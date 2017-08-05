Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'World of Warcraft' Game Currency Now Worth More Than Venezuelan Money

Posted by EditorDavid
schwit1 quotes TheBlaze: Digital gold from Blizzard's massive multiplayer online game "World of Warcraft" is worth more than actual Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, according to new data. Venezuelan resident and Twitter user @KalebPrime first made the discovery July 14 and tweeted at the time that on the Venezuela's black market -- now the most-used method of currency exchange within Venezuela according to NPR -- you can get $1 for 8493.97 bolivars. Meanwhile, a "WoW" token, which can be bought for $20 from the in-game auction house, is worth 8385 gold per dollar. According to sites that track the value of both currencies, KalebPrime's math is outdated, and WoW gold is now worth even more than the bolivar.
That tweet has since gone viral, prompting @KalebPrime to joke that "At this rate when I publish my novel the quotes will read 'FROM THE GUY THAT MADE THE WOW GOLD > VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR TWEET.'"

  • Really? I know the old saying that even a broken clock is right twice a day. But you couldn't come up with a more legit source than glen beck's propaganda rag?

    Try:
    http://fortune.com/2017/08/01/... [fortune.com]

  • Socialism's latest success (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kohath ( 38547 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @01:48PM (#54947141)

    Widespread desperation and misery in the country with the richest oil reserves in Latin America. Everyone is poor (except the leaders) and it's all the fault of the CIA (or whoever it's convenient to blame this time). And yet, no matter how many times it brings disaster, some people keep believing stories about how spending others' money instead of earning their own will work out good for them.

  • And then? (Score:3)

    by fibonacci8 ( 260615 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @01:53PM (#54947159)
    Unless you can then resell the token for real world currency, good, or services (not limited to some video game which most of the world does not value at all) then the headline is only true for a very small subset of people.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dabadab ( 126782 )

      Unless you can then resell the token for real world currency

      Fair point: I do not think there are many people who would exchange real money for Bolivars.

      • WoW is free until level 20 and unless you are a rush-to-levelcap endgamer, that's the price it's worth.

        And even if you are said endgamer, go play an Arena eSport, because that's all WoW is these days.

  • Insert socialist, communist, or dictatorial regime and you got yourself articles for YEARS!

  • So what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This 'news' means absolutely nothing.

  • Units vs collective (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The individual UNITS are worth more. But the units are arbitrary and a comparison between units has nothing to do with the value of the currency itself. You can say a single WoW gold is worth more than a Peso, or a cent, or a Rupee, or a Yuan, or whatever you want. It means nothing.

  • 36 retweets is now considered "viral"?

  • How a basically rich country can be driven utterly into the ground by massive mismanagement. Leads me to believe that it all comes down to the people and who they put in charge. As long as people do not start to wise up, we will continue have catastrophes like that. Not that what is going on in the US, the UK or the eastern parts of the EU is any better: Stupid people that believe stupid promises by utterly evil politicians.

