Leaked Federal Climate Report Finds Link Between Climate Change, Human Activity (washingtonpost.com) 31

Posted by BeauHD from the awaiting-approval dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report from The New York Times (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, and recent decades have been the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a sweeping federal climate change report awaiting approval by the Trump administration. The draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies, which has not yet been made public, concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now. It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and that the ability to predict the effects is limited. "Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans," a draft of the report states. A copy of it was obtained by The New York Times. The authors note that thousands of studies, conducted by tens of thousands of scientists, have documented climate changes on land and in the air. "Many lines of evidence demonstrate that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse (heat-trapping) gases, are primarily responsible for recent observed climate change," they wrote. The report was completed this year and is a special science section of the National Climate Assessment, which is congressionally mandated every four years. The National Academy of Sciences has signed off on the draft report, and the authors are awaiting permission from the Trump administration to release it. "The report concludes that even if humans immediately stopped emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, the world would still feel at least an additional 0.50 degrees Fahrenheit (0.30 degrees Celsius) of warming over this century compared with today," reports The New York Times. "The projected actual rise, scientists say, will be as much as 2 degrees Celsius." Given the Trump administration's stance on climate change, some of the scientists who worked on the report are concerned that the report will be suppressed.

  • "Leaked?" (Score:4, Informative)

    by cirby ( 2599 ) on Tuesday August 08, 2017 @11:41PM (#54971523)

    The press keeps calling it "leaked," but it's been freely available for months, if you were paying attention.

    They're still working on it, which is why it hasn't been released.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by artetheres ( 5046577 )

      The media machine is now pushing "leaked" as a synonym for "definitely true no need to ask questions"

      • The media machine is now pushing "leaked" as a synonym for "definitely true no need to ask questions"

        Let me remind you that the story today about North Korea's imminent attack on the United States was also "leaked", but this time it was leaked by the White House on purpose.

        We are told that everything that's leaked by Wikileaks is true and good and anything that's leaked to the New York Times is bad and fake.

        The "media machine" has always worked on leaks and people talking anonymously and letters slipped und

    • What's next?

      BREAKING NEWS: Deep anonymous Trump department insider leaked new information by directly releasing info on Trump's Twitter. In fact, the leaker may have been the President himself, proving the administration is corrupt all the way to the top.

      The leaks indicate that Trump has "plans" to continue his presidency instead of voluntarily resigning, proving that he is worse than Hitler.

      Fake News at 11.

  • Isn't climate change more-or-less a solved problem now?

    Non-carbon energy sources are trending towards being cheaper than fossil fuels sources before 2040. Maybe long before. Until then, cheap natural gas is displacing coal.

    Gasoline usage in the developed world has largely leveled off and a large percentage of future vehicles will be electric. The majority of local trips may be electric long before 2040. More cities in developing countries are pushing electric vehicles to solve air quality problems.

    Measu

  • Out of all the forces of nature we have first-hand experience of, not necessarily of all the forces we have seen evidence of, the greenhouse gas theory is the most likely.

    This is the best argument that can be made for human-caused climate change.

    We aren't talking about some simple system here. We can't just jump to conclusions. This is the ENTIRE WORLD weather system. It may be governed by forces we are not totally aware of or are totally ignorant of.

    What exactly is the proof that global warming is due to h

