Pilotless Planes Could Save Airlines $35 Billion Per Year, But Passengers Aren't Willing To Fly In Them Yet (fortune.com) 45
An anonymous reader shares a report from Fortune: Autopilot is hardly a rarity in the world of commercial air travel. But when it comes to a fully automated flight, most people say "hard pass," at least for now. The pilotless plane could save airlines as much as $35 billion per year, according to a new survey from UBS, reducing the cost of highly skilled employees ($31 billion), related training ($3 billion), and fuel ($1 billion). The deployment of autonomous technology could result in significant fare cuts, an estimated one-tenth of the total in the U.S. And yet 54% of passengers refuse to board a remote-controlled plane, according to the survey of 8,000 air passengers. That sentiment will change over time, the investment bank notes. By the middle of the century, the majority may be willing. But UBS said passengers won't do it today, even if ticket prices were lower -- a big hurdle to airlines, which the bank estimates could see profits double by using the technology. Much like the automotive industry, most passengers don't realize that there are quite a few autonomous systems already in place on today's aircraft -- including those that land the plane.
Lower the price and they will come (Score:2)
I'd probably do it for the novelty of it, but for everyone else, lower the price. When they realize that they're paying more for an inferior product (or simply as a security blanket), they'll come to their senses.
Re: Lower the price and they will come (Score:2)
This is the point. Why should it mean increased profit for airlines rather than lower prices for passengers?
I'd have thought the first step would be to relieve the need for a copilot?
Re: (Score:1)
Can anybody put a solid number on the risk? What if Kimmie J. U. hacks into bunches of them and we all fall down one day?
Perhaps it's like nuclear power: statistically safer over the long-run than most alternatives, but the results of problems are high profile and have an emotional twist to them. Asthma deaths from gas/coal don't have the same "news punch" as 3-eyed fish.
Re: (Score:2)
There are people that consistently fly the cheapest airlines, despite there being other options because they can't afford anything else. Flying for work was an eye opening experience into how the 'other half' lives.
Start up a pilotless airline that flies some core routes and consumers will beat a path to your door. And while you're at it hire some industrial engineers to improve loading and unloading times.
Fleshy backup system (Score:1)
Technology can and does fail, due to bugs or intrusion. I want a human as a backup. Backup systems are usually a good thing, especially when you are thousands of feet high.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. I'm well aware that most modern flight is highly automated. But knowing there's a human in the pilot's seat to take care of anything unforeseen is incredibly important.
Re: (Score:2)
However, if you do have a heavily automated system that fails, how much capacity to save the situation does the pilot have? I can imagine that in a lot of scenarios if things are so unbelievably borked that the automated system can't do anything, the pilot isn't going to have much more luck.
The flip side of this... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
. You would not need the hub system, flights would be arranged based on need.
This would be an amazing improvement to air travel. Pick your dates, pick the airports you're willing to fly out of and let an algorithm determine where flights are needed and where they can serve the most people.
What is the cost of a crash? (Score:2)
The cost of one crash where they were judged negligent could bankrupt just about any airline, so there is more to this than the cost of salaries.
Pilotless planes wouldn't keep me from flying (Score:2)
I have exactly zero problem with the idea.
What keeps me from flying is my unwillingness to put up with the TSA.
Re: (Score:1)
I just solved that by inventing the Grope-A-Matic.
Never goning to happen. (Score:3)
But they WILL get rid of the co-pilot. Aircraft are all about the back up systems, and the human pilot is a good one. That's why they have the co-pilot now. They won't get rid of all people in the cockpit.
Instead they will have one pilot as an emergency back up, with the computer doing the flying 90% of the time.
Not going to make flying cheaper (Score:2)
31 billion divided by how many airlines? I think the quotient is going to be less than the amount of money an airline would fritter away on stupidity, and that's before talking about who would actually be the beneficiaries of that savings.
Autonomous systems, not always that great (Score:2)
...there are quite a few autonomous systems already in place on today's aircraft -- including those that land the plane.
After a recent hard landing that made quite a few people inhale loudly–– If it was an autonomous system that was responsible for that landing I'll happy keep paying to have an experienced human land the plane I'm flying in.
And if that was a human, well, he or she needs more time in the simulator.
Re: (Score:2)
These days, commercial airline pilots have to conduct a minimum number of *manual* landings a year to keep certification - most commercial airline flying is done under one form of automation or another.
You have systems that automatically line you up on the runway, take off, deal with engine out scenarios on take off, fly your entire route from A to B with automated routing updates from ATC on the way, automatically enter the holding pattern at the other end, automatically land, and automatically brake to be
there is a lot of stuff that an auto pilot can't d (Score:2)
there is a lot of stuff that an auto pilot can't do.
How well will a remote command center work with satellite ping times? + the time needed to get a hand on the issue.
Re: (Score:2)
Think less remote-control and more autonomous. It will happen in stages-- first things to reduce the cockpit workload for the pilot and co-pilot, next elimination of the co-pilot, next elimination of the reserve pilot on long flights, and ultimately making the purser the human backup.
Water Landings? (Score:2)
When a plane can land on the Hudson River without a pilot and without a loss of life, I'll be the first to buy a ticket.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When a plane can land on the Hudson River without a pilot and without a loss of life, I'll be the first to buy a ticket.
An auto-pilot could probably do that. Making the decision to do so and that it would the best course of action is another matter. Remember, they're talking about "auto-pilots" not "ai-pilots".
AI cannot follow tower instructions (Score:2)
I'm a native English speaker and I can't understand a damn word in most Youtube aviation videos. Seriously, go watch one with radio chatter and see if you can make out what they're saying. It's like listening to Greek.
So unless they make the control tower AI also, or have the air traffic controllers issue computer-friendly text instructions, there is no way a computer will be able to fly all by itself.
How many will we kill with such foolsihness? (Score:2)
Automation in the cockpit is great, except when something happens that wasn't expected, then, not having a pilot who has experience and skill is a death sentence. In fact, some would argue that we have already automated too much of the work pilots are doing, leaving them with few chances to actually practice their flying skills, increasing the danger should something unexpected actually happen.
How many times will we blithely assume that we can just automate complex tasks like flying passengers around? In t
Re: (Score:2)
Luggage and cargo (Score:2)
This could probably easily be done for FedEx, UPS, USPS, etc. Also, check your bags and they get put onto an auto-cargo jet while you get on a luxury cruiser with a pilot who parties with you. I'm into the future if this it.
They will come around! (Score:2)
HALF PRICE TICKETS because *mumble mumble autonomous mumble mumble*
If you would just sign this stack of releases and waivers, we can go ahead and *send* this plane off the ground.