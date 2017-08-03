Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Ubuntu Linux

Ubuntu Will Revert Window Controls To the Right-Hand Side in Next Release (neowin.net) 11

Posted by msmash from the change-in-heart dept.
Following a survey carried out last month, Ubuntu will begin shipping with the minimise, maximise, and close buttons on the right-hand side of windows. From a report: In the survey 46.2% of people said they prefer their window controls on the left-hand side and 53.8% said they prefer them on the right. The decision comes after seven years of window controls being on the left, at the time it had plenty of detractors but Ubuntu founder, Mark Shuttleworth, maintained that the controls needed shifting to the left because they'd be in the way of the then newly introduced window indicators.

Ubuntu Will Revert Window Controls To the Right-Hand Side in Next Release More | Reply

Ubuntu Will Revert Window Controls To the Right-Hand Side in Next Release

Comments Filter:

  • And of course, this qualifies as "Stuff that Matters"

    • Right up there with yesterday's breaking news about Windows console colors [slashdot.org].

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by msmash ( 4491995 ) Works for Slashdot
      If you have chanced upon a better story, and you would like us to run it here, please submit it or tip us here or on Twitter? We largely rely on the submissions readers make. At present, I see a story about EPA, and another story about Zuckerberg hiring Clinton's pollster in the firehose. How do you expect us to run the stories you would like to see on the front page when you don't alert us about it?
  • That's not exactly a "landslide" victory. Why not just make it user-configurable?

  • I mean really, the right thing would have been to have left things alone.

  • Being a programmer my question is, why isn't there a configuration parameter so the user can choose? Just my 2 cents ;)

Slashdot Top Deals

The absence of labels [in ECL] is probably a good thing. -- T. Cheatham

Close