Net Neutrality Rollback Faces New Criticism From US Congress -- And 16 Million Comments

An anonymous reader quotes TechCrunch's newest update on the FCC's attempt to gut net neutrality protections:In another letter Thursday, 15 Congressmen asked FCC Chairman Ajit Pai to extend the time period for comments . They note the proposed changes have received more than 16 million comments, more than four times the number of comments on any previous FCC item. The Hill reports that the previous record was 4 million comments -- during the FCC's last net neutrality proceeding in 2014 -- and "the lawmakers also noted that the comment period for approving net neutrality in 2014 was 60 days. Pai has only allowed a 30-day comment period for his plan to rollback the rules."