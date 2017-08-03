For 20 Years, This Man Has Survived Entirely By Hacking Online Games (vice.com) 10
An anonymous reader writes: A hacker says he turned finding and exploiting flaws in popular MMO video games into a lucrative, full-time job. Manfred's character is standing still in the virtual world of the 2014 sci-fi online multiplayer game WildStar Online. Manfred, the real life person behind the character, is typing commands into a debugger. In a few seconds of what seems to be an extremely easy hack, Manfred's virtual currency skyrockets up to more than 18,000,000,000,000,000,000, or 18 quintillion. I'm watching this hack in a demo video recorded by Manfred as I stand next to him in a Las Vegas bar on Thursday. Manfred, who asked me not to reveal his real name, says he has been hacking several video games for 20 years, making a real-life living by using hacks like the one I just witnessed. His modus operandi has changed slightly from game to game, but, in essence, it consisted of tricking games into giving him items or currency he doesn't have a right to have. He would then sell those items and currency to other players (for real money) or wholesales them to online gray markets, such as the Internet Game Exchange, that then would sell those goods to individual players. At the current exchange rate, Manfred estimates he has $397 trillion worth of WildStar gold. This is obviously an outlandish number, but, essentially, his income was only limited by the real-life market for the in-game currency. When I spoke to Manfred ahead of his talk at the Def Con hacking conference, he said he wanted to go in, give his demo, and go out "as a ghost," never to be seen or heard from again. He said he wanted to be "invisible," just like he's been for the past two decades. He said he's found more than 100 publicly unknown vulnerabilities in more than 20 online video games, making hacking and trading virtual goods into his full time job.
Regardless of the ethics... This guy is risking his entire livelihood by doing a talk and interview. Amazing what people will risk for a little fame.
I would speculate he's doing the talk because he's probably already made all the money he thinks he needs and is retiring from it. It's entirely possible that he is also a hypocrite who was troubled that what he was doing was possible, but not troubled enough to stop doing it for his own benefit but now that (speculated) he is comfortable enough to retire he wants to shine a spotlight on the practice to encourage the affected game companies to close off the holes and prevent anyone else from doing what he
There are so many software engineering jobs that offer more mental challenge, more reward in terms of mental stimulation. And when he gets older...I doubt he is even saving for retirement.
No shit, Sherlock.