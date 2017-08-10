Watch Out Ticketmaster: Amazon In Talks To Offer Event Ticketing In US (reuters.com) 4
According to Reuters, Amazon is seeking to partner with U.S. venue owners to sell event tickets -- a move that could loosen Ticketmaster's powerful grip on the lucrative ticketing business. From the report: The Seattle-based company sees the U.S. ticketing market as ripe for attack. Consumers dislike ticket fees, and venue owners, sports leagues and teams want more distributors for their tickets as they seek to boost sales. Access to tickets could be another means to lure members to the Amazon Prime shopping club. For music acts and sports teams, selling tickets through Amazon could help sell their merchandise. Currently Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, is the exclusive seller of primary tickets for many top venues in the United States. Would-be challengers have struggled to compete in the face of Ticketmaster's strong relationships with the operators of major U.S. sports stadiums, arenas, concert halls and other venues. Amazon has had success with ticketing in Britain, where it has been selling seats to West End shows since 2015, even outselling Ticketmaster for some events, according to one of the sources, who owns venues in that country. It is less common for venues in Britain to have an exclusive ticket provider.
Would be nice (Score:2)
If anyone can unseat Ticketmaster and their ridiculous and exorbitant fees, I say: please do!
Now it would be unfortunate if one unpleasant monopoly ended up simply replacing another one, but I'd love to at least see some competition in this area.
Much needed competition (Score:1)
Good! (Score:2)
Even if it is Amazon, which is not ideal, anything that allows people to avoid Ticketmaster is a great thing!