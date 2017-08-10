Wisconsin Won't Break Even On Foxconn Plant Deal For Over Two Decades (theverge.com) 17
Last month, Foxconn announced plans to build a $10 billion factory in southeastern Wisconsin in exchange for $3 billion in tax breaks. While the factory was heralded as a big win for President Trump and Governor Scott Walker, a report issued last week says the plan is looking less and less like a good deal for the state. In the report, Wisconsin's Legislative Fiscal Bureau said that the state wouldn't break even on its investment until 2043 -- and that's in an absolute best-case scenario. The Verge reports: How many workers Foxconn actually hires, and where Foxconn hires them from, would have a significant impact on when the state's investment pays off, the report says. The current analysis assumes that "all of the construction-period and ongoing jobs associated with the project would be filled by Wisconsin residents." But the report says it's likely that some positions would go to Illinois residents, because the factory would be located so close to the border. That would lower tax revenue and delay when the state breaks even. And that's still assuming that Foxconn actually creates the 13,000 jobs it claimed it might create, at the average wage -- just shy of $54,000 -- it promised to create them at. In fact, the plant is only expected to start with 3,000 jobs; the 13,000 figure is the maximum potential positions it could eventually offer. If the factory offers closer to 3,000 positions, the report notes, "the breakeven point would be well past 2044-45."
Yeah, somebody there is making money from it. (Score:1)
It wouldn't be happening otherwise.
the brat stop can use more people eating there! (Score:2)
the brat stop can use more people eating there!
Politics.. (Score:2)
While that is possible..
The major factor here is mostly votes I suspect.
Basically the local politicians can use public money to buy 'jobs' (at obviously stupid prices, as ITS NOT THEIR MONEY, so they dont care).
The locals get pummeled with 'we bought new jobs! tech ones even!!' in elections, and vote accordingly.
The downsides for the politicians are small, and far in the future (never pays off, jobs evaporate, etc), so for them its a win.
for the locals? not so much (to say the least).
Remember folks, a polit
The "break even" in TFA is only based on tax revenue. Governments don't exist to collect taxes, they exist to serve the people. If you look at the overall gain in secondary business and employment the break even is way sooner than two decades.
None the less, these tax breaks are really just a prisoner's dilemma. State offer them because other states offer them, but they would all be better off if no one offered them, and factories were optimally placed based on other factors. We would likely all be bette
I-94 North-South Freeway Project may be moved up (Score:2)
I-94 North-South Freeway Project may be moved up!
Second time the prez is prescient (Score:2)
Well, at least Trump was right about America making the "worst trade deal in the history of trade deals, maybe ever". Only thing he got wrong was claiming someone else was responsible for it. "Big win" indeed.
Funny Accounting (Score:1)
You need to actually read before you comment.
They are not being given a tax break on profits, they are being given redeemable tax credits which they can trade directly for CASH each year.
So, it all becomes a simple matter of applying the Apple/Google/etal tax method of pushing a whole ton of 'licensing fees' back to china to make sure the factory never actually earns a dollar, and then claiming those nice fat credits yearly as cash payments.
No wonder Foxconn are considering more factories in the US - its ba
"tax breaks" (Score:1)
Of course, Wisconsin might have other expenses increase from this, like road upkeep, and that would be an interesting story, worth comparing......but the present story is just a hack job.
Businesses Shouldn't Be Taxed (Score:2)
Eliminate corporate taxes on businesses with HQs and/or manufacturing plants located in the US and simply tax any income an individual makes.
Businesses are what make and drive wealth. Make it easy for them to make money and everyone wins. European style wealth redistribution and regulation is the reason why the Europe measures their GDP gains in half a percent (if any).
And count dividends and corporate gains against regular income and not discount it with some bullshit separate tax.
This encourages domestic
Fake news (Score:1)
This is faked news. President Trump did FANTASTIC work bringing thousands of jobs to Wisconsin just like he promised. Once again we see how liberls twist and lie about basic facts to push their agenda.
Here's the Republican math: the best social program is a job.
Really? (Score:2)