they are very slow to start and stop. The energy grid has to be actively balanced all the time - to make sure that supply is always closely matched to the varying demand. Whey they are not, you will get spikes and/or rolling blackouts. This implies that energy sources have to be started and stopped at short notice.
      That is where fossil fuels have their biggest strengths, and why they are likely to be important energy source

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Qwertie ( 797303 )
        Traditional large reactors are slow at load-following, but it doesn't seem as though this has been a serious problem in the past. New SMR/LFTR reactors [medium.com] are smaller and can adjust their output more quickly.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Renewables are ideal for rapid stop/start.

        Wind and solar have large numbers of individual small generators, which can be turned on/off easily by angling the blades of the turbines or simply disconnecting/reconnecting them. Hydro is as easy as opening or closing the slew gates.

        Battery storage is also ideal for load following, as well as other kinds of storage like below ground pressurised air or pumped water.

        • It's not quite that easy. It's why stations used to be built with resistor banks the size of a house to "burn" excess production.

          Stopping a turbine costs brakes and with too high wind speeds you just can't without breaking something. Solar cells will destroy themselves if they are left in large arrays without a load, suddenly stopping the flow to a turbine will likewise destroy it due to its inertia.

          Steam turbines are probably the simplest to stop although the reactor will take a lot of time to adjust and g

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Qwertie ( 797303 )
      If you'd written your comment ten years ago, it would be very timely. Two years ago, many would agree. But recently there has been a breakthrough in solar energy prices [extranewsfeed.com], one that people might have seen coming if they had been familiar with the solar equivalent of Moore's law [wikipedia.org].

      It does amaze me how people can cheer whenever a nuclear plant closes while also saying climate change is an urgent problem. But just as deniers use myths to ignore science [medium.com], some environmentalists believe myths that greatly exaggerat

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Renewable technology is developing fast enough for our needs. The problem is that it has become somewhat politically toxic and some governments are finding it hard to invest enough in it. For example, in the UK they are wrongly blamed for high energy costs and opposed by NIMBYs.

      By the new the UK finishes its latest nuclear power stations, they will be obsolete and unnecessary.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 )

      Fucking stop. Nuclear baseload is a myth, clean nuclear power is a myth, cheap nuclear power is a myth, and the only reason anyone accepted it in the first place was that it was supposed to be too cheap to meter which was always a lie.

      Your ideas are fucking stupid because we can develop renewable capacity faster than we can develop nuclear capacity. If your assertion is that we need zero-emissions energy now, then building more nuclear plants is an idiot's move on all levels.

      Stick your nuclear playboy scrip

  • Oh, that's all (Score:3, Funny)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @03:44AM (#54931583) Journal
    In a part of the world that has leeches raining from trees, 400 pound catfish, giant scorpions, spitting cobras, and oh yes, man-eating tigers.........eh, what were we worrying about again?
  • So, like Panama then?

  • Environmental change and reaction to it. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @07:58AM (#54932177)
    What has me even more concerned than this study is not that 1.5 billion people may find themselves living in an inhospitable region, but the reaction people will have to it. Will they just roll over and die by the hundreds of millions? Somehow adapt using new training, technology, and wealth they don't have today? Perhaps they might simply start a war over the fact they can't live within thier sovereign territory and feel they need others resources to live? Several of these countries have nuclear weapons and many aren't super stable on a good day. Its not far fetched that the consequences of resource wars could be far more severe than the actual climate differences itself.
  • Isn't that where emissions are increasing the fastest? India is #3 or 4 on the list of polluters, neighboring China is #1. India is expected to surpass the emissions of the entire EU by 2020, and their recent increases canceled out decreases in the US and China. India is already making it's air unbreathable, maybe they should stop before it also cooks them.

    • India is expected to surpass the emissions of the entire EU by 2020

      Oh no, you mean in 3 years they may produce as many emissions as an area filled with 1/3 the number of wealthy people! People who can afford to have already thrown tons of money at renewables instead of trying to get clean water to half its population?

      I join you in being shocked and appalled that Indians want to use 1/6-1/10 the energy per-capita as Europeans.

