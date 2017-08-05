Microsoft and PayPal Add 'Send Money' Feature To Skype (paypal.com) 8
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: Microsoft has partnered with PayPal for a new way to transfer funds using Skype... "Today, we're excited to announce that PayPal is now partnering with Skype to allow users in 22 countries to send money to other Skype users with PayPal via their Skype mobile app. With over one billion Skype mobile downloads to date globally, users will be able to use PayPal directly from their Skype app to seamlessly send money in the moment...across the country or internationally," says John Kunze, VP of Xoom, PayPal.
It's part of a push to make it easier to share money, PayPal writes: Over the past year, we've partnered with Apple, Slack and Microsoft to enable peer-to-peer payments with PayPal and Venmo in more places and in more contexts where people are connecting online and on mobile, such as a voice command with Siri, in chat with iMessage and Slack, and in email via Microsoft's Outlook.com.
Too little, too late (Score:2)
Bitcoin is already beating them all. It's cross-platform, international and you can't have your funds withheld for no reason [slashdot.org].
One Billion? (Score:2)
Is that one billion users, or just one user that's downloaded the program a billion times ??
Banking regulation (Score:2)
I wonder how they would be considered as financial institution ?
Send Kids Your Paycheck (Score:2)
I think they'd be better off with Zelle (Score:2)
Venmo seems too easy to game - PayPal seems to be hellbent on making the same mistakes over and over.
Banks aren't perfect; but I trust them more than PayPal when it comes to securely handling person-to-person money transfers. I've only used Zelle a couple times, but it seems pretty frictionless once it's set up.
Nigerian Prices come to Skype (Score:1)