Inside Mozilla's Fight To Make Firefox Relevant Again (cnet.com) 50
News outlet CNET has a big profile on Firefox today, for which it has spoken with several Mozilla executives. Mozilla hopes to fight back Chrome, which owns more than half of the desktop market share, with Firefox 57, a massive overhaul due November 14. From the report: "It's going to add up to be a big bang," Mozilla Chief Executive Chris Beard promises, speaking at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters. "We're going to win back a lot of people." "Some of the stuff they're doing from a technology perspective is amazing," says Andreas Gal, who became CEO of startup Silk Labs after leaving the Mozilla chief technology officer job in 2015. "I just don't think it makes a difference." [...] You may not care which browser you use, but the popularity of Firefox has helped keep browsers competitive and build the web into a foundation for online innovations over the last decade. Are you a fan of Google Maps, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube? That's partly thanks to Firefox. Mozilla's mission is to keep the web vibrant enough for the next big innovation even as companies offer mobile apps instead of websites, dump privacy-invading ads on you or try to confine your activity to their own walled gardens. [...] To Mozilla, each tap or click on a webpage in Firefox is more than you browsing the internet. It's a statement that you'd prefer a more open future where online services can start up on their own. The alternative, as Mozilla sees it, is a future where everyone kowtows to Apple's app store, Google's search results, Facebook's news feed or Amazon's Prime video streaming. That's why Mozilla bought billboard ads saying "Browse against the machine" and "Big browser is watching you," a jab at Google. [...] Improvements within a project called Quantum are responsible for much of the difference. One part, Stylo, accelerates formatting operations. Quantum Flow squashes dozens of small slowdown bugs. Quantum Compositor speeds website display. And Firefox 57 also will lay the groundwork for WebRender, which uses a computing device's graphics chip to draw webpages on the screen faster. "You can do user interface and animation and interactive content that you simply can't do in any other browser," says Firefox chief Mayo, speaking from his office in Toronto -- over video chat technology Firefox helped make possible. It all adds up to a very different engine at the core of Firefox. That kind of speedup can really excite web developers -- an influential community key to Firefox's success in taking on IE back in 2004.
Remove all the spyware, keyloggers and fucking bullshit from your browser and stop forcing me to rely on random assholes to acomplish anything.
Turns out, fucking with the technicians (breaking https, because *mozilla* feels i dont need to access my devices until they have a mozilla-approved certificate) was the wrong approach. Good luck getting them back. The non-tech-crowd is gone for good anyway ("Hey Chrome is just there on my PC, why would i install that Firefoggs?")...
Turns out, fucking with the technicians (breaking https, because *mozilla* feels i dont need to access my devices until they have a mozilla-approved certificate) was the wrong approach.
Pretty much all the browsers make you jump thorugh hoops now for self-signed certs.
There probably should be a button when the destination is on the same subnet : 'I'm trying to connect to a local device on my LAN, and I know it has a self-signed certificate"
The non-tech-crowd is gone for good anyway ("Hey Chrome is just there on my PC, why would i install that Firefoggs?")...
Hey Edge is just there on my PC, why would i install Chrome?
Once whatever is there is good enough, people stop looking for alternatives. These days Chrome is coasting on a bit of momentum and heavily pushing itself by bundling itself with adobe, nagging
I ditched it when they pulled a Canonical and decided "F the user, it's our product our way".
Technically true, but that's a great way to render yourself irrelevant and dry up your market share.
Firefox is the Ubuntu of web browsers.
So, perfectly fine for 99% of the population but sends tech nerds into a frothing rage? Sounds about right.
When Firefox kill legacy addons and destroy the best of Firefox forever.
They are trying to hide this. Most of addon community is warning the core developers. Drop the capabilities of legacy addons while they say that webextension will replace it while it has not the same functionality will broke most addons FOREVER.
Turn Firefox webextension into a Chrome clone... Bullshit.
Revamping the plugin system is not, in and of itself, a bad thing. There are big problems with it that could stand improving.
The issue is if the new plugin system is less powerful and featureful than the old (which appears to be the case).
A plugin that does the same thing as NoScript is mandatory for me, and I can't stand using any browser that doesn't (which, currently, means any browser that isn't FireFox) -- the web is simply too risky and unpleasant to use without it.
If, as appears to be the case, the new plugin system does not allow something like NoScript, then I'll be using Pale Moon. I literally cannot think of a single thing that Mozilla could do with FireFox that would change that equation.
That was one - destroying compatibility b/w versions on Add-ons, wasting the effort one made on customizing. I guess one could go to Pale Moon or Fossamail instead, but the BSD platforms don't have it.
The other was FireFox copying the Chrome way of doing things, thereby destroying a key differentiator. Also, if in the 90s, Internet Explorer being preinstalled and un-removable from Windows then was a problem for Netscape, today, there is NO platform that needs to have FireFox. If one has Windows 10, the
There's surely some people who can name technical, usability reasons, etc. But I bet the majority use it because:
So, if these are in fact most people's reasons it doesn't matter much what Mozilla do since Google have a much greater advertising power.
I know many that use Chrome because it sync with their phone. They can be using a site on their desktop and save the password and go the site on their phone and the password is just there. Same with what sites you have visited recently. When you couple that with gmail the results are even more extreme. I recently went on a trip to the USA and my phone tracked all the flights, hotels etc including delays simply with the integration of android, gmail and chrome.
I don't see how firefox is going to beat that co
I'd use Firefox all the time if it supported Netflix on Linux and if Signal had some non-Chrome support
Real world performance improvements recently. (Score:2)
But I have to use Chrome for work, and no matter how well Firefox did in some Tom's Hardware browser shootouts in 2012 or so, and no matter what numbers they show on arewefastyet.com and so forth, Firefox consistently felt painfully slow next to Chrome. That finally changed for me with 56 nightly. I'm not sure if it's as fast as Chrome, but for the first time ever it feels close enough that the difference is
The Firefox extended support versions still support XP and Vista, and will for a while.
But, alas, not PPC macs. I'd rather use a PPC mac than an XP box any day, and I fucking hate Apple.
Give us back Firefox then (Score:5, Insightful)
You know, the browser that focused on rendering web pages fast and securely but left all the fancy schmancy UI and features where they belong: extensions.
Browsers are already gigantic and bloated as it is (all of them). You want to win me back as a customer? Start there. You want to fix the pulseaudio/alsa debacle? Make the sound server an extension so people can write a better one without having to fork all of Firefox. People get pissed off at your stupid UI decisions? Extension. People moved to Firefox because they were starved for choices, stop taking those away and you'll be relevant again. If we wanted a clone of Chrome, we'd use Chrome.
Whenever the Google search page is displayed, it pops up an annoying message box telling me to change my search engine. If Chrome is installed, will the popup go away? I won't stop using Firefox, but I might download Chrome if that would solve the problem.
This type of promotion counts as "evil" in my book, and has soured me on all things Google.
Still a standalone application. Humf. (Score:4, Interesting)
Computing these days is about the ecosystem. That's the reason for the dominance of app stores and Chrome.
Chrome = integrates with everything else that I use, yes including Google slurping my data. That's *why* I use Chrome. To get my data slurped, so that other Google services that I use (say, Google Now and Maps) work better. Shares bookmarks, sessions, and cache data across devices. A bunch of apps that I use can go back and forth between in-browser version and in-window (as a Chrome app) version, with the same interface. Is the native OS on my Chromebook.
Firefox... is just a standalone app. When they release a smartphone OS that integrates with Firefox and competing services to Google Now, Maps, Gmail, etc. that are *better* than Google Now, Maps, Gmail, etc. then I'll consider Firefox again. Until then, it's just another web browser in an age in which the web browsers are obsolete and have been replaced by operating-eco-systems.
you can use firefox on android and you get pretty much all the advantages you listed, plus ad blocking support on your phone
Mozilla has an opportunity (Score:2)
There are many reasons why Mozilla still has a chance to become the dominant browser. Google is nowhere near as security-conscious as Mozilla. They will not allow master passwords to protect saved password databases; Google doesn't allow plugins that support downloading of YouTube videos and a host of other things. If Mozilla can improve their performance issues, they are the best choice for a default browser due to Google's sacrificing of user security and flexibility in order to maintain their corpor
All I really care about is that my browser (Score:2)
Does not permit auto-play videos.
Has per-tab audio muting (and is muted by default).
Does not permit cross-site content by default
Supports ad blocking (esp. pop-ups and -unders), script blocking, tracker blocking, and includes anti-fingerprinting obfuscation.
Does not hide the cache files from me.
Has a download manager that will auto-resume on failure.
And while I have the bandwidth to handle it... I don't want my browser downloading videos and animations until I decide I want them. Don't waste my bits!
Right
Has per-tab audio muting (and is muted by default).
Firefox has this covered, by dropping non-PulseAudio sound. I don't watch TV or similar crap in a browser, and when someone insists I view a YouTube vide, I can click "download" and view it in a sane player. No, that "apulse" hack doesn't work right -- it produces a loud pop every time an unrelated program starts sound -- but fortunately I can live without.
So the no sound bug ends up an accidental feature
:)
Firefox's unwanted new features aren't due to user demand. They are due to developer demand. Developers are required to add projects to their resumes to get that next job. If they don't, they're going to have a hole in their resumes and they're going to lose out to an H1B. They MUST add these unrequested features, otherwise how on Earth are they going to survive in today's hyper-competitive environment?
To put it another way: insisting that Firefox remain a minimalist web browser is putting these peopl
Thunderbird could have been the key to make Mozilla relevant. Browsers we have many. And while I personally still use Firefox for a few options I like, it could disappear tomorrow and I would barely miss a step.
But to this day, secure, *private* communication and messaging remains a challenge. Thunderbird has had the solution for years, and all it would have needed was a bit of clever marketing / positioning for people and organization to take full advantage of it. Mozilla instead wasted all their political capital trying (and failing) to change the standard everyone uses for video, even though the die had already been cast in embedded chips.
I roll around in pig excrement as I remove features from Firefox like tab groups, granular cookie control, status bar, tabs on bottom, full protocol display while breaking extenion support to restore those features.more while adding Pocket and Google Analytics to the addons page.
I am a Firefox Millennial, ruining the Generation X Firefox since version 5.0
Uh oh.
Pretty much every one of the adjectives he used there are red-flag words to me. Particularly "sleek" and "modern". (At least he didn't say "minimalist", although that's implied).
In the past few years, every time I've seen software proclaim those things, the UI for that software has sucked.
Make a stripped-down, fast browser for browsing only. Call it something like "Phoenix" or perhaps "Firebird".
(I remember using Netscape 4.72 on Linux around 1999. Then as the new Mozilla engine was being developed, there were third-party browser projects using that engine for browsing only, such as Galeon. Phoenix was basically Mozilla's implementation of such ideas, and initially worse than the other projects. However, it soon became the only way to stay up-to-date with the Mozilla engine development.)
If people want to browse facebook.com and google.com and be logged into their accounts with Firefox, Mozilla should damn well let them. This sounds like some ideological crusade that sounds more like RMS in a suit than a company trying to deliver a good product. I'm more and more convinced that the only reason Firefox beat IE was that it was an ancient piece of crap Microsoft preferred that didn't work well so they'd stall web apps for as long as possible. It's like fighting a beat-up old boxer that's danci
Firefox can't come back - this is a battle they cannot win. Let's take a look at why Firefox became a success in the first place. A monopoly (Microsoft) won the first browser war by bundling IE into their OS, and by pushing IE into the corporate setting. IE became the most widely used browser, and business intranets were forced to be IE compatible. IE stagnated and became a festering piece of crap because MS became lazy when they dominated the market. They wanted stuff like ActiveX (which is really just