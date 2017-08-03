Tesla Burns Through Record Cash To Bring the Model 3 To Market (bloomberg.com) 33
Dana Hull, reporting for Bloomberg: Tesla's Elon Musk keeps getting the green light to do what it takes to bring electric cars to the masses, regardless of how much it's going to cost. The company burned through $1.16 billion in cash in the second quarter by spending on capacity for its cheapest model yet and boosting battery output. Investors fixated instead on what Musk said is coming next: Hundreds of thousands of Model 3 sedan deliveries, installations of solar roofs and an all-new semi truck to add to the lineup. "This is the best I've ever felt about Tesla's future," Musk said on a conference call. The stock surged as much as 7.4 percent to $349.94 as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday in New York, the biggest intraday gain in four months. The chief executive officer has built a fanatical following of Tesla shareholders who continue to throw their support behind his clean-energy vision. It helps that consumers keep opening their wallets: The Model 3, which starts at $35,000, has racked up almost half a million reservations and is drawing more deposits by the day. The record negative free cash flow Tesla reported for the three months ended in June was almost double the $622 million it went through in the first quarter. With a little more than $3 billion in cash on hand, Musk told analysts the company is thinking about raising money through a debt offering.
it's not "burning cash" (Score:5, Insightful)
it's buying hardware and services to set up the production facility... big difference
burning cash would be spending it on things that don't do anything for the company, such as distributing dividends and cash executive bonuses...
Considering the terminology for how much they spend each month is their "burn rate" I don't see how burning cash is that inaccurate of a description. Probably evokes some misleading connotations but these are the terms the industry is using.
Burn Rate (Score:2)
The main problem with Tesla is that, as it sells more cars, the expenditure per car sold rises linearly. That means they aren't getting economies of scale. The more they build, the more they have to spend to support existing vehicles on the road. It isn't clear if it's a quality issue or management issue or support issue or whatever, as they aren't entirely transparent on these types of expenditures, but it's worrying.
https://seekingalpha.com/artic... [seekingalpha.com]
No, burning cash is spending more cash than you earn. While it's good if you spend that cash on things that build up the value of your company, burning cash will eventually bring you up against a wall, since those value-building things can't be directly used to pay your bills.
it's a balancing act between buying production stuff or materials, and selling the product
you have electric plugs just about anywhere. also, the included GPS shows you where the superchargers are located and guide you there
Absolutely. Who wants a car that looks like this? [pinimg.com]
Re:Chevy Bolt (Score:4, Informative)
The Tesla isn't built by a company that swallowed a bunch of taxpayer money in a big government shell game to survive...
Every company takes advantage of government programs to exist. Public roads, public education, intellectual property protection, military protection of sea lanes, etc. Tesla probably owes its existence more to our universities for producing its engineers than it does to tax incentives.
Has been out for awhile and nobody is buying it. What's better about the Model 3?
I can't speak for everyone, but the two reasons I am buying a Tesla Model 3 is the better performance and the over the air updates. Most car models have all their features on day one and any new updates are only for future year models. This is not the case with Tesla. I'll give my money to Tesla for almost no other reason than to support a company which does this.
Chevy vs Tesla (Score:2)
I don't love the look of either vehicle but I think the differences are pretty significant.
Which company has more cache? If I wanted something cool, where would I go? Mom, America & Apple Pie or the company run by the guy going to Mars?
Just get me my car (Score:2)
Borrow whatever you have to do but I want my Tesla 3. I'll do my part by spending an unnecessary amount of money on a supposedly entry level car, just make it happen.
Great "Investment" in all senses of the word (Score:2)
Nice to see Tesla investing in new products and investors investing with an eye towards future sales and returns.
Hopefully they'll be repaid the same way Amazon has for their investors.