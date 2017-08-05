'World of Warcraft' Game Currency Now Worth More Than Venezuelan Money (theblaze.com) 34
schwit1 quotes TheBlaze: Digital gold from Blizzard's massive multiplayer online game "World of Warcraft" is worth more than actual Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, according to new data. Venezuelan resident and Twitter user @KalebPrime first made the discovery July 14 and tweeted at the time that on the Venezuela's black market -- now the most-used method of currency exchange within Venezuela according to NPR -- you can get $1 for 8493.97 bolivars. Meanwhile, a "WoW" token, which can be bought for $20 from the in-game auction house, is worth 8385 gold per dollar. According to sites that track the value of both currencies, KalebPrime's math is outdated, and WoW gold is now worth even more than the bolivar.
That tweet has since gone viral, prompting @KalebPrime to joke that "At this rate when I publish my novel the quotes will read 'FROM THE GUY THAT MADE THE WOW GOLD > VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR TWEET.'"
That tweet has since gone viral, prompting @KalebPrime to joke that "At this rate when I publish my novel the quotes will read 'FROM THE GUY THAT MADE THE WOW GOLD > VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR TWEET.'"
Re: (Score:2)
Can you define "leftism"? Some of the most successful economies in the world could be defined as "leftists" if you include social Democrat nations like Sweden and Germany.
The Chavista regime certainly can be defined as leftist, but a more accurate description would be a kleptocracy.
Re: (Score:2)
Redistribution has been part of governing systems since the beginning. Your libertarianism is a fantasy that would lead to revolution. What counts is sustainable redistribution.
Re:western bankers (Score:4, Interesting)
The CIA has been working hard for decades to destabilize the remaining socialist/communist governments in South America. Looks like they've succeeded in this country at least. Of course, it will ultimately backfire and produce horrific results, as it always does when the CIA goes fucking around with South America or the Middle East. But that's just more fun from the three-letter agency that never, ever learns.
Re: (Score:2)
For anyone interested, here's a good read [amazon.com] on the subject. A little out of date now, but as timely as ever.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Are you saying the CIA convinced Venezuela to ditch capitalism and embrace socialism as a means to destabilize itself?
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing how every socialist paradise always gets poorer and poorer and it's always the fault of the CIA, even while Obama was president.
You guys should just give it up. The CIA will always be there making your utopian plans fail, no matter what. Every leader everywhere is powerless against the CIA's efforts, and clearly always will be.
If you stick with free markets, the CIA might let you prosper. Otherwise you have no chance. How many disasters is it going to take to learn?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think anyone is happy about what is happening. More blood will flow in the streets of Caracas, and things will get worse before they get better. Totalitarian socialism doesn't just cause economic damage. It also tears apart the fabric of society, as people stop trusting each other. Venezuela has a murder rate many times that of America. When change finally comes, it will be messy and violent, and the problems will likely spill over the border into Colombia.
It is easy to blame the Venezuelan peop
Re: (Score:2)
I blame a governing system that essential created anemic checks to the presidency. The Presidential system works in the US because Congress and the courts have enjoyed considerable prestige and legitimacy, and have been since the beginning very willing to challenge the executive. Sadly in other republics in the Americas, the legislative and judicial branches have all too often become little more than vestigial appendages. I firmly believe these countries would be better served by a parliamentary style of go
The Blaze? (Score:2)
Really? I know the old saying that even a broken clock is right twice a day. But you couldn't come up with a more legit source than glen beck's propaganda rag?
Try:
http://fortune.com/2017/08/01/... [fortune.com]
Socialism's latest success (Score:3, Interesting)
Widespread desperation and misery in the country with the richest oil reserves in Latin America. Everyone is poor (except the leaders) and it's all the fault of the CIA (or whoever it's convenient to blame this time). And yet, no matter how many times it brings disaster, some people keep believing stories about how spending others' money instead of earning their own will work out good for them.
And then? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Fair point: I do not think there are many people who would exchange real money for Bolivars.
Re: (Score:1)
WoW is free until level 20 and unless you are a rush-to-levelcap endgamer, that's the price it's worth.
And even if you are said endgamer, go play an Arena eSport, because that's all WoW is these days.
WoW Gold worth than $FailRegime (Score:2)
So what? (Score:1)
This 'news' means absolutely nothing.
Units vs collective (Score:1)
The individual UNITS are worth more. But the units are arbitrary and a comparison between units has nothing to do with the value of the currency itself. You can say a single WoW gold is worth more than a Peso, or a cent, or a Rupee, or a Yuan, or whatever you want. It means nothing.
36 Retweets (Score:2)
36 retweets is now considered "viral"?
Incedible (Score:2)
How a basically rich country can be driven utterly into the ground by massive mismanagement. Leads me to believe that it all comes down to the people and who they put in charge. As long as people do not start to wise up, we will continue have catastrophes like that. Not that what is going on in the US, the UK or the eastern parts of the EU is any better: Stupid people that believe stupid promises by utterly evil politicians.