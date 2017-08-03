Being Outside Could Become Deadly In South Asia, Says Study (go.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: Venturing outdoors may become deadly across wide swaths of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh by the end of the century as climate change drives heat and humidity to new extremes, according to a new study. These conditions could affect up to a third of the people living throughout the Indo-Gangetic Plain unless the global community ramps up efforts to rein in climate-warming carbon emissions. Today, that vast region is home to some 1.5 billion people. While most climate studies have been based on temperature projections, this one -- published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances -- is somewhat unique in also considering humidity as well as the body's ability to cool down in response. Most of those at risk in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are poor farmworkers or outdoor construction laborers. They are unlikely to have air conditioners -- up to 25 percent in of India's population still has no access to electricity. In some areas that have been deforested for industry or agriculture, they may not even have very much shade.
For the study, the researchers carried out computer simulations using global atmospheric circulation models under two scenarios -- one in which the world comes close to meeting its goal of curbing emissions to limit Earth's average temperature rise to 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees F) above pre-industrial levels, and one in it continues emitting at current levels. Both scenarios play out dangerously for South Asia. But with no limit on global warming, about 30 percent of the region could see dangerous wet bulb temperatures above 31 degrees C (88 degrees F) on a regular basis within just a few decades. That's nearly half a billion people by today's population levels, though the full scale could change as the population grows. Meanwhile, 4 percent of the population -- or 60 million in today's population -- would face deadly highs at or above 35 degrees C (95 degrees F) by 2100. But if the world can limit global warming, that risk exposure declines drastically. About 2 percent of the population would face average wet bulb temperatures of 31 degrees C (88 degrees F) or higher.
...up to 25 percent in of India's population still has no access to electricity.
Fix this issue and your problem will be solved.
That's like someone having terminal cancer and just taking pain killers to 'fix' it. You have the fix the root of the problem, if you really want things to be fixed. That means halting global warming. And that means drastic action to limit Carbon and Methane emissions by humanity's machines and realistically a healthy dose of atmosphere engineering at this point to pull those molecules out of the air.
So you'd rather have the infinitely easier problem to remedy of providing electricity to everyone be put on the back burner in order further some political goal of yours? Tell me, just how many people would you have die to further your agenda?
How does this solve the problem for people working outside, exactly? You know: farmers, construction workers, police officers etc.
Since humanity has the power to alter climate on a global scale, fixing it locally should be childs play.
As long as authoritative people call global warming "Just Weather"...
As long as we vote said authoritative people into office...
Our hope lies in education. Lots of it. Regardless of anything.
Education such as providing enough electricity to everyone needing air conditioning, is that the education you are referring to?
India has a portion of its population that is larger than the total United States population that lives on less than $1/day. They have nothing but the tattered rags on their bodies.
What these people don't need is some douche bag westerner preaching to them about the people that might die, someday, due to global warming. Hundreds of thousands of them die every year right now due to poverty and the solution to their poverty is cheap energy. Those same douche bag westerns preaching about global war
I'm not blowing off global climate change, but when a person goes into vfib, you concentrate on convertating him normal sinus rhythm. What caused the dysrhythmia in the first place can be researched later.