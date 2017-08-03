Thousands Show Up For Jobs at Amazon Warehouses in US Cities (apnews.com) 45
Thousands of people showed up Wednesday for a chance to pack and ship products to Amazon customers, as the e-commerce company held a giant job fair at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses. From a report on Associated Press: Although the wages offered will make it hard for some to make ends meet, many of the candidates were excited by the prospect of health insurance and other benefits, as well as advancement opportunities. It's common for Amazon to ramp up its shipping center staff in August to prepare for holiday shopping. But the magnitude of its current hiring spree underscores Amazon's growth when traditional retailers are closing stores -- and blaming Amazon for a shift to buying goods online. Amazon said it received "a record-breaking 20,000 applications" and hired thousands of people on the spot, and will hire more in the coming days. That number represented fewer than half of the 50,000 people it had said it planned to hire.
Why would people care about this? Trump told me that young people are only paying about $12/year. What's the big deal?
He said that he thinks they should only have to pay 12 a year, not that they already do.
Making fun of Trump is really easy, how did you fuck this up so badly?
"But in one eyebrow-raising moment, Trump told the Times that health insurance costs about $1 per month when you're young. "Because you are basically saying from the moment the insurance, you’re 21 years old, you start working and you’re paying $12 a year for insurance,
Actual Twitler word salad quote: "... Because you are basically saying from the moment the insurance, you’re 21 years old, you start working and you’re paying $1
"Just don't bother to apply if you're white."
Really? Both of my white neighbors work at Amazon.
Seriously?
If we are ever going to beat this racism thing, we've simply got to start ignoring people's race, both legally AND in practical day to day business matters. This applies to ALL sides of the question including discrimination AND affirmative action laws. Folks will have to drop their victimhood status along with those who think they are better by virtue of their race,
MLK's dream was exactly this, judgment by the content of one's character, not the color of their skin.
Here is the thing about computers and automation. They do not make your lives easier, they make them more difficult. Computers and robots are taking away the easy jobs, leaving the hard jobs, that requires more complex thinking, creativity and problem solving skills, and a wider range of movement. Where every day your job will be different.
Maybe not EVERYWHERE.... In some places, such wage levels are not going to buy you reliable labor. Heck, in SOME places $12/hour is illegal.
$55K in SV? And being able to afford to live there? There's more to your story - if true - than you're letting on.
You must be new around here. I live alone in a rent-controlled studio apartment in San Jose for 12 years. I take the express bus to work in Palo Alto. I typically put away 20% of my income into savings by living a modest lifestyle.
"Only problem is that probably 70% of these people will probably fail the drug screening."
I've read stories about this as well, where the few manufacturers left who are hiring can't find anyone. What I don't understand is why they can't just relax this requirement and/or pay more. Failing a drug screen doesn't automatically mean you're going to cause an accident or not show up to work. In my opinion it's a very puritanical move to lock people out who've done nothing wrong other than losing the IQ lottery. A
"And again, it really isn't hard to beat the enzyme pre-employment tests. It just takes a couple of weeks of having some self-control"
Or just grab a bottle (Canadian version) of Urine Luck and you can pass immediately (they don't watch you when you piss in the cup.)
The issue is they cannot afford to have someone cause an accident while working and being under the influence at the same time. Drug tests are not good enough (while being quick and cheap) to know if the person smoked weed on Saturday night or 30 minutes before their shift began.
Especially if I up my 401k contribution rate to 100% (which my current employer bizarrely offers)
By Federal law, you're currently allowed to contribute a maximum of $18K/year ($24K/year if you're over 55), even if your employer says you can contribute your entire salary.
So wouldn't the solution be to just get rid of the onerous testing requirements? Assume the entire pool is tainted and just use your actual intuition to hire someone you feel is going to be reliable. Either that, or raise the pay to a level worth putting in the effort for.
I've never touched drugs in my life but don't fault anyone for doing so, especially those who've went from stable middle-class work to scraping by on almost nothing. Back before it was easy and cheap to do drug testing, background checks a
Failing a drug screen doesn't automatically mean you're going to cause an accident or not show up to work.
Of course not. It means you're statistically more likely to cause an accident or not show up for work. What it automatically means is, your employer is going to be saddled with higher insurance premiums, and that automatically means you won't get hired.
The flip side... (Score:5, Interesting)
Although this is good news for people looking for work in the cities, Amazon is also closing warehouses in rural communities that are turning into the new inner cities that are lacking in jobs.
Starting in the late 1990s, Amazon.com Inc. began opening fulfillment centers in sparsely populated states to help customers avoid sales taxes. One of those centers, established in 1999, brought hundreds of jobs to Coffeyville, Kan. -- population 9,500. Yet as two-day shipping became a priority, Amazon shifted its warehousing strategy to be closer to cities where its customers were concentrated, and shut the Coffeyville center in 2015.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/features/2017/05/26/rural-america-is-new-inner-city-2.html [foxbusiness.com]
Well, there's always money in the meth stand.
I hate to bring this to a political place, but I feel like there's a bit of irony and double-think here. I've heard Republicans and "conservatives" saying that suburban and rural locations need help, while vilifying cities as playgrounds for detached elites. I've even heard this kind of statement that the rural areas are "the new inner cities".
But meanwhile, they're also holding onto the idea that cities are decaying liberal wastelands, populated by lazy degenerate criminals and "welfare queens". They'v
Echoes of the Depression era (Score:3)
This kind of reminds me of longshoremen having to turn up at the docks every morning and stand on the stones just for a chance to get picked to work that day, with no guarantee that you would be working tomorrow. At least Amazon is providing health benefits, but I've heard horror stories about working for them, both in the warehouses and in technology positions.
In my opinion, scenes like this are going to be more prevalent in the future as more stable work gets offshored or eliminated entirely due to automation. I've said this before, but working in big company IT you see positions all the time that could easily be dumped the second some MBA with a spreadsheet gets around to it. This has been the way of the world for decades though -- big companies were big enough and made enough money to afford to have a little slack in the system and still return profits to shareholders. With the push to put everyone through college instead of training them right out of high school, you have a lot of random business grads who may not have gotten good grades or learned much between all the partying. Big companies still hire a ton of these entry level graduates to do some random task. These graduates get/got a decent salary, stable work, and were able to build their lives around the fact that they would have income. As they settle down, new grads get promotions, buy houses, have children, pay taxes, and consume at increasing levels as their salaries increase. Because of this, the consumer cycle continues on -- companies produce goods that customers can afford to buy because they have jobs because companies can produce goods...
Scenes like this are what make me think this cycle is breaking down. If you squeeze so much that an operation is 100% efficient and you have no more need for the vast majority of employees, then you cut out the ability for those former employees to participate in the economy. Forgoing a new grad hire at the help desk or support team for $40K because Tata will give you a "replacement" for $10K in India means that that new grad is going to have limited options and may end up in line at the Amazon warehouse for just over minimum wage. I don't know how to solve it -- people propose a universal basic income, and i think that's the best answer, but the people who happen to be on the positive side of this shift will never go for it. You would have to have massive unemployment, 50% or more, just to register that there's a problem in most people's minds, and I think that will lead to a pretty big upheaval in the not too distant future.
Does that mean we should give people make-work? I think so, unless anyone has a plan for breaking society's dependence on getting an education, going to work, consuming, saving for retirement, and spending down your savings at the end of your life.
Of course there is, but that's a much smaller swath of the population than will be showing up for work at Amazon once any other means of earning an income dries up. Amazon must realize the position they're in...they're free to abuse their workers as much as they want because there's 9,000 others waiting in line for the job.
An analogy from the tech world is video game companies abusing and burning out their employees. So many people want to break into the "exciting world" of game development that they'll sac
So many people want to break into the "exciting world" of game development that they'll sacrifice their personal health for it and work as many 120 hour work weeks as their employers tell them to.
I was a professional video game tester for six years. I never worked more than 60 hours per week. The only tester I knew who consistently worked 120 hours a week was a guy worked six months as a tester and took 24 units at college for six months. That's an insane way to work through school.
This kind of reminds me of longshoremen having to turn up at the docks every morning and stand on the stones just for a chance to get picked to work that day, with no guarantee that you would be working tomorrow. At least Amazon is providing health benefits, but I've heard horror stories about working for them, both in the warehouses and in technology positions.
Companies hold job fairs all the time, especially if they have a large number of openings, such as ramping up a new facility. Don't see why you are so worried. Maybe people are turning out in droves to Amazon because, while the pay might not be great, it's a strong, stable company which means you are more likely to have a stable job. Plus, (as you basically admit) most jobs at those wages don't offer healthcare-and with all the fuss in DC right now, the opportunity to get healthcare if you are lower inco
The best solution is to have health care on the state level. That way we don't come up with idiotic compromises between incompatible systems. If NY wants to include surgery for trans surgery and OK doesn't. Fine. Let people in those states decide.
There isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.
I've heard that you basically don't get a lunch break working in their warehouses. Because your lunch break is only 30 minutes, you can only eat in the break room, and most people work so far away from the break room that it would take over thirty minutes to walk there and back--so no one gets to eat for their shift.
I've also heard that the temperatures in their warehouses can get insanely hot in the summer, since they apparently don't bother air-conditioning them, even in the deep south.
Well, It would have happened sooner or later. I don't want the physical stores to go away but the fact is that many of them just can't compete with online. And the fact is that I only buy in brick and mortar when I have to have something right now. That, and when buying food or clothes