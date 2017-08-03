Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United Kingdom Security United States Politics

UK Security Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Outbreak Arrested in US (zdnet.com) 54

Posted by msmash from the chaos-ensues dept.
Zack Whittaker, reporting for ZDNet: A security researcher who in May stopped an outbreak of the WannaCry ransomware has been arrested and detained after attending the Def Con conference in Las Vegas. Marcus Hutchins, 23, a British national, was arrested at Las Vegas airport on Wednesday by US Marshals, several close friends confirmed to ZDNet. A friend told ZDNet that he was "was pulled by Marshals at the lounge" after clearing security. He was briefly detained in a federal facility in Nevada until he was moved. "We went to see him this morning and we had already been moved," said the friend. Hutchins is now understood to be in custody at an FBI field office in the state. Motherboard first broke the story on Thursday. Update: A Motherboard reporter tweets, "Here's the indictment accusing @MalwareTechBlog of running the Kronos banking malware."

UK Security Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Outbreak Arrested in US More | Reply

UK Security Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Outbreak Arrested in US

Comments Filter:
  • He may have helped to stop it, but it begs the question.. Did he have a hand in spreading it in the first place, or is this an unrelated charge?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He may have helped to stop it, but it begs the question.. Did he have a hand in spreading it in the first place, or is this an unrelated charge?

      It doesn't beg that question any more than it begs the question of why anyone who is a high profile security researcher would be stupid enough to travel to the US.

      • He may have helped to stop it, but it begs the question.. Did he have a hand in spreading it in the first place, or is this an unrelated charge?

        It doesn't beg that question any more than it begs the question of why anyone who is a high profile security researcher would be stupid enough to travel to the US.

        No question was begged. It raises the question. Begging the question is something else entirely. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        • Yes, but 'beg the question' is just a really bad translation of the original phrase. Let 'beg the question' have its new meaning, which makes linguistic sense, and come up with a new phrase for what is essentially circular logic.

    • Re:What's what!? (Score:4, Informative)

      by iced_773 ( 857608 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @02:54PM (#54935183)
      Allegedly created Kronos. I'd like to see the actual indictment, so hopefully that will be up soon. http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/0... [cnn.com]

    • Allegedly did X. But the tinfoil hatters will say that he foiled the NSA/CIA/FBI/HS plan to both infiltrate everyone's computers and to make a few bucks in the process.

      Will be interesting reading either way...

    • I doesn't beg the question. Post hoc ergo propter hoc. Suspicion alone falls under unreasonable search and seizure. I hope those detaining Hutchins have a proper warrant for their actions against him. If they do not, I sincerely desire to see them dragged through court causing inconvenience in proportion with what they've caused him.

    • Re:What's what!? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by PPH ( 736903 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @02:59PM (#54935245)

      WannaCry was built on top of an NSA exploit that had been leaked. A part of that NSA package was the kill switch that Hutchins discovered and published. He may have had nothing to do with WannaCry's development or propagation. But he caused a TLA to lose one of it's fun toys. And for that, he will be punished.

      When agencies get this far out of control, it's time to shut them down.

  • stays in Vegas
  • Don't they understand? Doing shit like this means we won't have DefCon in the U.S. any longer. Think of the hotels and all the revenue we'll be missing!!! Does Trump know about this?

    • Don't they understand? Doing shit like this means we won't have DefCon in the U.S. any longer. Think of the hotels and all the revenue we'll be missing!!! Does Trump know about this?

      This is becoming necessary. Similarly for more academic crypto conferences. They split their locations evenly between Europe, Asia and the US which in addition to sharing the travel pain, allows people to avoid countries that might try to prosecute them for being a security researcher. DefCon and BlackHat need to move about so they can be available to researcher that would otherwise be unable to travel there.

  • They probably just recruited him to help thwart a Decepticon attack. Where did this boom-box come from?

  • WannaCry was an Spook Sponsored Virus (Score:3)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Thursday August 03, 2017 @02:58PM (#54935233)

    The real reason he was arrested was because the security agencies were using the malware to actively try and discredit Bitcoin by dropping a massive software leak on the entire world. Had more people opted to "pay" the ransom, it would have offered proof to the powers that be that cryptocurrencies are dangerous and convertibility into real fiat should be banned.

    Will such proof stop bitcoin? No, but making it more difficult to convert from BTC to fiat will drive the price way down south.

    He was arrested because he foiled their plans.

  • He probably refused a job while in Vegas, and now they need to make good on the "or else" clause that came with it. I wonder what they are offering him now instead of what they offered before.

Slashdot Top Deals

GREAT MOMENTS IN HISTORY (#7): April 2, 1751 Issac Newton becomes discouraged when he falls up a flight of stairs.

Close