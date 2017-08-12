Canonical Needs Your Help Transitioning Ubuntu Linux From Unity To GNOME (ubuntu.com) 44
BrianFagioli quotes BetaNews: On August 24 and 25, the Ubuntu Desktop team will be holding a "Fit and Finish Sprint," where they will aggressively test GNOME. Canonical is also asking the Ubuntu community to help with this process. In other words, you might be able to assist with making Artful Aardvark even better.
What makes this particularly cool, however, is that Canonical will be selecting some community members to visit its London office on August 24 between 4 pm and 9 pm. "Over the two days we'll be scrutinizing the new GNOME Shell desktop experience, looking for anything jarring/glitchy or out of place," says Alan Pope, Community Manager. "We'll be working on the GTK, GDM and desktop theme alike, to fix inconsistencies, performance, behavioral or visual issues. We'll also be looking at the default key bindings, panel color schemes and anything else we discover along the way."
A few caveats: Canonical won't pay anyone's travel expenses to London, and "Ideally we're looking for people who are experienced in identifying (and fixing) theme issues, CSS experts and GNOME Shell / GTK themers."
"This is not a democracy"
Bite me. You broke it, you fix it.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Unity may be broken, gnome3 isn't a fix.
This is cheaper than paying your own way to London
Any problems with GNOME in Debian?
Try Debian
To people who have used GNOME 3.14 in Debian 8 "Jessie" or 3.22 in Debian 9 "Stretch": What serious problems have you run into?
This is funny
They paid to screw it up, now want help to fix it and won't pay for that.
It reminds of car maker that is now resorting to junk bonds to meet the manufacturing costs of the over promised car they have the world over hyped on.
A movie quote: "you're writin' checks your body can't cash"
Re: This is funny...and (Score:1)
straight from the German car manufacturers' playbook. "Dear customer, we fucked you over with the last model and recognize that we have to do something about it. Instead of fixing the faults for free, we'll give you X Euros off with your next purchase, which won't have any of the cheats previous models had. Promise!"
Re:This is funny (Score:5, Interesting)
They paid to screw it up, now want help to fix it and won't pay for that.
No, that's not what's happening.
Yeah, Unity was a stupid idea. I've complained here about not even considering Ubuntu because of Unity before (though I've since run XUbuntu for some compatibility-driven tasks).
But what they're saying here is, "Guys, we were wrong, we're going with GNOME, but there are some things GNOME doesn't do right that Unity did". Can you believe that Unity might have not done EVERYTHING wrong and that GNOME doesn't do EVERYTHING right?
They want to make a good, more Open release and are asking for help from the community to do that.
Don't shit on people who are trying to mend their ways; the best thing about Open Source is the community and the "never forgive, never forget" attitude only serves to damage it.
If you want Xubuntu, you know where to find it.
If they wanted to 'make a good, more Open release' like you're claiming, then they'd be switching to Xfce or Kde instead of Gnome 3.
Which is why Kubuntu and Xubuntu exist. I personally run Xubuntu on my PC at work. If you want Xubuntu or Kubuntu to gain momentum, then go ahead and contribute to that project. This project is for people who prefer GNOME.
Re: (Score:2)
I'll never use Ubuntu, but I use Gnome. This sounds like a great way to get all the irritating bugs in Gnome fixed, indirectly.
Great Process
So they're not specifically looking for input from actual users, the people who have to change all the idiotic defaults designers and themers chose in their endless wisdom? And all this is going to happen over the course of two days? I expect great things and will stick with Xubuntu.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
They ought to be looking for some UI people who can run a lab and translate user-identified issues into specific problem reports that the people they are asking for can do something with.
They probably don't want random poor-reporting users to slow down their sprint, but as so often happens, it sounds like they forget that UI design is an entire branch of Computer Science.
Infrastructure would be required to push each build iteration out to the lab, but that's quite do-able.
Re: (Score:2)
So they're not specifically looking for input from actual users, the people who have to change all the idiotic defaults designers and themers chose in their endless wisdom? And all this is going to happen over the course of two days? I expect great things and will stick with Xubuntu.
:-)
Which begs the question: why are they doing this? If Unity has failed, why not fall back to the existing and established sub-distros, like Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Kubuntu (yeah, I know another organization now owns it), or just let users pick from miscellaneous distros, such as Trinity, Mate, Razor/qt, LX/QT, et al?
Ubuntu 17.10
Clean up your own mess, douchebags
Unity was always a farce, many of us warned you. Now you want our help cleaning up the mess you've made? Next you'll want us to help you remove systemd.
Re: (Score:3)
Unity was always a farce, many of us warned you. Now you want our help cleaning up the mess you've made?
To be fair, Canonical went where a lot of the market - Microsoft, in particular but a lot of other tech pundits too - thought the world was heading. Convergence, touch, one OS from smartphones to desktops. In retrospect, it's easy to see they were wrong. Microsoft had to backpedal on the Windows 8.x UI and Windows Phone is dead. Android and Chromebooks haven't merged, neither has iOS and macOS. You might say the Surface line has proven that cross-over devices aren't totally dead, but it's more of a border s
Re: (Score:2)
What fraction of the people saying "Nice try, too late" donated money or contributed code, or art, or translations, etc?
If all they did was say "I don't like the way the project is going" that is fine and somewhat useful input as well, but there is an attitude of entitlement and distain that is unjustified and kind of funny.
FOSS programmer Bob Dylan: "Just because you don't like my stuff doesn't mean I owe you anything."
I get the dislike of Gnome, and Unity, and Metro but at least the FOSS options are easi
Isn't Canonical a business?
If anything this looks more like an "open hiring" date at McDonalds than anything else. (If the suckers who show up have any skills, they may toss them a low-ball offer to do task X on a timeline that will definitely cut into their day job.).
Re: (Score:2)
They reorged a few years ago and decided appealing to the community was more important than paying experienced employees.
Re: (Score:1)
On April 12, 2017 there was a story here at Slashdot titled "Dozens Of Canonical Employees Resign As Ubuntu Switches To GNOME, Shuttleworth Returns As CEO" [slashdot.org].
I don't know if it's correct, but the summary for that submission stated:
Maybe they wouldn't have to be begging for community help if those employees were sti
I hope they go for modern ICU 59.1
Here's what my mom would've said to them
"Did you need my help to make this mess? No? Then I guess you won't need it to clean it up, will you?"