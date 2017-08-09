UK Wants To Criminalize Re-Identification of Anonymized User Data (bleepingcomputer.com) 16
An anonymous reader writes: European countries are currently implementing new data protection laws. Recently, despite leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom has expressed intent to implement the law called General Data Protection Regulation. As an extension, the UK wants to to ban re-identification (with a penalty of unlimited fines), the method of reversing anonymization, or pointing out the weakness of the used anonymisation process. One famous example was research re-identifying Netflix users from published datasets. By banning re-identification, UK follows the lead of Australia which is considering enacting similarly controversial law that can lead to making privacy research difficult or impossible. Privacy researchers express concerns about the effectiveness of the law that could even complicate security, a view shared by privacy advocates.
Well, they'll just have to work, anonymously...
If the UK wants to make network research illegal, find a nation that fully supports science and that respects academic publication.
Disempowers the masses (Score:4, Insightful)
The extreme focus on privacy disempowers ordinary people from making their on inquiries. And strongly contrasts with the total access demanded by government. Combined with censorship of the web which has become a major form of communication, this shifts the balance of power away from the common man towards government bureaucrats.
Let's just criminalize being bad in general, since it seems these politicians think it'll solve all the problems in the world.
A law is useless if there is no way to enforce it.
Except for the government, of course.
There is this persistent undercurrent from governments that security researchers are the enemies. As if weaknesses don't exist until someone points them out. The apparent opinion is that we'd be safer if only people weren't free to point out the flaws in the system. The actual reality is the reverse.
The days of passive nation wide collect it all is over.
The security services will be moving down networks and into networks at a user level.
What happened when AV or malware detection starts getting too smart at reporting back about all detected network issues in real time?
Suddenly the security services need a unique ip rage for all the interesting people they are trying to watch?
Re-identification done with enough funding and skill might show contractors for the
The biggest problem I see with this is that it flips the responsibility over to the one who says the emperor has no clothes. While it is difficult to create truly anonymous data and it would be nice to stop large law-abiding companies from trying to break down any compartmentalization you've done, I fear the effect will be quite the opposite. Because now if you call anyone out on poor anonymization it must be because you've tried exactly what this law prohibits, so white hats will be silenced. The companies will get lazier, because it's cheaper. And the black hats will have a field day with it.
So I can do it, and use it for evil... so long as the UK government doesn't find out about it?
Got it.
So when I write that paper on "de-anonymization made easy", all I have to do is anonymize my authorship of the paper, and I'll be safe, because the U.K. government won't break their own laws
... correct?
I don't get why people make these kind of posts - its not as if a government being exempt from a lot of domestic laws is a new thing, so why wouldn't they be able to investigate your breach of this law? Its like saying that the police cannot legally detain you, because thats illegal for you to do to someone else.
This is another thing they can charge you with when they arrest you, thats it.