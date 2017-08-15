Gates Makes Largest Donation Since 2000 With $4.6 Billion Pledge (bloomberg.com) 15
From a report: Bill Gates made his largest gift since the turn of the century, giving away Microsoft shares that accounted for 5 percent of his fortune, the world's biggest. The billionaire donated 64 million of the software maker's shares valued at $4.6 billion on June 6, according to a Securities & Exchange Commission filing released Monday. While the recipient of the gift wasn't specified, Gates has made the majority of his donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the charity he and his wife use to direct their philanthropic efforts. It's the largest gift of Microsoft shares that Gates has made since 2000. The 61-year-old gave away $16 billion worth of Microsoft shares in 1999 and $5.1 billion a year later, according to calculations by Bloomberg.
He still controls all of that money, but now he doesn't have to pay taxes on it.
He didn't pay taxes on it before, either. When he dies, the funds stay with the Foundation instead of being part of his estate.
While Bill Gates (not to be confused with Billy Gates, a frequent
/. commenter) is free to spend *his* money however he wants, I hope that it will go to something real like eradicating disease, preventing deforestation, or perhaps additional funding for protecting nearly extinct species.
I truly hope it's not yet another pointless money sink like sending girls to coding camps (have to challenge that patriarchy) or funding organic school lunches for poor-neighborhood children (that will still eat hamburgers a
You should check on Gate's philanthropy background. Think what you may about him, he donated a shitload of money to very good causes over the world.