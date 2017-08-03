UK Security Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Outbreak Arrested in US (zdnet.com) 54
Zack Whittaker, reporting for ZDNet: A security researcher who in May stopped an outbreak of the WannaCry ransomware has been arrested and detained after attending the Def Con conference in Las Vegas. Marcus Hutchins, 23, a British national, was arrested at Las Vegas airport on Wednesday by US Marshals, several close friends confirmed to ZDNet. A friend told ZDNet that he was "was pulled by Marshals at the lounge" after clearing security. He was briefly detained in a federal facility in Nevada until he was moved. "We went to see him this morning and we had already been moved," said the friend. Hutchins is now understood to be in custody at an FBI field office in the state. Motherboard first broke the story on Thursday. Update: A Motherboard reporter tweets, "Here's the indictment accusing @MalwareTechBlog of running the Kronos banking malware."
He may have helped to stop it, but it begs the question.. Did he have a hand in spreading it in the first place, or is this an unrelated charge?
It doesn't beg that question any more than it begs the question of why anyone who is a high profile security researcher would be stupid enough to travel to the US.
No question was begged. It raises the question. Begging the question is something else entirely. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Yes, but 'beg the question' is just a really bad translation of the original phrase. Let 'beg the question' have its new meaning, which makes linguistic sense, and come up with a new phrase for what is essentially circular logic.
I'd like to see the actual indictment
Aaaaand here it is [documentcloud.org].
Here ya go:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3912520-Marcus-Hutchinson-Indictment.html
Stop trying to dictate what language means when the world has clearly moved on at this point. You are simply invoking this shibboleth to try to make yourself look smarter, but you posted this AC so it doesn't matter. Language changes over time, and no amount of whining by pseudo intellectuals will ever change that. As Winston Churchill famously said, "This is the sort of nonsense up with which I will not put."
As I replied above, and many times before,
Yes, but 'beg the question' is just a really bad translation of the original phrase. Let 'beg the question' have its new meaning, which makes linguistic sense, and come up with a new phrase for what is essentially circular logic.
Allegedly did X. But the tinfoil hatters will say that he foiled the NSA/CIA/FBI/HS plan to both infiltrate everyone's computers and to make a few bucks in the process.
Will be interesting reading either way...
WannaCry was built on top of an NSA exploit that had been leaked. A part of that NSA package was the kill switch that Hutchins discovered and published. He may have had nothing to do with WannaCry's development or propagation. But he caused a TLA to lose one of it's fun toys. And for that, he will be punished.
When agencies get this far out of control, it's time to shut them down.
The 3 WannaCry addresses used that held the Bitcoin from this exploit have been drained
They have remained built up on these addresses until today.
So which is it? They've been drained or they remain built up?
"Until Today"
Don't they understand? Doing shit like this means we won't have DefCon in the U.S. any longer. Think of the hotels and all the revenue we'll be missing!!! Does Trump know about this?
This is becoming necessary. Similarly for more academic crypto conferences. They split their locations evenly between Europe, Asia and the US which in addition to sharing the travel pain, allows people to avoid countries that might try to prosecute them for being a security researcher. DefCon and BlackHat need to move about so they can be available to researcher that would otherwise be unable to travel there.
... no one seems to know.
So it's all very preliminary.
Soon enough he'll appear in front of a judge to be charged and/or a bail hearing.
Right, but that doesn't stop us from making wild assumptions and overreacting in the meantime.
Generally, in the US, when a person is arrested, they're charged with something.
So what has he been charged with? Anything? Or is this yet another 'parallel construction' situation?
... no one seems to know.
Well, TFA gives a likely reason:
A Justice Department spokesperson has confirmed on the phone that his arrest is in relation to his alleged role "in creating and distributing the Kronos banking Trojan."
Nice one. Well done.
The real reason he was arrested was because the security agencies were using the malware to actively try and discredit Bitcoin by dropping a massive software leak on the entire world. Had more people opted to "pay" the ransom, it would have offered proof to the powers that be that cryptocurrencies are dangerous and convertibility into real fiat should be banned.
Will such proof stop bitcoin? No, but making it more difficult to convert from BTC to fiat will drive the price way down south.
He was arrested because he foiled their plans.
He probably refused a job while in Vegas, and now they need to make good on the "or else" clause that came with it. I wonder what they are offering him now instead of what they offered before.