Ubuntu Will Revert Window Controls To the Right-Hand Side in Next Release (neowin.net) 11
Following a survey carried out last month, Ubuntu will begin shipping with the minimise, maximise, and close buttons on the right-hand side of windows. From a report: In the survey 46.2% of people said they prefer their window controls on the left-hand side and 53.8% said they prefer them on the right. The decision comes after seven years of window controls being on the left, at the time it had plenty of detractors but Ubuntu founder, Mark Shuttleworth, maintained that the controls needed shifting to the left because they'd be in the way of the then newly introduced window indicators.
And of course, this qualifies as "Stuff that Matters"
There were always options to be able to move them to the other side. I'm sure the same will still hold true.
If more people want the controls on the right, then the controls should be on the right - at least by default.
Why not just make it user-configurable?
It's Linux. It probably is already.
I mean really, the right thing would have been to have left things alone.
