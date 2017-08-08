Disney To Pull Its Movies From Netflix and Start Its Own Streaming Service (theverge.com) 54
Disney announced today that it will end its distribution deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming service in 2019. "The move is a real blow to Netflix, which secured a valuable streaming deal with Disney back in 2012 -- before streaming had really taken off," reports The Verge. "The deal only kicked into effect last year, so Netflix is barely seeing any benefit here." From the report: Netflix won't lose its Disney movies right away. Disney says it plans to cut Netflix off starting with the studio's 2019 films, and Netflix says it'll be able to keep all the Disney movies it gets through the end of that year. That means Netflix should be able to stream the next two Star Wars movies, but it'll miss out on the new trilogy's final installment. "We continue to do business with the Walt Disney Company on many fronts, including our ongoing deal with Marvel TV," said a spokesperson for Netflix. Disney's streaming service will be built off technology from BAMTech, the MLB-founded video streaming platform. Disney was already a major investor in BAMTech, and today it's making an even bigger investment -- of $1.58 billion -- giving it a 75 percent stake in the company. The acquisition still requires regulatory approval. The Disney-branded streaming service will be the "exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing," and will kick off with films including Toy Story 4 and the sequel to Frozen. "Original movies, TV shows, [and] short-form content" will be added to the service, and it'll be filled out with older movies from Disney and Pixar's catalog and shows from Disney's TV channels. The report also notes Disney plans to launch a streaming service exclusively for ESPN, targeted for launch early next year. "Disney is promising about '10,000 live regional, national, and international games and events a year,' with individual sports packages available as well," reports The Verge.
Progress of the Arts and Sciences (Score:1)
When do the other movie studios pull their licensing and NetFlix only has original content? And is the Disney service going to be as good or better than the NetFlix experience?
Re:Progress of the Arts and Sciences (Score:4, Insightful)
This is Hulu 2.0.
Every couple years the distributors try to setup their own streaming company. And every few years said new streaming company goes under because the rights holders make stupid decisions and the streaming doesn't work. Expect it to fail just like all the things before it.
The question is what will all these independent streaming companies do when it becomes clear we're not going to pay monthly fees for 10 different companies each of which has one or two shows we care about and 99% junk.
we're not going to pay monthly fees for 10 different companies
With Amazon you just pay for each movie. Youtube also has a la carte movies with no recurring membership fee. These new services could do the same.
One, of all the networks, Disney is perhaps the only one with a catalog full enough to actually present a good competitor to Netflix.
Two, I think this is a reaction to Netflix buying up Millarworld [variety.com].
Overnight Netflix went from being a popular platform for delivering Disney product to a direct competitor to Disney's very profitable Marvel IP. It was inevitable, really, Netflix is tired of being Hollywood's bitch over licensing properties and they've been very proactive about fixing that, I wouldn't be surpri
More and more (Score:5, Interesting)
This all resembles when the studios vertically "integrated" the movie houses... And were eventually forced to divest.
Let's see... What all does Comcast own/control.
No, we don't need network neutrality
Maybe you should look at a bit of a distance... Not be so blindly literal.
As I said, it looks the same as in the 20s when the studios (Disney) vertically integrated the movie houses (their own distribution "channels"). Fox theaters weren't allowed to run Paramount or Universal films... Eventually the outlets were actually owned by Fox, Paramount, Universal etc.
While it's isn't Comcast or the internet in this instance, in principal, it IS the same thing.
Legislation was eventually passed disallowing this ty
Won't even notice they're gone. (Score:1)
I won't even notice they're gone. I refuse to watch their content even when it is present.
My max is two paid streaming services (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't have time or budget to deal with more than two paid streaming services. Billing, passwords, setting up and maintaining devices, etc is a real hassle.If it's not on either service, I am not going to watch it. Period.
I have Netflix, and I have Amazon Prime*
This is plenty, I can watch 99% of what I want, and if it's critically important (movie night with friends), we'll do a 24 hour streaming rental. Maybe when we have kids we'll dump netflix for disney, but until that day, we'll just stop watching disney movies. It's just not worth it as an adult with limited free time, a commute and other priorities.
*We do have HBO now, through Prime, but we're huge Game of Thrones nerds, and it bills/streams through the Amazon Prime app so it's pretty low hassle
I don't have time or budget to deal with more than two paid streaming services.
Really, all this fragmentation will kill the business. Without one stop shopping and reasonable prices, it's better to just go back to bittorrent.
Really, all this fragmentation will kill the business. Without one stop shopping and reasonable prices, it's better to just go back to bittorrent.
I've probably posted this before, but in any case - I fully expect the next several years to be really, really annoying for those of us trying to "do the right thing" and pay for content. Every entity which owns even a tiny piece of some popular show or movie is going to attempt to launch their own streaming service.
Eventually most of them will shut down after losing lots of money, and things will consolidate back to just a few aggregators - but until then it's going to be stupidly annoying.
In the meantime
Really, all this fragmentation will kill the business. Without one stop shopping and reasonable prices, it's better to just go back to bittorrent.
I'm not sure I agree. Isn't "a la carte" what we wanted and were unable to get with the cable companies for many years? Well, now we have it. These individual services have to compete with the current price models and with each other, meaning that you can still subscribe to four services easily and still pay far less than the vast majority of cable packages.
I don't think we'll ever have more than half a dozen major services, and the rest will be highly specialized or also-rans. I'm totally fine with tha
my max is ONE paid service. ONE. and that's basic cable because we can't get ota signals here.
viewers aren't going to want to pay 20 different streaming sites to get the programs their family wants. that's fucking crazy. these media company executives are fucking nutzo if they believe they can con everybody into doing that.
Same. I've got Netflix & Prime, I don't want to pirate, I like financially supporting the movies, music, books, and games that I enjoy, but I don't like where this is going. Maybe if their services are reasonably priced, I'll consider it, but you damn well know that everything is going to be as much or more than Netflix. Then the commercials will start coming, and you know they will, then just you wait and see, there will be premium subscriptions, and we'll be right back to square one. But hey, if t
I don't have time or budget to deal with more than two paid streaming services. Billing, passwords, setting up and maintaining devices, etc is a real hassle.If it's not on either service, I am not going to watch it. Period.
This is made even more annoying by the very real possibility that every service will not necessarily be available on every device you actually want to watch content on. Sure, Netflix and Amazon Prime do a fairly decent job in this department, but they also have the experienced engineering resources to dedicate to the effort. There's really no guarantee that every other little two-bit studio-specific streaming service will do the same.
Force Awakens was garbage (Score:1)
That means Netflix should be able to stream the next two Star Wars movies, but it'll miss out on the new trilogy's final installment.
and nothing of value was lost...
Sorry, Disney, you lose my "eyes", not Netflix (Score:4, Insightful)
No way am I going to sign up for Disney's streaming service. There are too many streaming services already and I'm going to stick with the successful ones that have the broadest offerings.
If I were Disney, I would be pushing for a fair revenue sharing deal. Push Netflix to share out their revenue to the content providers according to the fraction of time watched, and push Netflix to provide transparency so this can be audited. Netflix, in turn, should charge a reasonable delivery/infrastructure fee, and share out the revenue for content "blind" to where the content comes from. I.e., if their own content generation produces 30% of the viewing, their own content generation division gets 30% of the content revenue.
Wow (Score:5, Funny)
I just was thinking yesterday: Know what I need? Another streaming service in my life!
The world needs this like it needs another messaging service or phone payment system.
I just was thinking yesterday: Know what I need? Another streaming service in my life!
The world needs this like it needs another messaging service or phone payment system.
Yep. I'm tapped out at this point. I've got Netflix. I've got Amazon video ONLY because it comes with Prime for "free". Other than that - I'm done. I subscribed to Hulu for a good year and a half before I realized I wasn't watching it. Same with Sling.
Truthfully while I'd be fine paying a little more than I am for Netflix (i'd probably be willing to go up to $19.95), I'm not going to keep tacking on a service for tons of different networks unless they're priced VERY competitively. Like, $4/month or l
Wise of Disney (Score:2)
Thing is, it'd likely be cheaper to just buy the DVDs / Blurays of the Disney movies you want, rip them yourself and then watch them whenever you'd like.
That vault isn't THAT big. Maybe if they pulled a backlog of all the shows that have ever been on The Disney Channel and made them available they'd have enough to warrant an entire service, but I doubt it.
There's also the question of clients. Netflix has done VERY well by basically developing a client for any box you can imagine that connects a TV. PCs, tablets, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and pretty much all current video game consoles all have a Netflix client. Heck with a smart TV you might not even nee
Vid Angel (Score:3)
I wonder if this has to do with the Vid Angel/Disney lawsuit and the recent workaround that allows Vid Angel to filter Disney movies on Netflix. By moving their movies off of Netflix, they effectively block Vid Angel again.
Not understanding how it's a blow to Netflix. (Score:2, Insightful)
How is this a blow to Netflix. No shot in hell I'm paying for another streaming service just for Disney's dinky library. So this just means I will torrent the Disney movies and Netflix can free up some revenue for other movies or more original content.
I am SO glad to see them go (Score:2)
It's so hard keeping my daughter from watching their two hour advertisements. I'm honestly extremely happy they are pulling out.
Video Games (Score:3)
Disney already tried this with licensing out their characters to other companies to produce video games. They decided to stop that practice entirely and use an in-house game studio instead. Their games went to shit. Then a couple years later, they started licensing out again.
I have a feeling that history will repeat itself with this news of licensing streaming content.
Battle of the century folks! (Score:2)
Another win for consumers! One step closer to the Nirvana where every show has its own monthly subscription service.
Netflix has a bunch of Disney shows (but not movies, strangely) that I love to watch. But I have zero problems with finding something else to watch when Disney is gone. I didn't watch or enjoy those shows because they were Disney. I watched and enjoyed them because they were good.
Netflix is fully capable of making great original programming, and I will watch them when I find them.
We cut the cord for this? (Score:2)
Soon there will be so many streaming services that if you want to be able to watch everything you're going to pay more money than the cable subscription you canceled.
What the heck is the point? We're back to square one: It's too damn expensive, might as well pirate the content.
Save the moral arguments; it doesn't matter. There's a point where the cost involved becomes prohibitive, and people still want to see the content. Make of that what you will.
Cables comeback... (Score:2)
More and more companies start their own steaming service and remove their shows from the existing services...
Now you'll have to subscribe to a half dozen or more streaming services to see the shows you might be interested in...
Cable prices aren't looking as crazy anymore...
It's still in the early days of the business model. IMHO, most people aren't going to subscribe to more than a few services. IMHO, over the next 5-10 years we'll see a LOT of studios and companies dip their toes into the streaming pool, only for their ventures to fail and them start looking for a partner service to distribute their shows.
We may end up with a few more mainstream services than we have now, but honestly the market just can't support having a billable streaming service for everything that use
It is so weird that... (Score:1)
...content providers still haven't got this by now. When you pay for internet access you expect access to all the internet. This paying a premium for premium access will never fly.
Fuck You, Disney. (Score:2)
Netflix. HBO. Amazon. Hulu. And now, Disney.
You know, the reason people started cutting cords was due to the fucking cost being forced upon us. $100 split across half a dozen streaming services is just as financially painful as a $100 cable bill. I hope Disney finds a loss with this bullshit move.
Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2? Way to "innovate" with yet another channel full of fucking sequels. Gee, can't wait for Star Wars, Episode 27. How original.