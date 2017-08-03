Private Valuations Aren't Grounded in Reality, Study Finds (bloomberg.com) 17
Unicorns aren't real, and neither are the valuations ascribed to many of the startups that say they're worth $1 billion or more, study finds. From a report: About half of private companies with valuations exceeding $1 billion, known as unicorns, wouldn't have earned the mythical title without the use of complex stock mechanics, according to a study by business professors at the University of British Columbia and Stanford University. The tools used to negotiate a higher share price with investors often come at the expense of employees and early shareholders, sometimes drastically reducing the actual value of their stock. The chasm between public and private valuations is a topic of increasing prominence following several disappointing listings. Among them is Blue Apron Holdings, which is trading well below the price venture capitalists paid in the last fundraising round. An often-overlooked explanation for the divide is buried in investor contracts. Blue Apron, which delivers meal kits to customers, gave stock preferences to Fidelity Investments and other backers in 2015 in exchange for a $2 billion valuation. The shares included a provision to receive additional equity if an initial public offering is set below a target price. Investors took advantage of the mechanism after Blue Apron's mediocre IPO.
The value of everything is subjective.
If people want it then it worth more products that people don't want.
Suckers. Nothing more. Look over the last 10 years of all the tech companies that pre-IPO were valued more then companies which had physically manufactured products. Twitter is probably one of the best examples, and at one point was valued more then General Motors. Uber was valued more then Intel. Yeah, nothing but suckers.
Twitter is probably one of the best examples, and at one point was valued more then General Motors.
Twitter is probably the most appalling example of an idea born by accident, took off while the founders squabble over the CEO position, and investors threw cash at it when it had no revenue model for years. Read all about it in "Hatching Twitter: A True Story of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal" [amzn.to] by Nick Bilton.
It's the economy, stupid (Score:4, Insightful)
What is "reality" anyway? Economies are built on nothing more than perception; on the small scale, how much widget X is worth to person Y. On the larger scale, it's run by "feelings" ( how much I feel this company will make long term ).
Sure, we dress it up with pretty graphs and we all stand around in serious suits pretending we know what the hell we're talking about, but any economist will tell you it's all about perception and mood.
The best we can hope for is rationalizing after the fact.
The only reason economists' predictions don't have the same reputation as a meteorologist is because, generally speaking, we are all on the same bus and want to get to the same place ( more money. Hello greed! ).
What a strange way to phrase it. Economists projections are regularly questioned, and the weather is well predicted on a 3-day, annual, and long term scale. Now, you get different granularities, but I find precipitation prediction works well on a 3 day scale, it does tend to be warmer in summer than the winter, and most years are the hottest years on record (lately).
Weather benefits from the fact that cloud
By definition, if a willing buyer pays $1B to a willing seller for 50% equity, the company is valued at $2B at that instant in time.
The fair-market valuation a moment later is unknown - it is whatever a willing buyer would pay a willing seller for equity in the company.
The big problem with private-company valuations is they are like art, real estate, rare coins, and other things that aren't traded on a daily basis: it's always just a guess - an educated guess - what the true value is.
As a long-time investor, I agree (Score:1)
Having participated in hundreds of IPOs over the decades, I'd tend to agree with this analysis. Probably about 50 percent of the public or private offerings I looked at were not viable long term, usually predicated on a lack of both competition and regulation, both of which would exist.
That said, if you actually read the offerings, you'll find they disclose such things. Sometimes a good idea can in fact be a wise investment.