First Evidence That Social Bots Play a Major Role In Spreading Fake News (technologyreview.com) 42
An anonymous reader writes: Researchers from Indiana University in Bloomington provide an answer for how social bots play a major role in spreading fake news. MIT Technology Review reports: "At issue is the publication of news that is false or misleading. So widespread has this become that a number of independent fact-checking organizations have emerged to establish the veracity of online information. These include snopes.com, politifact.com, and factcheck.org. These sites list 122 websites that routinely publish fake news. These fake news sites include infowars.com, breitbart.com, politicususa.com, and theonion.com. 'We did not exclude satire because many fake-news sources label their content as satirical, making the distinction problematic,' say researcher Chengcheng Shao and co. Shao and co then monitored some 400,000 claims made by these websites and studied the way they spread through Twitter. They did this by collecting some 14 million Twitter posts that mentioned these claims. At the same time, the team monitored some 15,000 stories written by fact-checking organizations and over a million Twitter posts that mention them. Next, Shao and co looked at the Twitter accounts that spread this news, collecting up to 200 of each account's most recent tweets. In this way, the team could study the tweeting behavior and work out whether the accounts were most likely run by humans or by bots. Having made a judgment on the ownership of each account, the team finally looked at the way humans and bots spread fake news and fact-checked news.
'Accounts that actively spread misinformation are significantly more likely to be bots,' say Shao and co. 'Social bots play a key role in the spread of fake news.' Shad and co say bots play a particularly significant role in the spread of fake news soon after it is published. What's more, these bots are programmed to direct their tweets at influential users. 'Automated accounts are particularly active in the early spreading phases of viral claims, and tend to target influential users,' say Shao and co."
'Accounts that actively spread misinformation are significantly more likely to be bots,' say Shao and co. 'Social bots play a key role in the spread of fake news.' Shad and co say bots play a particularly significant role in the spread of fake news soon after it is published. What's more, these bots are programmed to direct their tweets at influential users. 'Automated accounts are particularly active in the early spreading phases of viral claims, and tend to target influential users,' say Shao and co."
Re: marking theonoin.com as fake news ... (Score:2)
There's often some truth in what's declared as fake news, and some is true and politically incorrect. So labeling sites as fakw news sites will achieve the result that people stop their critical thinking, introduction of the ministry of truth and making people in general falling victims to scams easier.
Don't handicap people by making their life too easy. (Paraphrasing Heinlein)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see anything in TFA that makes a claim as to which side of the political spectrum had more bots. Please do those anti-persecution-complex breathing exercises the shrink showed you.
Re: Wow (Score:2)
PolitiFact - Close Enough By A Mile Is Okay By Us! (Score:1)
Even after several news organizations apologized and retracted their statements about "17 intelligence organizations all agreeing", Politifact continued to offer apologetics for their favored media outlets, saying it wasn't a big deal (being factually incorrect), as long as the overall notion was in the right direction.
http://www.politifact.com/trut... [politifact.com]
Contrast this to the near anal-retentive literal manner in which PolitiFact analyzes other stories.
Is Breitbart actually fake news? (Score:1)
Can someone link to a Breitbart article that's actually fake news?
From what I've read, their reporting is very tight, usually with references to whatever it is they're talking about.
Yes, they have a conservative bias, but bias is not the same thing as fake.
Re: (Score:2)
Somebody should tell the president.
Re: Is Breitbart actually fake news? (Score:2)
Somebody tried to tell Putin, Erdogan, Maduro etc. and got 6 feet.
Re: (Score:1)
Wikipedia has a list of notable articles they ran - many of them now debunked as false.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breitbart_News#Notable_stories
Re: (Score:3)
Can someone link to a Breitbart article that's actually fake news?
Here you go: http://www.breitbart.com/londo... [breitbart.com]
The weather channel was displeased: https://weather.com/news/news/... [weather.com]
By that standard, the New York Times is fake news (Score:2)
I'd run out of comment space before i'd get done with describing the issue, but i'll leave you with two words: Jayson Blair.
Re:By that standard, the New York Times is fake ne (Score:4, Informative)
Here's something more recent: http://www.breitbart.com/big-g... [breitbart.com]
The title doesn't match the content. Calling it misleading would be an understatement.
Re: (Score:3)
If you get your news from social media, as most Americans do [7], you are exposed to a daily dose of false or misleading content — hoaxes, rumors, conspiracy theories, fabricated reports, click-bait headlines, and even satire. We refer to this misinformation collectively as false or fake news.
The idea here is that Breitbart is misleading and thus misinforming people. Given that a recent headline of theirs is "Planned Parenthood to Spend $3M to Back Democrat in Virginia Governor Race" [breitbart.com], I would say that misleading is accurate description.
Social Bots Spreading Fake News (Score:2)
Nah, 90% of twitter accounts are bots. The social bots are just entertaining their fellow bots.
Re: Social Bots Spreading Fake News (Score:2)
So the Trump tweets are actually made by a bot. Would explain Trump - he's actually a bot. But so are most politicians.
They've gone too far (Score:3)
These sites list 122 websites that routinely publish fake news. These fake news sites include infowars.com, breitbart.com, politicususa.com, and theonion.com.[emphasis added.]
Look, I get it: fake news, it's a problem. But let's not get carried away. The Onion publishes more factually correct stories than most major media outlets. Plus they are actually entertaining to read. Don't go messing with The Onion.
Real News (Score:1)
The original paper is surprising (Score:2)
Here's a link [arxiv.org] to the original paper.
A quick scan shows that they... apparently use every type of data representation. You'll find a scatter plot with non-linear regression, a joint distribution image, a histogram, line charts, diffusion networks, and a triangular distribution thingy where color indicates the log of the number of articles (what the heck is that called?).
It plots the Gini coefficient of the various tweets. (I'll save you the trouble [wikipedia.org].)
The paper goes from the introduction directly to the result
Re: (Score:2)
So you're saying the paper is fake news? Maybe it has every data type under the sun because it was written by a bot that didn't consider applicability.
So here's a problem or two (Score:2)
Other than with one story ("Spirit Cooking"), the paper itself doesn't seem to break anything out by site or by story. What if 95% of these retweets are Items from the Onion?
There's a hand-waving single statement at the end saying basically "we know people will complain about us including The Onion, so we left it out and looked again; but the results were all the same"... but without any actual data. If it didn't affect the results, why not show us? And, since it was indeed workable to leave The Onion out a
Custom Fake News (Score:2)
I'm waiting for machine learning to be applied to big data on individuals' browsing habits and message history to figure out what individuals are likely to click on, with machine-written fake news articles custom-made for each click, guaranteed to be conformed to your biases and preconceptions. Once this gets turned from "profit-generating clickbait" to "self-writing custom propaganda" it's going to go from a big problem to a huge one. Sure, people can just read/watch trusted static news, but there will be
I've heard that AI is making jobs redundant.... (Score:2)
What about MSM fake/fabricated news? (Score:1)