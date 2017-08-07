London is Using Optical Illusions To Make Cars Slow Down (fastcompany.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: London has an interesting idea to curb speeding -- magic. The British capital has painted optical illusions on its streets as part of a pilot program to get drivers to slow down, podcast 99% Invisible notes. The idea is both pretty simple and pretty clever: use a little sleight of hand to paint the streets to look like they have speed bumps on them, but don't use finite city resources to actually build speed bumps into the road. The 18-month pilot program was launched in September of last year, according to the BBC, and the city is still determining whether the black-and-white stencils are as effective as actual bumps to deter drivers from exceeding 20mph (as if traffic in London ever goes faster than 20 mph).
I don't slow down in my pickup truck for speed bumps. I think the effectiveness of fake speed bumps depends greatly on what kind of suspension your car has and how little you give a fuck.
There are nowhere near as many pickups or truck-based SUVs on the road in Britain compared to the US. Even in my old pickup though I would slow down for speed bumps- you can still screw your truck up on one of them if you hit it wrong and at speed. Trucks may be designed for off-roading but they're not designed for off-roading at 40mph against rock hard surfaces.
It is because in Britain they are called Lorry.
Not pick-up trucks, They're called pick-up trucks. The larger vehicles called trucks in the US are what are called lorries in the UK.
People who have Pickup Trucks and don't use them for real work, are the ones who do this type of stuff. If the truck is essential for your livelihood, you are more apt to drive it more carefully.
Mine is split between a commute vehicle and light off-road travel (fire roads, sometimes washed out by seasonal streams). The truck is rather beat up, as to be expected when driven frequently in harsh conditions. Most of the maintenance for a 4x4 is new tires and alignment, and of course the parts that break or outright fall off.
Really? Because I see an awful lot of people driving their big SUVs with + 12" clearance in my neighborhood at 2 mph, tenderly crawling over speed bumps as if they were driving a 2015 Corvette. It's kinda funny.
By big SUV I assume you mean one with a truck suspension. I could see people not liking the wild rocking that occurs in a truck suspension. They are designed for strength and capacity and not comfort. That said I do like the ride of a truck when it has a big trailer on it, the extra mass really smooths things out.
Most SUVs are for show. The "Sport" is just in the appearance, they're actually less practical for rough conditions than your average car because of their higher centre of gravity. Depending on the SUV going slow over the speed bumps, a lot of them probably NEED to go slow.
Old technology (Score:5, Interesting)
They have been doing this in Japan and some northern European countries for at least a decade. They paint little pyramid looking things on the road that cause drivers to slow down. It's an odd feeling, you know they are just painted on but feel like you want to slow down anyway for some reason.
I wonder if fake speed bumps are as effective.
I imagine they may work great if it's not a road you frequently travel, but surely, over time you get used to them and learn to ignore them.
I suppose it's a combination of you knowing that they are there because you need to go slowly for safety reasons, and other drivers who are less familiar with the are slowing down and forcing all other traffic to move more slowly.
Maybe it's a bit like when they remove road markings. The road is the same but seems more dangerous so people slow down... The paint on the road adds details that make the brain work a bit harder to spot potential dangers or something.
I don't fully understand the psychology, but it
As long as there are a few real ones in the area. Otherwise, not for very long.
They have also been used in America. Philadelphia started using them in 2008 [nytimes.com]. Philly uses virtual pyramids like in Japan, rather than the virtual humps used in London.
Short term effectiveness has been shown. But I couldn't find any data about how effective they are over the long term, as people get used to them. Can anyone cite long term data?
Don't bother (Score:2)
The summary is almost as long as the article, seriously the only addition is a comment that they aren't the first.
I was hoping for something clever, like the stripes before roundabouts that get closer together to give an impression of speeding up. There's a reason this fake speed bump thing won't catch on. It will only affect those that haven't driven on the roads before or regularly. Anyone that has will know they are fake and drive at the same speed as before.
Actual link to real content from the BBC: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/u... [bbc.co.uk]
Sounds dangerous to me (Score:2)
What happens when someone damages their car because they went over a speed bump at normal speed because they though it was an optical illusion? I know, they should have slowed down, but there still will be a lawsuit because there always is.
What happens? Absolutely nothing.
If you hit a speed bump AT SPEED it is the same as if you slow way down for it (the intended goal).
If you slow down a bit, but not enough -- then you REALLY feel it (and I suppose you could do damage).
My philosophy for speed bumps has always been to SPEED UP. You won't feel them...
That depends on the speed bump and the vehicle, and you won't know what's what until you drive over a particular speed bump in a particular vehicle.
We have speed trapezoids on a certain road near me. If you go over them at anything more than 3 MPH you're going to fuck your shit up. They're hardly any better than jumping a curb.
What happens is that they're an idiot, and they learn not to be an idiot next time.
Calling Wolf [Re:Sounds dangerous to me] (Score:2)
That's what I was thinking. But if the decoy decision is local, then problems at real speed bumps at other places outside your jurisdiction is arguably not your problem. Let them ruin their suspension.
My wife often puts clocks ahead to trick the family into getting ready on time. When we get accustomed to the inflated time, she shifts it even more. Eventually somebody puts them back to normal in protest and everybody is late for a day or two. Rinse, repeat.
Whether it's overall better than always-honest cloc
In short... It is there fault. They should be driving slower for the optical illusion, not ignoring the illusions and accidentally hitting the real ones at full speed. You can't fix stupid. But you can make stupid pay for their own mistakes.
Many speed bumps are actually illegal. Speed bumps are regulated, in particular, there is a maximum height that is often exceeded.
If it is, you can claim damage. If it isn't, you are on your own.
It'll work for a few weeks (Score:3)
Just long enough for a bureaucrat to declare victory and start looking for the next "success" to add to his resume.
Drivers will quickly adjust, and traffic will return to normal (bad).
Then, in a few years, someone will notice that "traffic has gotten bad again" and this same bureaucrat will be given the task of solving it, thanks to his supposed expertise.
Works for the moment. Then it brings problems. (Score:2)
Works now. Until people learn that the speed bumps are illusions and they start to ignore them, then the traffic jams are back. And then we get some new ones when people run into a REAL speed bump they thought was an illusion and the car dies in the middle of a road right during the rush hour.
works until it doesn't work (Score:2)
So this is a solution which get's the desired response but doesn't solve the problem, speeding. Eventually drivers will become accustom to such painting/illusions and temper there accident response. Instead of your brain saying look a child, or obstruction and immediately apply teh break your brain will introduce the question is it an illusion before applying the break.
We're getting there... (Score:2)
For some reason this reminds me of "The Marching Morons" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] where Kornbluth features cars with speedometers calibrated to look like they are going 200mph when in reality the car is going about 50.
Dangerous and a possible suit... (Score:2)
What happens when people on certain routes know about the false markings and get use to them. And then unconscious cross a real bump at too high a speed.... possibly causing an accident.... people react to these things without knowing. All speedbump markings will get edited from the minds eye as they will be meaningless.
Hmm that may or may not be a speed bump. Russian roulette anyone?
Short term solution at best (Score:2)
They work in the short term. But drivers will learn very quickly that they aren't real and will know which they can ignore. It'll take a few days at most.
New drivers (to that road) will slow for them going forward, but anyone who uses the road in any way frequently won't.
From my experience, it is the locals are the ones who slow down anyways. But the rest try to go fast to try to not show that they are not local.
I have a long dangerous road that I need to commute to work every day. I know the spots where I should go below the posted limit and spots where I can go above. Normally what happens is there is some guy (normally out of state) who will pass me in an angry rage because I was going right at the posted speed limit, only for him to hit his breaks hard a few more hun
this assumes a clear vision of the road ahead (Score:2)
That is so stupid it is staggering (Score:2)
What will happen is that withing a very short time drivers will ignore them. And then when they run into real ones, they will be surprised and cause accidents. This is really beyond stupid.
Unintended Consequences (Score:2)
People will see these illusory speed bumps, drive over them and think, "Say, that wasn't so bad." After a while, they will start taking the at full speed. Until they hit a real one. After a number of people incur large bills for suspension damage, a new city administration will be elected to office.
Wouldn't they be obstacle illusions? (Score:2)
Yo dawg (Score:2)
My street has an optical illusion (Score:2)
The problem is that it's the nasty kind.
When you turn off of the main road, it looks like a simple uphill stretch. There is a slight slope to the street, but it also narrows several feet at the same time, and the hill masks the narrowing part. People tend to maintain their lane spot by watching clues on the driver's side (like where the left-hand curb is compared to the window pillars), so they miss the right-hand curb getting closer.
About once a month, someone hits the curb across the street hard enough to