Tesla Burns Through Record Cash To Bring the Model 3 To Market

Dana Hull, reporting for Bloomberg: Tesla's Elon Musk keeps getting the green light to do what it takes to bring electric cars to the masses, regardless of how much it's going to cost. The company burned through $1.16 billion in cash in the second quarter by spending on capacity for its cheapest model yet and boosting battery output. Investors fixated instead on what Musk said is coming next: Hundreds of thousands of Model 3 sedan deliveries, installations of solar roofs and an all-new semi truck to add to the lineup. "This is the best I've ever felt about Tesla's future," Musk said on a conference call. The stock surged as much as 7.4 percent to $349.94 as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday in New York, the biggest intraday gain in four months. The chief executive officer has built a fanatical following of Tesla shareholders who continue to throw their support behind his clean-energy vision. It helps that consumers keep opening their wallets: The Model 3, which starts at $35,000, has racked up almost half a million reservations and is drawing more deposits by the day. The record negative free cash flow Tesla reported for the three months ended in June was almost double the $622 million it went through in the first quarter. With a little more than $3 billion in cash on hand, Musk told analysts the company is thinking about raising money through a debt offering.

  • it's not "burning cash" (Score:5, Insightful)

    it's buying hardware and services to set up the production facility... big difference burning cash would be spending it on things that don't do anything for the company, such as distributing dividends and cash executive bonuses...

      it's buying hardware and services to set up the production facility... big difference
      burning cash would be spending it on things that don't do anything for the company, such as distributing dividends and cash executive bonuses...

      Considering the terminology for how much they spend each month is their "burn rate" I don't see how burning cash is that inaccurate of a description. Probably evokes some misleading connotations but these are the terms the industry is using.

        it shows "the financial sector" has it's priorities reversed if they seem to think "investing in production machines" is "burning cash"

          Well the cashflow is negative, for sure, but it's a long term investment strategy. Headlines are getting more clickbait-reinforced by the day.

    • The main problem with Tesla is that, as it sells more cars, the expenditure per car sold rises linearly. That means they aren't getting economies of scale. The more they build, the more they have to spend to support existing vehicles on the road. It isn't clear if it's a quality issue or management issue or support issue or whatever, as they aren't entirely transparent on these types of expenditures, but it's worrying.

      https://seekingalpha.com/artic... [seekingalpha.com]

        that's because they have to invest to grow their network of support locations, superchargers and the like. other gas powered car companies are using a network that's been build over the last 100 years or so...

    • No, burning cash is spending more cash than you earn. While it's good if you spend that cash on things that build up the value of your company, burning cash will eventually bring you up against a wall, since those value-building things can't be directly used to pay your bills.

        well, they can if they allow you to build more of the stuff you're selling faster... allows more money to flow in
        it's a balancing act between buying production stuff or materials, and selling the product

  • Borrow whatever you have to do but I want my Tesla 3. I'll do my part by spending an unnecessary amount of money on a supposedly entry level car, just make it happen.

  • Nice to see Tesla investing in new products and investors investing with an eye towards future sales and returns.

    Hopefully they'll be repaid the same way Amazon has for their investors.

