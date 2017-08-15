Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Microsoft The Almighty Buck

Gates Makes Largest Donation Since 2000 With $4.6 Billion Pledge (bloomberg.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the thanks-Bill dept.
From a report: Bill Gates made his largest gift since the turn of the century, giving away Microsoft shares that accounted for 5 percent of his fortune, the world's biggest. The billionaire donated 64 million of the software maker's shares valued at $4.6 billion on June 6, according to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing released Monday. While the recipient of the gift wasn't specified, Gates has made the majority of his donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the charity he and his wife use to direct their philanthropic efforts. It's the largest gift of Microsoft shares that Gates has made since 2000. The 61-year-old gave away $16 billion worth of Microsoft shares in 1999 and $5.1 billion a year later, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Gates Makes Largest Donation Since 2000 With $4.6 Billion Pledge More | Reply

Gates Makes Largest Donation Since 2000 With $4.6 Billion Pledge

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The sooner you make your first 5000 mistakes, the sooner you will be able to correct them. -- Nicolaides

Close