Netflix's First Takeover: a Comics Firm (bbc.com) 4
Netflix announced today that it is acquiring Mark Millar, a well-known name in the world of comics. As part of the deal, the on-demand streaming company said, it will be creating original movies and TV shows from the content. It's Netflix's first acquisition. From a report: Millarworld, founded by Mark Millar from Coatbridge, includes his portfolio of characters and stories such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Old Man Logan. Mr Millar said he was still "blinking" over the news. He said it was only the third time a comic book purchase on this scale had ever happened, with Warner Bros buying DC Comics in 1968, and Disney buying Marvel in 2009. Mr Millar, who lives in Glasgow, started Millarworld as a creator-owned comic-book company nearly 15 years ago. He runs the company with his wife Lucy Millar. It is the first ever company acquisition in Netflix's history. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Mr Millar said: "I'm so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans. Netflix is the future and Millarworld couldn't have a better home."
old man logan (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Millar. It sounds like a good news story all around!
Old Man Logan? (Score:2)
Millarworld, founded by Mark Millar from Coatbridge, includes his portfolio of characters and stories such as Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Old Man Logan.
While Millar certainly wrote the Old Man Logan storyline, I don't see how Millarworld could own the rights to it, given that he did the work for Marvel and used their characters extensively in the story. Seems like the BBC is reporting things incorrectly, but am I missing something?
Creative freedom? (Score:2)
Sometimes a purchase will help expand the brands, such as Marvel + Disney. Sometimes it will hurt the brand Marvel + Sony/Fox.
I tried a lot of the Netflix original series, for myself personally, they just seem to push the dark parts of the stories a bit too much. But that is me, who after a tough day, I usually want to watch something more fun then deep.