James Damore Explains Why He Was Fired By Google (wsj.com) 210
In an exclusive Wall Street Journal post, the engineer responsible for the anti-diversity "Google manifesto," James Damore, explains why he was fired by the company: I was fired by Google this past Monday for a document that I wrote and circulated internally raising questions about cultural taboos and how they cloud our thinking about gender diversity at the company and in the wider tech sector. I suggested that at least some of the male-female disparity in tech could be attributed to biological differences (and, yes, I said that bias against women was a factor too). Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai declared that portions of my statement violated the company's code of conduct and "cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace." My 10-page document set out what I considered a reasoned, well-researched, good-faith argument, but as I wrote, the viewpoint I was putting forward is generally suppressed at Google because of the company's "ideological echo chamber." My firing neatly confirms that point. How did Google, the company that hires the smartest people in the world, become so ideologically driven and intolerant of scientific debate and reasoned argument? [...]
In my document, I committed heresy against the Google creed by stating that not all disparities between men and women that we see in the world are the result of discriminatory treatment. When I first circulated the document about a month ago to our diversity groups and individuals at Google, there was no outcry or charge of misogyny. I engaged in reasoned discussion with some of my peers on these issues, but mostly I was ignored. Everything changed when the document went viral within the company and the wider tech world. Those most zealously committed to the diversity creed -- that all differences in outcome are due to differential treatment and all people are inherently the same -- could not let this public offense go unpunished. They sent angry emails to Google's human-resources department and everyone up my management chain, demanding censorship, retaliation and atonement. Upper management tried to placate this surge of outrage by shaming me and misrepresenting my document, but they couldn't really do otherwise: The mob would have set upon anyone who openly agreed with me or even tolerated my views. When the whole episode finally became a giant media controversy, thanks to external leaks, Google had to solve the problem caused by my supposedly sexist, anti-diversity manifesto, and the whole company came under heated and sometimes threatening scrutiny.
He was trying to open a dialogue about problems with the way things were being run at work. What he did and where he did it was entirely appropriate.
You might like working at a stagnant company where everybody is scared to rock the boat, but I would prefer to get things like this out in the open so that the company can improve.
Bullshit. He was lecturing. And really, even if he's right, what message is he sending to his female colleagues, that somehow his male brain gives him at least a statistical edge over them?
Is Google being harmed by its gender policies? Was he? At the end of the day, one presumes he was hired as a software developer or engineer, and not to write screeds against his employer's hiring practices.
Is Google being harmed by its gender policies? Was he? At the end of the day, one presumes he was hired as a software developer or engineer, and not to write screeds against his employer's hiring practices.
Then what of other employees' calls for his punishment and declaring that they'd refuse to work with him? Were those people hired to issue screeds and ultimatums regarding personnel issues? Should they be canned too?
Google isn't a democracy, and just because people won't openly condemn a coworker doesn't mean he hasn't poisoned the well.
There isn't a Fortune 500 company, or indeed any company of over a couple of hundred employees that probably would keep this guy on now. If he didn't know he was going to get fired, or at the very least penalized for this memo (even if he never intended it to get to the wider audience it ended up in the hands of), well then maybe Mr. James Damore ain't so fucking bright himself.
If he didn't know he was going to get fired, or at the very least penalized for this memo (even if he never intended it to get to the wider audience it ended up in the hands of), well then maybe Mr. James Damore ain't so fucking bright himself.
Indeed! Even if you (in the general sense, not the parent) agree, it's still clear he had a staggering lack of good judgement. Would you want someone like that in charge of production code?
Bullshit. He was lecturing. And really, even if he's right, what message is he sending to his female colleagues, that somehow his male brain gives him at least a statistical edge over them?
What do you mean by a statistical edge over them? His argument wasn't that male engineers were better than female engineers, simply that women may be less likely to want to have careers in computing. You may want to actually read his document.
Is Google being harmed by its gender policies?
/. stories related to this, affirmative action is illegal in California, so they may be running afoul of the law.
There's evidence pointing in both directions, and the jury is still out on how much of the gender disparity in areas like the STEM fields derives from biological/cognitive differences and cultural differences.
No, he does not have a PhD in biology. He apparently abandoned that before completion.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Maybe Mr. Damore isn't quite the champion of the victimized male that people want to believe. But way to go with trying to make him into an expert in cognitive studies, because he went part way through a biology PhD. In my part of the world that's called a fallacious appeal to authority. So tell me, are you genetically predisposed to such faulty logic, or was that a cultural artifact?
that somehow his male brain gives him at least a statistical edge over them?
He cited references that evidence this, AND it is extremely likely that he is 100% correct on the matters he discussed.
When the truth is being ignored.... it is a good thing to point out the errors/falsehoods being assumed.
Unless this is an area for which he actually has sufficient background to back up his statements
You are carrying an Ad Hominem fallacy. His background, work history, personal beliefs, etc, have absolutely
In a company, statements made by employees must be also judged against a company's mission, against the effect on coworkers and perceptions of the company in the wider society. Clearly, whatever Mr. Damore's gifts may be, an ability to assess what writing the memo he did would do to his career prospects at Google wasn't among them.
Whatever his intent, what he did was embarrass his employer, assert at least some portion of his female coworkers were unworthy, and got himself fired. If he wasn't aware that that was the end result of that memo, then I posit that Mr. Damore has some cognitive problems of his own.
He was trying to open a dialogue about problems with the way things were being run at work. What he did and where he did it was entirely appropriate.
Also, this kind of thing is a legally PROTECTED act, and an Employer interfering with or retaliating against employees for engaging in this type of dialog violates federal law. Section 7 rights [nlrb.gov] for Protected Concerted Activity under the NLRB prohibit employer retaliation over
And Employee Rights [nlrb.gov]
His "problem" was that he felt that women were simply inferior to men in tech, and had the self-serving pseudo-science to back it up.
That is most assuredly creating a "hostile work environment" (imaging if his supervisor had been a woman), and Google acted appropriately.
He is only pointing out the bigger issue of denying science when it hurts peoples feelings. This discussion has to start somewhere.
Exactly.
At my company, you'd get fired for writing something similar about women. (I took the annual Code of Ethics course last night, and it mentioned something similar.)
Clarification: you'd get fired for writing that women are superior to men.
No better hilarity than the unintentional kind.
It's a trap!
/Admiral Akbar
Everything can become "an issue" when it gets pushed as bad by some pressure groups, in this case, feminists and all the "we are all equal" crowd. Then it gets to run in the news and you get a story.
Manifesto implies an action. You can technically apply that but that is disingenuous to any written feedback for any corporate or political policy.
If you think his suggestions to improve google were bad then there's no helping you.
Re: (Score:2)
On the topic of castration... (Score:1)
My favorite quote from the manifesto:
"Biological males that were castrated at birth and raised as females often still identify and act like males"
I've been able to survive this long as a software engineer without discussing castration in any email or company blog posts. It's really not very difficult.
Here is a simple rule of thumb, If your CEO has to cancel a vacation because of your actions, which inexplicably involve discussing castrated males, you should prepare your resume...
Do you work in Silicon Valley? (Score:1)
Where do you work? I have to assume that it isn't in Silicon Valley, or some other heavily leftist area.
What you're saying is perfectly true in any reasonable area, where leftism has been kept in check. But it doesn't hold true in areas where leftism is running rampant.
It was leftists who brought genitalia and -isms and -phobias into the workplace.
You are right to assume I don't work in Silicon Valley, and am if anything in a fairly conservative area.
As a liberal in a sea of right wing stupidity run amok I am able to navigate the waters of right wing coworkers despite knowing that Donald Trump is a racist clown who is only supported by racist idiots. I simply keep certain opinions to myself, which isn't difficult, because I'm at work after all.
From the sound of it. His management chain was pressured to fire him. If it had been on his blog, they could chalk it up to "personal views outside of his role at Google".
Company was asking for memos like that as part of their fake drive to increase diversity of thought... That's also why he'll be able to sue, because idiots were asking for things they can't handle.
He didn't write a manifesto, he wrote an argument for reviewing some of their procedures and practices at the company. I write such memos all the time, however the company I work for isn't Google, and it's mostly having to do with manufacturing processes rather than HR practices because that's the area in which I personally work. However, I really don't see the difference, a process is a process and they should be reviewed and changed when there is valid reason to do so, be it manufacturing or HR or otherwi
If you can community-organize a "drama" about something, you can get anyone at Google fired, regardless of facts.
ITYM if *you* wind up organising a drama about something at google, you might well get yourself fired.
The company got political first. Rather than focusing on what was relevant to the bottom line they have been doing social experiments. They do these political diversity seminars... they invite employees to comment.
Its going to court. And that will be that. If the court agrees with you then so be it. But if you are familiar with US labor laws... then you have to be aware that google has some liability and vulnerability here. The firing can easily be argued as retribution for complaining about labor condition
...for drama. You want to write a manifesto? Don't do it at work. Put it on your blog. I would fire you for wasting everyones time with your personal issues.
It wasn't a manifesto, it was an article.
He posted it on an internal group where such things were supposed to be posted. Yes, at work.
Nothing of what he wrote had anything to do with his personal issues. It was a detached, reasoned and supported discussion.
If you were one of his female peers, how would you have felt about contining to work alongside Mr. Damore, knowing now that he likely felt you had got your job through what he viewed as prejudiced and unfair hiring practices?
The problem with someone like Mr. Damore is that their views, whether well researched or not, create toxic work environments, precisely the kind of environment that many organizations are trying to eliminate through increasing diversity. There's more to a job than just duties, there's a
The problem with someone like Mr. Damore is that their views, whether well researched or not, create toxic work environments, precisely the kind of environment that many organizations are trying to eliminate through increasing diversity
I agree if your meaning is he circulated it to to wide an audience and not just the HR folks or legal folks it probably should have been addressed to. If you argument is that certain "views" even when supported by the facts are toxic in their own right and we have to suppress them because little Johny or Jane snowflake can't handle reality than I most vehemently disagree.
It's a fact that the average male could use physical force to rape the average woman.
Would you think it appropriate that that be placed in a company memo?
Not everything that is true (and there is still considerable debate in the psychological and neurological communities about precisely what the gender-based cogntiive and behavioral differences are, but let's give Mr. Damore the benefit of the doubt) should be vocalized. Part of getting along in societies, big or small, is learning what to say at times, and
Taylor Swift isn't suing anyone (Score:1)
Hell No! (Score:1)
Corrected headline (Score:5, Insightful)
James Damore Explains Why He Thinks He Was Fired By Google
Fact of the matter is, as he was the firee, not the firer, he cannot speak authoritatively as to why he was fired by his employer. His employer is probably not going disclose the exact statements that led to the firing either, because any employer sufficiently large to have an HR department is going play its cards close to its chest to avoid creating grounds for lawsuit or to minimize those grounds.
Everyone on the planet old enough to have life experience develops one's own set of biases. Generally it's wise to take care when expressing one's biases or when acting upon them, because if someone is indiscreet then one's indiscretions may lead to consequences. Mr. Damore did not exercise discretion and it has cost him.
Fundamentally the workers in a business are not the owners of the business, and unless employees have reached sufficiently lofty positions in the company then they're to follow legal policy, not to set or otherwise determine policy. Granted, a tolerant employer can be better to work for, but there again, that kind of tolerance goes both ways, and an employer is only going to tolerate so much intolerance. In the eyes of his employer, Mr. Damore appears to have crossed that line.
Re: (Score:2)
Fact of the matter is, as he was the firee, not the firer, he cannot speak authoritatively as to why he was fired by his employer.
Not precisely true. He can speak authoritatively on why they said he was fired. Companies would be wise not to mince words on this point, too, as that can come back to bite you in the ass during litigation ( ie: told employee they were fired for x, but instead says y ).
Generally it's wise to take care when expressing one's biases or when acting upon them, because if someone is indiscreet then one's indiscretions may lead to consequences. Mr. Damore did not exercise discretion and it has cost him.
Ah, yes. In a company that is supposedly trying be a model of diversity and a leader in improving diversity in the tech sector, trying to discuss matters related to diversity is an indiscretion. Imagine if he had proposed that Google was not using the best algorithm for search or that perhaps they were not choosing optimal locations for their data centers.
Indiscretion implies doing something you are not supposed to do. For example, talking about Fight Club would be an indiscretion. If people really thin
Then there is assertion of alternative facts, leading to nonsensical conclusions, and hand-wringing when someone points out the idiocy.
When someone starts with "women, on average, are less capable..."
He was fired for making a hostile work environment (Score:2, Informative)
1) This guy writes a manifesto that says that women, due to biology, are less likely to succeed in tech in general and Google in particular.
2) Enginneers at Google and other places are required to interview other people as part of the interview process.
3) A woman comes in for an interview, and is interviewed by Damore, who has said that by default she is less likely to succeed.
This is BY DEFINITION a hostile work environment. It's hostile for incoming women, as well as women who work there.
Didn't read the memo, huh? Just the media articles about it, right? It's obvious.
Here's a link for you; https://diversitymemo-static.s... [amazonaws.com]
RTFM (Score:2)
The problem was the pseudo-science (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
You're not an expert in neuroscience or sociology. You're not qualified to say what differences are biological, which are cultural, and which are due to bias.
He's basically like your typical slashdotter who thinks that being a coder makes them smart and an expert in everything. Probably read too much Heinlein.
You coder-bros are NOT Lazarus Long.
Re: (Score:1)
Except that it would have received an A- in a masters level psychology class.
http://quillette.com/2017/08/07/google-memo-four-scientists-respond/
And no one without 10 PhDs in every subject involved should even postulate a question on the topic. Because it's wrongthink, pure and simple, regardless of facts or knowledge or data.
Neuroscientist says Damore got the science right (Score:4, Informative)
Debra W. Soh is an expert in neuroscience. (PhD in sexual neuroscience from the University of York.) She wrote the following in defense of Damore:
"Within the field of neuroscience, sex differences between women and men—when it comes to brain structure and function and associated differences in personality and occupational preferences—are understood to be true, because the evidence for them (thousands of studies) is strong. This is not information that’s considered controversial or up for debate; if you tried to argue otherwise, or for purely social influences, you’d be laughed at."
The Google Memo: Four Scientists Respond [quillette.com]
Saying that women are, on average, interested in different things is the simple truth. The truth isn't sexist.
Why Damore is wrong (Score:3, Insightful)
A) There are biological differences between men and women, as science has shown.
B) Men and women, on average, do different things in the workplace, as statistics show.
C) Therefore, A causes B.
D) We are trying too hard to change this because A causes B.
This has all been such a complete waste of time.
He didn't get fired for a logical error. (Score:2)
He got fired for political reasons.
I can tell you why he was fired (Score:2)
He became a distraction! You never want to be a distraction in any job. Your reason for being there is to help the company get it work done. Once YOU become the topic of conversation rather than the objectives its a problem. Unless you are a C-Level and even than it can be a problem.
Now I find Google's policies and this diversity business "deplorable" I think companies should hire the best qualified candidates they can get that want to work there for what they are offering to pay, full stop. The moment
James Damore Still Doesn't Understand Why Fired (Score:4, Funny)
.
It is a shame he still seems to be unable to comprehend why he was fired. As an Engineer he should know that the has to identify a problem in order to fix it. Unless he recognizes what the problem really is, then he will just continue spinning in place, looking more and more foolish.
FTFY.
. It is a shame he still seems to be unable to comprehend why he was fired. As an Engineer he should know that the has to identify a problem in order to fix it. Unless he recognizes what the problem really is, then he will just continue spinning in place, looking more and more foolish.
He has so much to benefit for not understanding why he was fired.
There is lawsuits going on that could result in a huge financial gain for him.
I Quit Engineering (Score:1)
I am a white male in my 40s, and I recently quit the engineering profession because of just this kind of political bullshit. Companies that used to be devoted to the pursuit of science and technological achievement have been co-opted by the social justice movement, and it makes for a very hostile work environment.
I quit because a certain team of HR administrators decided that white males over 40 were no longer welcome at the company. White males over 40 (and only those of us over 40, mind you) were required
999 out of 1000 people outraged didn't read it (Score:1)
In the end, he still says his gender has the edge in technical fields. He can couch the claim all he wants, add all the qualifiers he can think of, but his ultiamte statement was "people with an XY chromosome are more likely to be good in technical fields than people with XX chromosomes." Couple that with the fact that Google does have diversity hiring quotas, he's heavily inferring that at least some of his female peers don't deserve the job they're in.
Good grief (Score:3)
How many times are we going to have this same (group) argument?
Hinting at Biologically Inferior? (Score:5, Insightful)
The long and short of it was that he hinted women and other diversity candidates biologically inferior. He didn't say it out right, he wink-winked it and put some favorable references give it a veneer of scientific soundness.
It wasn't a scientific paper. It was an opinion piece about his gender and racial (diversity) stereotype biases and his belief that is was based on genetics.
Experts have come out and said there isn't definitive proof that those biological differences would account for the differences. The cultural differences plays such a big huge part in all of this.
more bullshit (Score:2)
I'd rather boycott YOU until you are fired.
RTFM (Score:3)
He said that women are biologically predisposed... (Score:2)
The whole thing reads as pretty man-splainy and pseudo-sciencey. There's also weird tangents about politics and echo-chambers and thought-police and whatnot. He's easy to see how someone could interpret it as a political statement--because that's essentially what it was.
I think he did make an effort to provide some balance
Proof?You don't know the meaning of the word proof (Score:2)
Most of the "science" that the Google guy cites has been thoroughly debunked, as have most of the theories that say that "evolutionary development" justifies structural inequity.
Also, there is a bell curve, but "The Bell Curve" is a pile of racist claptrap designed to make white guys feel justified in their racism.
It does seem that Slashdot has decended into 4chan territory in the last few years.