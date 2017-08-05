FBI Tracked 'Fake News' Believed To Be From Russia On Election Day (cnn.com) 57
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNN: The FBI monitored social media on Election Day last year in an effort to track a suspected Russian disinformation campaign utilizing "fake news," CNN has learned. In the months leading up to Election Day, Twitter and Facebook were the feeding grounds for viral "news" stories floating conspiracies and hoaxes, many aimed at spreading negative false claims about Hillary Clinton. On Election Day, dozens of agents and analysts huddled at a command center arrayed with large monitoring screens at the FBI headquarters in Washington watching for security threats, according to multiple sources. That included analysts monitoring cyber threats, after months of mounting Russian intrusions targeting every part of the US political system, from political parties to policy think-tanks to state election systems. On this day, there was also a group of FBI cyber and counterintelligence analysts and investigators watching social media. FBI analysts had identified social media user accounts behind stories, some based overseas, and the suspicion was that at least some were part of a Russian disinformation campaign, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.
They looked for it (Score:2, Interesting)
OK. What did they find? Or is the answer to that question (maybe even the question itself!) "fake news"?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: They looked for it (Score:1)
So this is how Russia "influenced" our election? By spreading fake news and being Internet trolls?! For fuck's sake, that's it???
Would that include fake news (Score:1)
targetting the Trump campaign too?
Y'know the stuff that was played out here on slashdot as well? Or are we only running this as a propaganda campaign that anything and everything attacking Trump was true but everything attacking Hillary was Russian fake news?
Which disinformation? Which motive? (Score:1)
Exactly which points of disinformation were being spread that are provably false? (No, obvious lunacy like being a satanic blood drinking whatever don't count.)
What makes them say it was a campaign of influence rather than clickbait for ads?
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Well, it must be said that the pedophile in the pizza shop story just about got the owner of the place killed.
Umm, Hillary didn't need any help (Score:5, Insightful)
...many aimed at spreading negative false claims about Hillary Clinton.
Trump and Clinton were arguably the two most hated presidential candidates to run in US presidential election history. They didn't need the "help" of fake news to have material on which to attack each other as there was no shortage of negative true information about them.
The key difference was that every little thing Trump did was held up by the media (and the Republican establishment) as a harbinger of the end of modern civilization if Trump were to get elected.
On the other hand, every thing that Hillary did (and there was lots: evading federal records laws, flipping on "don't ask don't tell", flipping on gay marriage, colluding with the DNC on debate prep, colluding with the DNC on subverting Sanders' campaign, the highly questionable financial arrangements of the Clinton foundation, etc.) was largely treated as non-news by the same media.
So, in summary, there was absolutely no shortage of negative news on Clinton, it was just getting ignored by the news media.
Re: (Score:3)
Had the news been impartial, Clinton easily wins, but the media couldn't help themselves and made the whole system look corrupt and pre-planned.
The RNC couldnt even keep Trump from getting the nomination, so its not the whole system thats corrupt and pre-planned.
The DNC on the other hand....
The Democrats are better because some of their delegates are SUPER!!!
Re: (Score:1)
...many aimed at spreading negative false claims about Hillary Clinton.
Trump and Clinton were arguably the two most hated presidential candidates to run in US presidential election history. They didn't need the "help" of fake news to have material on which to attack each other as there was no shortage of negative true information about them.
And yet mysteriously, the fake information abounded, in fact, the fake information has a long history of existing. A lot of it from Trump, who seems inclined to create accomplishments out of smoke and mirrors. But a lot from the GOP, who still wants to chase after Benghazi and Whitewater.
The key difference was that every little thing Trump did was held up by the media (and the Republican establishment) as a harbinger of the end of modern civilization if Trump were to get elected.
Actually, pretty much everything Trump did was completely ignored by his base, serious questions weren't answered, and he's fulfilled a lot of low expectations of him. But then, so has his base, who is still championing
Re: (Score:2)
More Americans voted for Clinton than Trump. And since then Trump has become one of the most unpopular presidents since presidential polls began.
So tell me again how exactly you have a window on the "average American".
Re: (Score:1)
The key difference was that every little thing Trump did was held up by the media (and the Republican establishment) as a harbinger of the end of modern civilization if Trump were to get elected.
Which turned out to be what a lot of voters wanted. Every winning candidate wins because of a coalition of voters, but the key to the Trump coalition are people who find the status quo ante to be intolerable, and wanted to see it destroyed. Bannon compared himself to Lenin. Now that component of voters is quite diverse too; not every one of them envisioned the same status quo post. In other words they're not all white supremacists, although Democrats like to cast them as such.
colluding with the DNC on debate prep, colluding with the DNC on subverting Sanders' campaign
Which is not a crime. It's
Scrapebox (Score:1)
This is from CNN? (Score:4, Insightful)
oh the irony!
How do we know this news isn't "fake news"? (Score:4, Informative)
As consumers of news, how can we be sure that this news story isn't an example of "fake news"?
The article says
The FBI declined to comment for this story.
And it repeatedly includes stuff like
Sources say
and
according to multiple sources
and
according to two sources
and (once again!)
according to multiple sources
The lack of concrete details and information leaves me very uneasy. It makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to independently verify what is being claimed.
Should I play it safe and assume that this article may just be "fake news" until proven otherwise?
Re: (Score:3)
"Sources Say"
Probably the biggest Fake news provider in History.
Any news without attribution of a real person should automatically be classified as "Fake News".
I bet WaPo ruses the day it first used that term.
Need specifics (Score:5, Informative)
Re: Need specifics (Score:1)
This! I was just trying yesterday to recall...wasn't this a case of a poorly worded email from an IT staffer saying the phishing email was "legitimate " instead of illegitimate "? Basically a poor choice of words where an improper prefix changed the entire meaning of his advice? Serves as a great lesson to us in the field to REALLY spell things out 2 or 3 ways, like "DO NOT CLICK THAT LINK. IF YOU DID ALREADY, COME SEE I.T. IMMEDIATELY. THAT IS ALL"
Re: Need specifics (Score:2)
Some IT staffer did apparently tell Podesta that it was a legitimate email, and that he should immediately change his password, when the advice should have been that it was NOT a legitimate email, and change his password using (link goes here).
CNN is the source of Fake News (Score:3, Informative)
Why is this garbage on Slashdot?
distractions (Score:2)
The real evils are not even indicted.
Where is Hillary? Loretta? Dick? Herbert? George? The list goes on!
If they're less bad than we know they will not be jailed.
The real problems are way closer to home.
The real problems get no policy.
And the empire declines even further.
At some point the arabs will stop using JUST dollars for oil.
At some point the many, MANY military bases around the world will have to be evacuated.
Those are the signs that the rest of the world recognises
I wish Slashdot would quit perpetuating fake news. (Score:4, Informative)
I still read it for the tech stuff, but the obvious shilling for globalist with well selected climate change propaganda and continuing the completely proven as bullshit Russian narrative is not only spreading fake news, it's not even technology fake news.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a politician. I am an elected member of the State Level Executive Committee of the Texas Libertarian Party. I don't come to Slashdot for politics.
I absolutely hate all the fake news about Donald Trump.
Trump isn't a Libertarian - he's far from supporting my views, but I find myself defending and supporting him constantly. Why? BECAUSE OF ALL THE FAKE CRAP ATTACKING HIM.
I'm a crusader against bullshit. I really, really disliked Obama, but there were occasions when rumors circulated on the right about
Who won the last US Presidential Election? (Score:1)
Russia. Clearly.
I can't help but notice the Trumpbots are particularly active on this thread. I've noticed over time such activity is often a reliable indicator of stories adding to the accumulating mountain of proof about Trump's unsavory links to Russia.
Insults about Trump's weakness for late-night Twitter rants and tendency to make unfortunate personnel choices don't seem to arouse the same level of "kicked hornet's nest" fury.
When Russia comes up, though, they sure come out of the woodwork.
Re: (Score:1)
I see the woodwork still leaks...
"At least some of them" ?? (Score:1)
That sums up this whole witch hunt.