A US Spy Plane Has Been Flying Circles Over Seattle For Days (thedrive.com) 96
turkeydance shares Thursday's report from The Drive: A very unique U.S. Air Force surveillance aircraft has been flying highly defined circles over Seattle and its various suburbs for nine days now... The aircraft, which goes by the callsign "SPUD21" and wears a nondescript flat gray paint job with the only visible markings being a U.S. Air Force serial on its tail, is a CASA CN-235-300 transport aircraft that has been extensively modified... It is covered in a dizzying array of blisters, protrusions, humps and bumps. These include missile approach warning detectors and large fairings on its empennage for buckets of forward-firing decoy flares, as well as both microwave -- the dome antenna behind the wing and flat antenna modification in front of the wing -- and ultra high-frequency satellite communications -- the platter-like antenna behind the dome antenna. A communications intelligence suite also appears to be installed on the aircraft, with the antenna farm on the bottom of its fuselage being a clear indication of such a capability. But what's most interesting is the aircraft's apparent visual intelligence gathering installation...
This particular CN-235, with the serial 96-6042, is one of six that researchers commonly associated with the Air Force's top secret 427th Special Operations Squadron... The 427th occupies the same space with a host of other "black" U.S. military aviation elements, most of which are affiliated to some degree with Joint Special Operations Command and the Intelligence Community... [I]f the military placed the aircraft under civilian control to some degree and with an appropriate legal justification, the U.S. military could possibly fly it in support of a domestic operation or one focused on a foreign suspect or organization operating within the United States... It's also entirely possible, if not probable, that the aircraft could be involved in a realistic training exercise rather than an actual operation... The area could have simply provided a suitable urban area to test existing or new surveillance technologies, too, though this could spark serious privacy concerns if true.
Friday an Air Force Special Operations Command public affairs officer confirmed that the plane was one of theirs, describing its activity as "just a training mission," according to Russia Today.
This particular CN-235, with the serial 96-6042, is one of six that researchers commonly associated with the Air Force's top secret 427th Special Operations Squadron... The 427th occupies the same space with a host of other "black" U.S. military aviation elements, most of which are affiliated to some degree with Joint Special Operations Command and the Intelligence Community... [I]f the military placed the aircraft under civilian control to some degree and with an appropriate legal justification, the U.S. military could possibly fly it in support of a domestic operation or one focused on a foreign suspect or organization operating within the United States... It's also entirely possible, if not probable, that the aircraft could be involved in a realistic training exercise rather than an actual operation... The area could have simply provided a suitable urban area to test existing or new surveillance technologies, too, though this could spark serious privacy concerns if true.
Friday an Air Force Special Operations Command public affairs officer confirmed that the plane was one of theirs, describing its activity as "just a training mission," according to Russia Today.
Sources (Score:4, Interesting)
"According to 'Russia Today'"? Really?
Re: (Score:1)
Yep, fake news... Our government doesn't spy on its citizens. Anyone who says otherwise is lying and should be arrested as a traitor.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
100% right. Everything from a Russian newspaper is propaganda.
Unlike our own press which is never propoganda. Also, the Iraq war never happened.
Comparison (Score:2, Insightful)
Find an RT article highly critical of Putin.
Now, find a mainstream US news article highly critical of Trump.
Guess which one is easier?
Crap, I'll find you a dozen Fox News pieces criticizing Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.thewrap.com/11-time... [thewrap.com]
Still waiting for one RT criticism of Putin.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
> MSNBC, CNN, WaPo, et al piece that's highly critical of clinton or any other feminist figurehead...
First, ALL OF THOSE HAVE BEEN CRITICAL OF HILLARY
2nd, and more importantly, Hillary Clinton is not a "feminist figurehead". To call her that shows you are ignorant about why people support Hillary and ignorant about what feminism is.
Feminism is the 'radical' idea that men and women should be treated equally.
Hillary's policy positions are to the right of Bernie Sanders, Barrack Obama, and most of the votin
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
Wrong.
Your false dichotomy is clear. Just because the US has Fox News doesn't invalidate *any* criticism of Russia's press or specific criticisms of RT.
If there were no bill of rights, and all news was like Fox News, then and only then would your criticism have any connection to reality.
As it stands now, US journalism is one of the few areas where we can actively fi
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Sources (Score:4, Funny)
My thought exactly. Of all the news outlet available, we resort to citing RT for USAF activities. C'mon, we should be better than this . . . . We have plenty of domestic conspiracy theory news source, no need to rely on Putin's mouth piece.
Re: (Score:1)
"According to 'Russia Today'"? Really?
Made in China and Sponsored by North Korea.
/s
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks, needed a good laugh after work today!
Drone volunteers needed (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Is this a joke?
Flying a civilian drone over 400 feet is illegal. Get caught close to an airplane and at best you'd get jail time and could potentially be charged with attempted murder. The FAA doesn't take drone lawbreakers lightly.
It's using civilian airports so just go check it out with some binoculars.
Besides all that what would you want to see? We already have pictures.
very unique (Score:1)
Howe much more unique can it get.
North Korea Military Action Soon? (Score:5, Interesting)
This sounds exactly like the kind of equipment you would want overhead in a major combat operation. Both visual and communications intelligence along with the means to detect missiles and possibly defend itself are all capabilities you want during major combat operations.
Why have a drill over a major American City if they aren't trying to spy on Americans? Major cities have a large quantity of communications systems all over the spectrum. Police, Fire, Ambulance, Taxi, and even Amateur radio operate in the ranges of interest. They will be able to receive both local and distant broadcast stations that will change based on position and atmospheric conditions. This is simply an exercise in how to operate the equipment to find and decode various communications. Add a ground component with training signals intentionally generated by the military and this becomes more realistic.
As for privacy concerns, this is very valid and you should remember that no telecommunications network can be completely secure. It is also important to note that any communications intercepts of civilian communications will be concerned with capabilities, not content.
Re: (Score:1)
most definitely sounds like a shake-down mission before deployment to the skies over the sea of japan to support existing naval fleet already there.
Re: (Score:2)
most definitely sounds like a shake-down mission before deployment to the skies over the sea of japan to support existing naval fleet already there.
They wanted to test it over a city with the same Internet penetration as Pyongyang.
Re: (Score:2)
Why have a drill over a major American City if they aren't trying to spy on Americans?
Both because cities are cities in many respects, and because they might want to spy on Americans later.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, only 8% of Seattle voted for Trump, so he may be looking for the 92% of Seattle voters that obviously must have committed voter fraud.
http://www.seattletimes.com/se... [seattletimes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
The submarine hunter aircraft fly regular missions over all of North Florida - like I'd see one three or four times a week out my window over 100 miles away (inland) from the base where they are stationed.
We can assume it's training, since there aren't many submarine to hunt in the lakes and rivers around there.
Re: (Score:2)
Boeing Field is where a lot of mods for military plane are done. Operational flights do not take place from Boeing Field. Most likly what's going on is the plane is undergoing mods and they are testing these mods in the local area. See my informed post below, I work in Mission Planning at McChord.
If by "for days" you mean (Score:2)
Could very well be training/testing (Score:2)
Joint Base Lewis-McCord is less than 50 miles from Seattle, as the drone flies - so the city is convenient. Heck, Boeing Field is only about 4 miles away from downtown, if there are problems. Plus Seattle is remote enough from Washington DC and New York (not to mention smaller) that the country is less likely to freak out now that the surveillance drone has been outed.
Not to mention that Seattle is a liberal bastion which the current administration probably wouldn't mind messing with a bit.
Re: (Score:3)
now that the surveillance drone has been outed.
Unless it's not a drone.
Not to mention that Seattle is a liberal bastion which the current administration probably wouldn't mind messing with a bit.
Well, it is close to lots of military facilities... (But that would make this perfect for training, especially since it takes off every morning and lands every afternoon.)
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. There's a LOT of civilian and military air traffic around here. I'm having a hard time picturing most native Seattlites being all that concerned about this. And I'd imagine the current administration has better things to do than to order military flights to mess with the Seattle populous.
I'm not sure why people are surprised by this. SIGINT is part of the the modern military's war-fighting capabilities. Yes, they're probably monitoring Seattle's communic
Probably (Score:1)
Checking out coffee shops, trying to decide which one to go to next.
It's probably just looking for a parking space. (Score:4, Funny)
Training for poor visability in an urban center? (Score:4, Interesting)
Perhaps the Air Force is taking advantage of the heavy smoke covering the area for training on techniques for imaging under such circumstances. In actual military use in a shooting war, smoke and dust from combat are likely to make optical observation more difficult. I would assume that on-board tech could enhance this, but it may require real-time tuning by the crew.
The current conditions may provide an excellent opportunity for real-world experience.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as we're playing a guessing game, I say something like this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Just wait 20 years for it to be added to the list.
Re: (Score:2)
USAF has used SWIR (Short Wave Infra-Red) [sensorsinc.com] sensors for a long time already.
The Russians are Colluding with Slashdot (Score:1)
Call Muller
just guessing here... (Score:1)
...maybe testing capabilities, just in case something is sent over from North Korea?
Seattle - Boeing (Score:2)
Doesn't Boeing, a Major US Aerospace contractor has a Big Factory and other research facilities in Seattle?
Perhaps this training excersice over this particular city has something to do with something the guys in the Lab what to measure first hand? As in Reverse-Engineer-hand?
Because the CASA CN-235-300 is a joint development of Spain (CASA) and Indonesia (IPTN)
Just saying...
Good lord (Score:1)
Russia Today (Score:2)
funny (Score:2)
Its funny that the only way we can find out whats actually going on in the US is to read Russian news.
Something suspicious at the Boeing Defense ramp (Score:1)
http://www.seattletimes.com/bu... [seattletimes.com]
happened over Boston some 2-4 years ago (Score:1)
a less-sophsticated effort was conducted south of Boston a few years ago. The aircraft was a Cessna-like plane with little to make it appear special, but its routes were so continuous that it attracted attention. Finally, the local authorities said it was collective data pertaining to law enforcement, and no other details. It was later explained more fully, and I think it was terror-related, but frankly I've forgotten the details.
Can anyone nail this down and refresh my memory? A casual Google query was
Re: (Score:1)
Found it. It was part of the tail to the Tsarnayev story.
https://www.boston.com/news/lo... [boston.com]
Blue Angles (Score:2)
The Blue Angles were also in Seattle this weekend for an air show, along with the week prior for practice. Any coincidence here?
One possibility is that they were testing their tracking of F16s at lower altitudes like what the Blue Angles fly at.
Most Likely Scenario (Score:2)
Boeing Field is where a lot of mods for military plane are done. Operational flights do not take place from Boeing Field. Most likly what's going on is the plane is undergoing mods and they are testing these mods in the local area.
If this were an operational flight, more likly the plane would be down at McChord Field, where I work. We do have the 22 Special Forces here at McChord, but spy planes, usually the big 135 mods, fly in and out of here all the time. Sometimes they stay a few days, who knows what th
N.Korea now a credible threat? (Score:2)
That was my first thought and the summary has " These include missile approach warning detectors ".
Seattle supposedly came within range as of NK's previous missile test. The most recent one is thought to cover the whole of N.America.
Then there was also the news headline last week of "We're not your enemy," by Rex Tillerson [bbc.com]